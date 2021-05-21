Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. The Taganrog Boiler-Making Works Krasny Kotelshchik
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KRKO   RU0009098123

THE TAGANROG BOILER-MAKING WORKS KRASNY KOTELSHCHIK

(KRKO)
Taganrog Boiler Making Works Krasny Kotelshchik : “Krasny Kotelshchik” Supplied Lot of Equipment to Kostromskaya GRES

05/21/2021 | 06:17am EDT
PJSC 'The Taganrog Boiler-Making Works 'Krasny Kotelshchik' (TKZ) has fulfilled an order for one of the largest thermal power plants of Russia - Kostromskaya GRES (a part of JSC 'Inter RAO - Elekrogeneratsiya'). During the routine change of equipment, which reached the end of its service life, two groups of High Pressure Heater ПВД-550 were supplied to the Plant.

Improvement of the Plant environmental performances, rise in efficiency of electric energy generation, enhancement of supply reliability for consumers - which include dozens of RF regions, as well as the near abroad countries - are priority development fields of Kostromskaya GRES. It is possible to reach the above mentioned goals due to the staged Plant modernization. For the implementation of such global task it cannot do without the proved suppliers of the power equipment, such as 'Krasny Kotelshchik'.

TKZ is connected with Kostromskaya GRES through a strong business cooperation, based on successful implementation of mutual projects. The next stage of such cooperation is design, manufacture and supply of six High Pressure Heaters ПВД-550. These products, that approve itself during operation at different plants, are in demand with TKZ customers.

As a part of the cooperation with Kostromskaya GRES, 'Krasny Kotelshchik' supplied the heaters of special design, which provides for lateral steam supply to HPH body. Due to such decision, a correspondence of these products to the existing process flow scheme of regeneration was achieved. The supply of the new heaters that comply with the modern requirements in terms of reliability and safety, will ensure an effective operation of the Plant, partly due to the efficiency enhancement.

Disclaimer

OAO TKZ Krasny Kotelshchik published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 10:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexandr Borisovich Tarakanov Director General & Director
Zinaida Troyan Director-Finance & Economics
Aleksandr Anatolyevich Podkalyuk Director & Technical Director
Maria Timurovna Aleeva Independent Director
Vladimir Olegovich Sevastyanov Director
