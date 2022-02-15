Taiwan Fund : Monthly Insights - January 2022

The Taiwan Stock Exchange closed the month of January 2022 down 3.49% in US Dollar terms, with the technology sector down 2.97%, non-technology down 6.77%, the financial sector up 1.61% and over-the-counter ("OTC") stocks down 9.86%. The top three outperforming sectors were integrated circuit thoroughfare business, banking and financial holding. The bottom three underperforming sectors were smartphone manufacturing, shipping and optical lens.
Fund Review (Attribution Reports)
The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") underperformed the Taiwan TAIEX Total Return Index (the "benchmark"). Although stock selection was negative, sector allocation was positive. On the sector level, the Fund's overweight positions in semiconductors & semiconductor equipment, as well as underweight positions in transportation, technology hardware & equipment and retailing helped performance. In contrast, the Fund's overweight positions in insurance and health care equipment & services hurt performance, as did underweight positions in banks, telecommunication services and energy. On the stock level, the best active contributors, versus the benchmark, were MediaTek Inc., Evergreen Marine Corp. Taiwan Ltd. and Momo Com Inc. We did not own these names. The worst active detractors were Silergy Corp., eMemory Technology, Inc. and Unimicron Technology Corp. Our underperformance resulted from their relative overweight position.
Key Transactions
Performance was impacted by our tilt towards technology over non-technology sectors in January. The growth style in technology suffered from increasingly hawkish market expectations for United States Federal Reserve ("Fed") policy in 2022. Naturally, stocks with higher valuations pulled back substantially, including Silergy Corp., eMemory Technology, Inc., Alchip Technologies Ltd. and Faraday Technology Corp. We trimmed several of these positions in January to ensure that we have flexibility to allocate more capital to these core names in the near future, if they fall much further.
Another area that impacted performance was our overweight to silicon wafer stocks which were hurt by the break of the Globalwafers Co., Ltd/Siltronic deal and fears of future overcapacity. In this case, we continue to hold our positions and will look to buy more in this high-conviction space if prices continue to slide.
Elsewhere, we took some risk off the table by reducing our positions in Unimicron Technology Corp., Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp. and Pan Jit International, Inc. Some of these investments have become a little crowded by local institutional investors and this has added to volatility and potential liquidity risks.
We also exited the marine shipping industry due to expectations that freight rates will decline after the Lunar New Year. We took small losses in Evergreen Marine Corp. Taiwan Ltd. and Wan Hai Lines Ltd., our two holdings in the space.
Over the month, we built up our holding in Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd. to give us more exposure to the financials sector. This takes our exposure to financials from 3.6% at the end of December to 6.2% as at the end of January.
At the end of the month, as the market sell-off accelerated, we added a few technology names. Two new small positions were initiated in Jentech Precision Industrial Co, Ltd. and Nuvoton Technology Corp. We also added slightly to our holdings in Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corp., Gigabyte Technology Co., Ltd. and Faraday Technology Corp. on price weakness.
Fund Data
Description
Seeks long-term
capital appreciation
primarily through
investments in equity
securities listed in Taiwan.
Inception Date
December 31, 1986
Total Fund Assets
$298.9
(millions)
Median Market
$2.9
Cap (in billions)
Distribution
Annual
Frequency
Management
Allianz Global Investors
Firm
US LLC
Fund Manager
Corrina Xiao
Lead Portfolio Manager
Performance
(US$ Returns as of 1/31/2022)
Fund Benchmark1
One Month
-8.61%
-3.49%
Three Month
-1.57%
4.17%
One Year
39.77%
20.78%
Three Year
41.69%
29.77%
(Annualized)
Net Asset Value/Market Price
(as of 1/31/2022)
NAV/Market Price
$40.01 / $33.94
High/Low Ranges (52-Week)
High/Low NAV
$46.45 / $31.06
High/Low Market Price
$39.60 / $26.94
Premium/Discount to NAV
-15.17
(as of 1/31/202)
Fund Data (Common Shares)
Shares
7,470,494
Outstanding
Average Daily
15,065
Volume
Expense Ratio2
1.44%
1Taiwan TAIEX Total Return Index.
2One year ended August 31, 2021.
Manager's Commentary
Outlook and Strategy
As discussed in last month's Outlook, the market did indeed experience an unpleasant start to 2022. We can find no other cause for the volatility except for fears over Fed policy. As there are no changes to our fundamental investment theses for key investments, such as those we hold in application-specific integrated circuit ("ASIC"), silicon wafer and the foundry industries, we have not taken as much risk off the table as might have been expected.
While we do not try to anticipate short-term policy changes, such as those likely to be taken by the Fed, we do take steps to try to protect the Fund from volatility. Our strategy here is to rebalance within technology away from growth names and into more value names. It will be helpful to clarify what is meant by a "value technology stock," which might seem like a contradiction in terms. In Taiwan, the market is heavily dominated by technology stocks and, within the space, the rule of thumb is that companies with dividend yields of at least 4% qualify as value stocks. We plan to diversify our technology positions more widely over the course of the coming weeks and months by expanding our holdings in such value technology names. We will maintain our holdings in growth technology stocks, based on our fundamental research into industrial trends and, of course, our stock-picking system.
We anticipate that the diversification and rebalancing of the technology holdings in the portfolio will provide some protection and flexibility to respond to any further market dislocations.
Apart from the changes to the technology holdings in the portfolio, we have also been building up our exposure in financials, which we believe will also offer some downside mitigation in case of a panic in growth stocks later in 2022.
Returns (%)
1
3
1
3
5
10
Since
Month
Month
YTD
Year
Year
Year
Year Inception
NAV
-8.61
-1.57
-8.61
39.77
41.69
25.40
15.08
10.56
Market Price
-9.66
2.72
-9.66
36.58
39.70
25.05
14.49
8.99
Taiwan TAIEX
-3.49
4.17
-3.49
20.78
29.77
20.46
13.62
-
Total Return Index
MSCI Taiwan
-1.97
5.62
-1.97
16.08
32.71
21.34
13.94
-
Index (net)
Taiwan TAIEX
-3.50
4.02
-3.50
17.54
25.26
16.09
9.60
-
Price Index
Calendar Year Returns (%)
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
NAV
-2.25
-6.43
11.17
28.44
-14.96
47.11
41.97
55.09
Market Price
-1.28
-10.52
10.05
33.61
-19.11
46.75
39.81
58.26
Taiwan TAIEX
5.05
-10.40
17.81
29.45
-7.86
32.19
35.62
29.04
Total Return Index
MSCI Taiwan
9.36
-11.72
18.54
27.53
-8.93
36.37
40.99
26.13
Index (net)
Taiwan TAIEX
1.93
-13.81
13.11
24.56
-11.51
26.46
31.01
25.59
Price Index
Returns are expressed in US dollars and are annualized except for periods of less than one year. Source: Virtus, utilizing data from State Street Bank & Trust company. Returns for the Fund are historical returns that reflect changes in net asset value and market price per share during each period and assume that dividends and capital gains, if any, were reinvested. Net asset value is total assets less total liabilities divided by the number of shares outstanding. NAV performance includes the deduction of management fees and other expenses. NAV and market price returns do not reflect broker sales charges or commissions, which would reduce returns. Expense Ratio: 1.44%. For the one year ended August 31, 2021.
Premium/Discount (1/3/00 - 1/31/22)
10%
0%
-10%
-20%
-30%
1/00
1/01
1/02
1/03
1/04
1/05
1/06
1/07
1/08
1/09
1/10
1/11
1/12
1/13
1/14
1/15
1/16
1/17
1/18
1/19
1/20
1/21
1/22
Sector Breakdown (%)
Fund
Benchmark
Information
79.69
58.54
Technology
Financials
6.23
12.51
Health Care
2.29
0.38
Industrials
1.55
7.25
Consumer
0.09
5.28
Discretionary
Materials
0.00
8.11
Communication
0.00
2.83
Services
Real Estate
0.00
1.21
Utilities
0.00
0.14
Consumer Staples
0.00
2.06
Energy
0.00
1.70
Top 10 Holdings (%)
Taiwan Semiconductor
26.99
Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Alchip Technologies Ltd.
6.92
Formosa Sumco Technology
3.92
Corporation
Unimicron Technology Corp.
3.69
Nanya Technology Corporation
3.28
Winbond Electronics Corp.
3.00
Cathay Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
2.91
Silergy Corp.
2.79
Asmedia Technology Inc.
2.76
Faraday Technology Corp.
2.56
Holdings and sector weightings are
subject to change. As of 1/31/2022.
3
Portfolio Characteristics
Fund
Benchmark
Forward P/E Ratio
18.40
16.91
P/B Ratio
3.33
2.48
Number of Issues
30
935
Foreign Holdings (%)
89.84
100.00
Cash (%)
10.16
0.00
Dividend Yield (%)
1.57
1.87
As of 1/31/2022.
Risk Statistics (3 Year)
Beta
1.17
R²
0.85
Standard Deviation of NAV
23.98
Standard Deviation of Market Price
23.16
Distribution History (10 Year)
Long-term
Short-term
Ex-dividend Date
Record Date
Payable Date
Distribution/Share
Income
Capital Gain
Capital Gain
12/26/14
12/30/14
1/9/15
2.633200
0.000000
2.633200
0.000000
12/28/17
12/29/17
1/9/18
0.660000
0.660000
0.000000
0.000000
12/20/18
12/21/18
1/4/19
1.707800
0.000000
1.707800
0.000000
12/27/19
12/30/19
1/10/20
1.699100
1.469500
0.164500
0.065100
12/28/20
12/29/20
1/8/21
3.312200
0.375900
0.615600
2.320700
12/27/21
12/28/21
1/10/22
2.922700
0.478000
2.444700
0.000000
Distribution/Share includes income, long-term capital gains, and short-term capital gains.
All Portfolio Holdings
As of January 31, 2022
Company
(exchange
Sector
ticker)
Price TWD
Holding
Value US$
% of Fund
Information Technology
79.69
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
2330-TW
636.00
3,529,000
80,694,758
26.99
Alchip Technologies Ltd.
3661-TW
935.00
615,000
20,673,941
6.92
Formosa Sumco Technology Corporation
3532-TW
282.00
1,155,000
11,710,290
3.92
Unimicron Technology Corp.
3037-TW
200.00
1,536,000
11,044,798
3.69
Nanya Technology Corporation
2408-TW
72.00
3,788,000
9,805,709
3.28
Winbond Electronics Corp.
2344-TW
29.95
8,325,000
8,964,326
3.00
Silergy Corp.
6415-TW
3630.00
64,000
8,352,628
2.79
Asmedia Technology Inc.
5269-TW
1550.00
148,000
8,247,645
2.76
Faraday Technology Corp.
3035-TW
199.50
1,066,000
7,646,042
2.56
eMemory Technology, Inc.
3529-TW
1570.00
125,000
7,055,799
2.36
GlobalWafers Co., Ltd.
6488-TW
771.00
249,000
6,902,243
2.31
Pan Jit International Inc.
2481-TW
90.50
1,852,000
6,025,958
2.02
SDI Corporation
2351-TW
150.50
1,094,000
5,919,573
1.98
Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corporation
8046-TW
472.00
348,000
5,905,515
1.98
Gigabyte Technology Co., Ltd.
2376-TW
137.50
1,121,000
5,541,724
1.85
Yageo Corporation
2327-TW
459.00
322,000
5,313,799
1.78
Novatek Microelectronics Corp.
3034-TW
471.00
303,000
5,130,977
1.72
Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp.
3189-TW
201.50
611,000
4,426,422
1.48
Visual Photonics Epitaxy Co., Ltd.
2455-TW
127.00
881,000
4,022,686
1.35
Win Semiconductors Corp.
3105-TW
335.50
303,000
3,654,868
1.22
LARGAN Precision Co., Ltd.
3008-TW
2030.00
45,000
3,284,317
1.10
ASPEED Technology, Inc.
5274-TW
3030.00
30,000
3,268,138
1.09
Nuvoton Technology Corporation
4919-TW
143.00
555,000
2,853,419
0.95
Jentech Precision Industrial Co., Ltd
3653-TW
390.00
127,000
1,780,758
0.60
Financials
6.23
Cathay Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
2882-TW
63.30
3,819,000
8,691,404
2.91
Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
2881-TW
75.60
2,304,694
6,264,287
2.10
Chailease Holding Co. Ltd.
5871-TW
251.50
404,000
3,653,052
1.22
Health Care
2.29
Pegavision Corp.
6491-TW
396.00
480,000
6,833,969
2.29
Industrials
1.55
Advanced Energy Solution Holding Co., Ltd.
6781-TW
1480.00
87,000
4,629,323
1.55
Consumer Discretionary
0.09
Global PMX Co., Ltd.
4551-TW
156.00
49,000
274,826
0.09
Source: State Street Bank and Trust Company, Virtus.
Note: Cash (including for these purposes cash equivalents) is not included.
