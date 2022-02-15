Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Taiwan Fund, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TWN   US8740361063

THE TAIWAN FUND, INC.

(TWN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate  - 02/15 05:47:20 pm
35.3000 USD   +1.20%
12:27pTAIWAN FUND : Monthly Insights - January 2022
PU
01/20The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces 1st Quarter Earnings
PR
01/18TAIWAN FUND : Monthly Insights - December 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taiwan Fund : Monthly Insights - January 2022

02/15/2022 | 12:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

January 2022 Monthly Insights

THE TAIWAN FUND, INC.

Manager's Commentary

Market Review

The Taiwan Stock Exchange closed the month of January 2022 down 3.49% in US Dollar terms, with the technology sector down 2.97%, non-technology down 6.77%, the financial sector up 1.61% and over-the-counter ("OTC") stocks down 9.86%. The top three outperforming sectors were integrated circuit thoroughfare business, banking and financial holding. The bottom three underperforming sectors were smartphone manufacturing, shipping and optical lens.

Fund Review (Attribution Reports)

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") underperformed the Taiwan TAIEX Total Return Index (the "benchmark"). Although stock selection was negative, sector allocation was positive. On the sector level, the Fund's overweight positions in semiconductors & semiconductor equipment, as well as underweight positions in transportation, technology hardware & equipment and retailing helped performance. In contrast, the Fund's overweight positions in insurance and health care equipment & services hurt performance, as did underweight positions in banks, telecommunication services and energy. On the stock level, the best active contributors, versus the benchmark, were MediaTek Inc., Evergreen Marine Corp. Taiwan Ltd. and Momo Com Inc. We did not own these names. The worst active detractors were Silergy Corp., eMemory Technology, Inc. and Unimicron Technology Corp. Our underperformance resulted from their relative overweight position.

Key Transactions

Performance was impacted by our tilt towards technology over non-technology sectors in January. The growth style in technology suffered from increasingly hawkish market expectations for United States Federal Reserve ("Fed") policy in 2022. Naturally, stocks with higher valuations pulled back substantially, including Silergy Corp., eMemory Technology, Inc., Alchip Technologies Ltd. and Faraday Technology Corp. We trimmed several of these positions in January to ensure that we have flexibility to allocate more capital to these core names in the near future, if they fall much further.

Another area that impacted performance was our overweight to silicon wafer stocks which were hurt by the break of the Globalwafers Co., Ltd/Siltronic deal and fears of future overcapacity. In this case, we continue to hold our positions and will look to buy more in this high-conviction space if prices continue to slide.

Elsewhere, we took some risk off the table by reducing our positions in Unimicron Technology Corp., Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp. and Pan Jit International, Inc. Some of these investments have become a little crowded by local institutional investors and this has added to volatility and potential liquidity risks.

We also exited the marine shipping industry due to expectations that freight rates will decline after the Lunar New Year. We took small losses in Evergreen Marine Corp. Taiwan Ltd. and Wan Hai Lines Ltd., our two holdings in the space.

Over the month, we built up our holding in Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd. to give us more exposure to the financials sector. This takes our exposure to financials from 3.6% at the end of December to 6.2% as at the end of January.

At the end of the month, as the market sell-off accelerated, we added a few technology names. Two new small positions were initiated in Jentech Precision Industrial Co, Ltd. and Nuvoton Technology Corp. We also added slightly to our holdings in Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corp., Gigabyte Technology Co., Ltd. and Faraday Technology Corp. on price weakness.

Fund Data

Description

Seeks long-term

capital appreciation

primarily through

investments in equity

securities listed in Taiwan.

Inception Date

December 31, 1986

Total Fund Assets

$298.9

(millions)

Median Market

$2.9

Cap (in billions)

Distribution

Annual

Frequency

Management

Allianz Global Investors

Firm

US LLC

Fund Manager

Corrina Xiao

Lead Portfolio Manager

Performance

(US$ Returns as of 1/31/2022)

Fund Benchmark1

One Month

-8.61%

-3.49%

Three Month

-1.57%

4.17%

One Year

39.77%

20.78%

Three Year

41.69%

29.77%

(Annualized)

Net Asset Value/Market Price

(as of 1/31/2022)

NAV/Market Price

$40.01 / $33.94

High/Low Ranges (52-Week)

High/Low NAV

$46.45 / $31.06

High/Low Market Price

$39.60 / $26.94

Premium/Discount to NAV

-15.17

(as of 1/31/202)

Fund Data (Common Shares)

Shares

7,470,494

Outstanding

Average Daily

15,065

Volume

Expense Ratio2

1.44%

1Taiwan TAIEX Total Return Index.

2One year ended August 31, 2021.

January 2022 Monthly Insights

THE TAIWAN FUND, INC.

Manager's Commentary

Outlook and Strategy

As discussed in last month's Outlook, the market did indeed experience an unpleasant start to 2022. We can find no other cause for the volatility except for fears over Fed policy. As there are no changes to our fundamental investment theses for key investments, such as those we hold in application-specific integrated circuit ("ASIC"), silicon wafer and the foundry industries, we have not taken as much risk off the table as might have been expected.

While we do not try to anticipate short-term policy changes, such as those likely to be taken by the Fed, we do take steps to try to protect the Fund from volatility. Our strategy here is to rebalance within technology away from growth names and into more value names. It will be helpful to clarify what is meant by a "value technology stock," which might seem like a contradiction in terms. In Taiwan, the market is heavily dominated by technology stocks and, within the space, the rule of thumb is that companies with dividend yields of at least 4% qualify as value stocks. We plan to diversify our technology positions more widely over the course of the coming weeks and months by expanding our holdings in such value technology names. We will maintain our holdings in growth technology stocks, based on our fundamental research into industrial trends and, of course, our stock-picking system.

We anticipate that the diversification and rebalancing of the technology holdings in the portfolio will provide some protection and flexibility to respond to any further market dislocations.

Apart from the changes to the technology holdings in the portfolio, we have also been building up our exposure in financials, which we believe will also offer some downside mitigation in case of a panic in growth stocks later in 2022.

January 2022 Monthly Insights

THE TAIWAN FUND, INC.

Returns (%)

1

3

1

3

5

10

Since

Month

Month

YTD

Year

Year

Year

Year Inception

NAV

-8.61

-1.57

-8.61

39.77

41.69

25.40

15.08

10.56

Market Price

-9.66

2.72

-9.66

36.58

39.70

25.05

14.49

8.99

Taiwan TAIEX

-3.49

4.17

-3.49

20.78

29.77

20.46

13.62

-

Total Return Index

MSCI Taiwan

-1.97

5.62

-1.97

16.08

32.71

21.34

13.94

-

Index (net)

Taiwan TAIEX

-3.50

4.02

-3.50

17.54

25.26

16.09

9.60

-

Price Index

Calendar Year Returns (%)

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

NAV

-2.25

-6.43

11.17

28.44

-14.96

47.11

41.97

55.09

Market Price

-1.28

-10.52

10.05

33.61

-19.11

46.75

39.81

58.26

Taiwan TAIEX

5.05

-10.40

17.81

29.45

-7.86

32.19

35.62

29.04

Total Return Index

MSCI Taiwan

9.36

-11.72

18.54

27.53

-8.93

36.37

40.99

26.13

Index (net)

Taiwan TAIEX

1.93

-13.81

13.11

24.56

-11.51

26.46

31.01

25.59

Price Index

Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Returns are expressed in US dollars and are annualized except for periods of less than one year. Source: Virtus, utilizing data from State Street Bank & Trust company. Returns for the Fund are historical returns that reflect changes in net asset value and market price per share during each period and assume that dividends and capital gains, if any, were reinvested. Net asset value is total assets less total liabilities divided by the number of shares outstanding. NAV performance includes the deduction of management fees and other expenses. NAV and market price returns do not reflect broker sales charges or commissions, which would reduce returns. Expense Ratio: 1.44%. For the one year ended August 31, 2021.

Premium/Discount (1/3/00 - 1/31/22)

10%

0%

-10%

-20%

-30%

1/00

1/01

1/02

1/03

1/04

1/05

1/06

1/07

1/08

1/09

1/10

1/11

1/12

1/13

1/14

1/15

1/16

1/17

1/18

1/19

1/20

1/21

1/22

Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Sector Breakdown (%)

Fund

Benchmark

Information

79.69

58.54

Technology

Financials

6.23

12.51

Health Care

2.29

0.38

Industrials

1.55

7.25

Consumer

0.09

5.28

Discretionary

Materials

0.00

8.11

Communication

0.00

2.83

Services

Real Estate

0.00

1.21

Utilities

0.00

0.14

Consumer Staples

0.00

2.06

Energy

0.00

1.70

Top 10 Holdings (%)

Taiwan Semiconductor

26.99

Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Alchip Technologies Ltd.

6.92

Formosa Sumco Technology

3.92

Corporation

Unimicron Technology Corp.

3.69

Nanya Technology Corporation

3.28

Winbond Electronics Corp.

3.00

Cathay Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.

2.91

Silergy Corp.

2.79

Asmedia Technology Inc.

2.76

Faraday Technology Corp.

2.56

Holdings and sector weightings are

subject to change. As of 1/31/2022.

3

January 2022 Monthly Insights

THE TAIWAN FUND, INC.

Portfolio Characteristics

Fund

Benchmark

Forward P/E Ratio

18.40

16.91

P/B Ratio

3.33

2.48

Number of Issues

30

935

Foreign Holdings (%)

89.84

100.00

Cash (%)

10.16

0.00

Dividend Yield (%)

1.57

1.87

As of 1/31/2022.

Risk Statistics (3 Year)

Beta

1.17

0.85

Standard Deviation of NAV

23.98

Standard Deviation of Market Price

23.16

Distribution History (10 Year)

Long-term

Short-term

Ex-dividend Date

Record Date

Payable Date

Distribution/Share

Income

Capital Gain

Capital Gain

12/26/14

12/30/14

1/9/15

2.633200

0.000000

2.633200

0.000000

12/28/17

12/29/17

1/9/18

0.660000

0.660000

0.000000

0.000000

12/20/18

12/21/18

1/4/19

1.707800

0.000000

1.707800

0.000000

12/27/19

12/30/19

1/10/20

1.699100

1.469500

0.164500

0.065100

12/28/20

12/29/20

1/8/21

3.312200

0.375900

0.615600

2.320700

12/27/21

12/28/21

1/10/22

2.922700

0.478000

2.444700

0.000000

Distribution/Share includes income, long-term capital gains, and short-term capital gains.

4

January 2022 Monthly Insights

THE TAIWAN FUND, INC.

All Portfolio Holdings

As of January 31, 2022

Company

(exchange

Sector

ticker)

Price TWD

Holding

Value US$

% of Fund

Information Technology

79.69

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

2330-TW

636.00

3,529,000

80,694,758

26.99

Alchip Technologies Ltd.

3661-TW

935.00

615,000

20,673,941

6.92

Formosa Sumco Technology Corporation

3532-TW

282.00

1,155,000

11,710,290

3.92

Unimicron Technology Corp.

3037-TW

200.00

1,536,000

11,044,798

3.69

Nanya Technology Corporation

2408-TW

72.00

3,788,000

9,805,709

3.28

Winbond Electronics Corp.

2344-TW

29.95

8,325,000

8,964,326

3.00

Silergy Corp.

6415-TW

3630.00

64,000

8,352,628

2.79

Asmedia Technology Inc.

5269-TW

1550.00

148,000

8,247,645

2.76

Faraday Technology Corp.

3035-TW

199.50

1,066,000

7,646,042

2.56

eMemory Technology, Inc.

3529-TW

1570.00

125,000

7,055,799

2.36

GlobalWafers Co., Ltd.

6488-TW

771.00

249,000

6,902,243

2.31

Pan Jit International Inc.

2481-TW

90.50

1,852,000

6,025,958

2.02

SDI Corporation

2351-TW

150.50

1,094,000

5,919,573

1.98

Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corporation

8046-TW

472.00

348,000

5,905,515

1.98

Gigabyte Technology Co., Ltd.

2376-TW

137.50

1,121,000

5,541,724

1.85

Yageo Corporation

2327-TW

459.00

322,000

5,313,799

1.78

Novatek Microelectronics Corp.

3034-TW

471.00

303,000

5,130,977

1.72

Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp.

3189-TW

201.50

611,000

4,426,422

1.48

Visual Photonics Epitaxy Co., Ltd.

2455-TW

127.00

881,000

4,022,686

1.35

Win Semiconductors Corp.

3105-TW

335.50

303,000

3,654,868

1.22

LARGAN Precision Co., Ltd.

3008-TW

2030.00

45,000

3,284,317

1.10

ASPEED Technology, Inc.

5274-TW

3030.00

30,000

3,268,138

1.09

Nuvoton Technology Corporation

4919-TW

143.00

555,000

2,853,419

0.95

Jentech Precision Industrial Co., Ltd

3653-TW

390.00

127,000

1,780,758

0.60

Financials

6.23

Cathay Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.

2882-TW

63.30

3,819,000

8,691,404

2.91

Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.

2881-TW

75.60

2,304,694

6,264,287

2.10

Chailease Holding Co. Ltd.

5871-TW

251.50

404,000

3,653,052

1.22

Health Care

2.29

Pegavision Corp.

6491-TW

396.00

480,000

6,833,969

2.29

Industrials

1.55

Advanced Energy Solution Holding Co., Ltd.

6781-TW

1480.00

87,000

4,629,323

1.55

Consumer Discretionary

0.09

Global PMX Co., Ltd.

4551-TW

156.00

49,000

274,826

0.09

Source: State Street Bank and Trust Company, Virtus.

Note: Cash (including for these purposes cash equivalents) is not included.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Taiwan Fund Inc. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 17:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE TAIWAN FUND, INC.
12:27pTAIWAN FUND : Monthly Insights - January 2022
PU
01/20The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces 1st Quarter Earnings
PR
01/18TAIWAN FUND : Monthly Insights - December 2021
PU
01/05Taiwan fund to issue $2.3 billion climate change pension mandate, Asia's first -officia..
RE
2021The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Indicates Distribution Amount
PR
2021The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Declares Distributions
PR
2021the Taiwan Fund, Inc. Declares Distributions, Payable on January 10, 2022
CI
2021TAIWAN FUND : Monthly Insights - November 2021
PU
2021The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended August 31, 2021
CI
2021THE TAIWAN FUND, INC. : Announces 3rd Quarter Earnings
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3,98 M - -
Net income 2021 130 M - -
Net cash 2021 15,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,06x
Yield 2021 9,24%
Capitalization 261 M 261 M -
EV / Sales 2020 46,8x
EV / Sales 2021 63,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart THE TAIWAN FUND, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TAIWAN FUND, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Aiden J. Redmond President
Monique Labbe Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
William C. Kirby Chairman
Patrick J. Keniston Chief Compliance Officer
Shelley Rigger Independent Director