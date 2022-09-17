Taiwan Fund : Monthly Insights – August 2022

The Taiwan Stock Exchange closed the month of August 2022 down 0.46% in US dollar terms, with the technology sector down 0.99%, non-technology down 0.52%, the financial sector up 2.22% and over-the-counter stocks up 7.34%. The top three outperforming sectors were LCD-TFT panel, transformers and uninterruptible power supply and biotech. The bottom three underperforming sectors were shipping, handset and power supply.
Fund Review (Attribution Reports)
The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") underperformed the Taiwan TAIEX Total Return Index (the "benchmark"). Both sector and stock selection were negative, yet the allocation to cash contributed to positive active performance. On the sector level, the Fund's overweight positions in technology hardware & equipment and health care equipment
services, as well as underweight positions in transportation, retailing, semiconductor
semi equipment, energy, food beverage & tobacco and diversified financials helped performance. In contrast, the Fund's overweight positions in telecommunication services and food & staples retailing, and underweight positions in banks, materials, real estate, pharmaceuticals & biotech, capital goods and automobiles & components hurt performance. At the stock level, the best active contributors were E Ink Holdings Inc., Alchip Technologies Ltd. and Accton Technology Corp.; the worst active detractors were Pegavision Corp., Asia Vital Components Co., Ltd. and Advanced Energy Solution Holding Co., Ltd.
Key Transactions
The portfolio remains in a defensive position with increased diversification across different sectors, but we have begun to explore potential opportunities in underperforming stocks in the hope that their share price will rebound in the future. Although we remain concerned over weak economic growth in China and are still in the inventory adjustment period, we can find positives in the upcoming launches of server chip platforms from Nvidia and Intel. The launch of these platforms should generate significant business for many firms in our market and we hope to be able to successfully exploit this opportunity in the next two quarters.
Two additions to the portfolio are Gigabyte Technology Co., Ltd. and Micro-Star International Co., Ltd., which represent plays on this opportunity, as we believe the new platform launches will drive demand for their products. Furthermore, the companies have been efficient at clearing their inventory, which should give them an advantage against others in the short-term, as they will be able to react to market changes more quickly. Another addition is Walsin Lihwa Corporation, which has recently begun refining its nickel production to enable it to move away from purely producing nickel for stainless steel and to penetrate the EV battery market. As such, it is a stock with strong growth potential, and we hope to see good returns on this investment in the future. Finally, we have continued to diversify our portfolio with the addition of Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd., a textiles company. Its share price has struggled recently, and we hope to see it rebound to turn a profit.
We exited both ASPEED Technology, Inc. and Wiwynn Corp., two companies that form part of the supply chain for the server market. Both revised down their third quarter guidance due to a reduction in orders as their customers had previously built up
Fund Data
Description
Seeks long-term
capital appreciation
primarily through
investments in equity
securities listed in Taiwan.
Inception Date
December 23, 1986
Total Fund Assets
$223.8
(millions)
Median Market
$2.9
Cap (in billions)
Distribution
Annual
Frequency
Management
Allianz Global Investors
Firm
US LLC
Fund Manager
Corrina Xiao
Lead Portfolio Manager
Performance
(US$ Returns as of 8/31/2022)
Fund Benchmark1
One Month
-1.48%
-0.46%
Three Month
-14.84%
-10.88%
One Year
-24.40%
-17.61%
Three Year
23.58%
17.82%
(Annualized)
Net Asset Value/Market Price
(as of 8/31/2022)
NAV/Market Price
$29.96 / $25.20
High/Low Ranges (52-Week)
High/Low NAV
$46.45 / $28.01
High/Low Market Price
$39.60 / $23.79
Premium/Discount to NAV
-15.89
(as of 8/31/2022)
Fund Data (Common Shares)
Shares
7,470,494
Outstanding
Average Daily
9,700
Volume
Expense Ratio2
1.17
1Taiwan TAIEX Total Return Index.
2Six months ended February 28, 2022.
August 2022 Monthly Insights
THE TAIWAN FUND, INC.
Manager's Commentary
Key Transactions (continued)
inventories. We hope the server market will recover in the next two quarters and we will explore the opportunity of adding ASPEED to take advantage of the potential of its products. We also exited Merida Industry Co. Ltd., a producer of e-bikes for Specialize, a Europe-basede-bike brand. This is due to the slowdown in the European economies, leading to a downward revision of incoming orders.
Outlook and Strategy
The US Federal Reserve's (the "Fed") policy of raising interest rates to combat inflation has resulted in significant uncertainty in the financial markets. The Fed recently committed to continuing its current hawkish stance, and, although it is impossible to know whether the market has bottomed out, we believe it has largely adjusted to this situation. Therefore, we take the view that we should explore the possibility of finding stocks with growth potential and attractive valuations.
Inventories are at a historical high due to the impact of COVID-19, making predicting changes in demand more challenging. This high level of stock being held by many companies has slowed the production of new products as they wait for inventory to be digested. A direct consequence of this has been the slowdown in production of new products and services, such as Nvidia's new chip platform.
Foreign investor confidence in Taiwan remains low following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the recent heightening of tensions in the Taiwan Strait. Nonetheless, Taiwan remains the global hub of the strategically significant semiconductor industry with a highly specialized labor force and established supply chain. For these reasons, we remain confident that the semiconductor industry will remain based in Taiwan.
As this will be our last report for the Fund, we wish to thank the Fund for giving us the opportunity to manage its portfolio.
August 2022 Monthly Insights
THE TAIWAN FUND, INC.
Returns (%)
1
3
1
3
5
10
Since
Month
Month
YTD
Year
Year
Year
Year Inception
NAV
-1.48
-14.84
-31.57
-24.40
23.58
13.32
11.81
9.49
Market Price
-3.04
-11.08
-32.93
-24.01
22.78
12.14
10.99
7.94
Taiwan TAIEX
-0.46
-10.88
-21.41
-17.61
17.82
11.32
11.23
-
Total Return Index
MSCI Taiwan
-1.30
-12.80
-23.87
-20.87
18.50
11.07
11.28
-
Index (net)
Taiwan TAIEX
-1.01
-14.36
-24.69
-21.42
13.63
7.17
7.22
-
Price Index
Calendar Year Returns (%)
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
NAV
-2.25
-6.43
11.17
28.44
-14.96
47.11
41.97
55.09
Market Price
-1.28
-10.52
10.05
33.61
-19.11
46.75
39.81
58.26
Taiwan TAIEX
5.05
-10.40
17.81
29.45
-7.86
32.19
35.62
29.04
Total Return Index
MSCI Taiwan
9.36
-11.72
18.54
27.53
-8.93
36.37
40.99
26.13
Index (net)
Taiwan TAIEX
1.93
-13.81
13.11
24.56
-11.51
26.46
31.01
25.59
Price Index
Past performance is not indicative of future results.
Returns are expressed in US dollars and are annualized except for periods of less than one year. Source: Virtus, utilizing data from State Street Bank & Trust company. Returns for the Fund are historical returns that reflect changes in net asset value and market price per share during each period and assume that dividends and capital gains, if any, were reinvested. Net asset value is total assets less total liabilities divided by the number of shares outstanding. NAV performance includes the deduction of management fees and other expenses. NAV and market price returns do not reflect broker sales charges or commissions, which would reduce returns. Expense Ratio: 1.17%. For the six months ended February 28, 2022.
