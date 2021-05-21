Taganrog Boiler Making Works Krasny Kotelshchik : “Krasny Kotelshchik” Modernized Machine Used in Important Manufacturing Processes

PJSC 'The Taganrog Boiler-Making Works 'Krasny Kotelshchik' (TKZ) has put into operation a horizontal boring machine of НС-60 model after modernization. This equipment will be used for manufacturing the products for the execution of Russian and foreign projects by the Company, including the nuclear ones.

НС-60 is designed for the machining of heat-exchange equipment, including district heaters and low pressure heaters. After the modernization it was decided to install this machine at a new place - in the Heat-Exchange Equipment Workshop, involved in manufacture of this equipment. Such decision makes it possible to refuse from extra intra-works transportation and speed up the manufacture completion dates of the products required by the customers.

In the conditions of the existing workshop infrastructure, a multi-layer foundation was prepared for the machine without suspension of the production; it can carry a load of 400 tons. At the same time the modernization of the machine was performed at the contractor's site. The modernization involved НС-60 design modification, installation of hydraulic and measurement systems, hydrostatics system and other key equipment having impact on the machine effectiveness.

Due to the modernization, not only the geometrical parameters and functional capabilities provided by the Manufacturer were restored, but also new options were added. In particular, a modern control system was installed, an interface convenient for an operator was provided. Moreover, flexibility of personnel was improved: the machine can be operated both from the working place with machine's panel, and remotely at the distance of 10 meters using portable remote control.