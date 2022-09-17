Advanced search
    TWN   US8740361063

THE TAIWAN FUND, INC.

(TWN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:57 2022-09-16 pm EDT
23.45 USD   -0.21%
TAIWAN FUND : Monthly Insights – August 2022
PU
09/06The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces the Results of the Special Stockholders Meeting to Approve a New Investment Manager by Stockholders
PR
08/15TAIWAN FUND : Monthly Insights - July 2022
PU
Summary 
Summary

Taiwan Fund : Monthly Insights – August 2022

09/17/2022 | 02:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

August 2022 Monthly Insights

THE TAIWAN FUND, INC.

Manager's Commentary

Market Review

The Taiwan Stock Exchange closed the month of August 2022 down 0.46% in US dollar terms, with the technology sector down 0.99%, non-technology down 0.52%, the financial sector up 2.22% and over-the-counter stocks up 7.34%. The top three outperforming sectors were LCD-TFT panel, transformers and uninterruptible power supply and biotech. The bottom three underperforming sectors were shipping, handset and power supply.

Fund Review (Attribution Reports)

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") underperformed the Taiwan TAIEX Total Return Index (the "benchmark"). Both sector and stock selection were negative, yet the allocation to cash contributed to positive active performance. On the sector level, the Fund's overweight positions in technology hardware & equipment and health care equipment

  • services, as well as underweight positions in transportation, retailing, semiconductor
  • semi equipment, energy, food beverage & tobacco and diversified financials helped performance. In contrast, the Fund's overweight positions in telecommunication services and food & staples retailing, and underweight positions in banks, materials, real estate, pharmaceuticals & biotech, capital goods and automobiles & components hurt performance. At the stock level, the best active contributors were E Ink Holdings Inc., Alchip Technologies Ltd. and Accton Technology Corp.; the worst active detractors were Pegavision Corp., Asia Vital Components Co., Ltd. and Advanced Energy Solution Holding Co., Ltd.

Key Transactions

The portfolio remains in a defensive position with increased diversification across different sectors, but we have begun to explore potential opportunities in underperforming stocks in the hope that their share price will rebound in the future. Although we remain concerned over weak economic growth in China and are still in the inventory adjustment period, we can find positives in the upcoming launches of server chip platforms from Nvidia and Intel. The launch of these platforms should generate significant business for many firms in our market and we hope to be able to successfully exploit this opportunity in the next two quarters.

Two additions to the portfolio are Gigabyte Technology Co., Ltd. and Micro-Star International Co., Ltd., which represent plays on this opportunity, as we believe the new platform launches will drive demand for their products. Furthermore, the companies have been efficient at clearing their inventory, which should give them an advantage against others in the short-term, as they will be able to react to market changes more quickly. Another addition is Walsin Lihwa Corporation, which has recently begun refining its nickel production to enable it to move away from purely producing nickel for stainless steel and to penetrate the EV battery market. As such, it is a stock with strong growth potential, and we hope to see good returns on this investment in the future. Finally, we have continued to diversify our portfolio with the addition of Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd., a textiles company. Its share price has struggled recently, and we hope to see it rebound to turn a profit.

We exited both ASPEED Technology, Inc. and Wiwynn Corp., two companies that form part of the supply chain for the server market. Both revised down their third quarter guidance due to a reduction in orders as their customers had previously built up

Fund Data

Description

Seeks long-term

capital appreciation

primarily through

investments in equity

securities listed in Taiwan.

Inception Date

December 23, 1986

Total Fund Assets

$223.8

(millions)

Median Market

$2.9

Cap (in billions)

Distribution

Annual

Frequency

Management

Allianz Global Investors

Firm

US LLC

Fund Manager

Corrina Xiao

Lead Portfolio Manager

Performance

(US$ Returns as of 8/31/2022)

Fund Benchmark1

One Month

-1.48%

-0.46%

Three Month

-14.84%

-10.88%

One Year

-24.40%

-17.61%

Three Year

23.58%

17.82%

(Annualized)

Net Asset Value/Market Price

(as of 8/31/2022)

NAV/Market Price

$29.96 / $25.20

High/Low Ranges (52-Week)

High/Low NAV

$46.45 / $28.01

High/Low Market Price

$39.60 / $23.79

Premium/Discount to NAV

-15.89

(as of 8/31/2022)

Fund Data (Common Shares)

Shares

7,470,494

Outstanding

Average Daily

9,700

Volume

Expense Ratio2

1.17

1Taiwan TAIEX Total Return Index.

2Six months ended February 28, 2022.

August 2022 Monthly Insights

THE TAIWAN FUND, INC.

Manager's Commentary

Key Transactions (continued)

inventories. We hope the server market will recover in the next two quarters and we will explore the opportunity of adding ASPEED to take advantage of the potential of its products. We also exited Merida Industry Co. Ltd., a producer of e-bikes for Specialize, a Europe-basede-bike brand. This is due to the slowdown in the European economies, leading to a downward revision of incoming orders.

Outlook and Strategy

The US Federal Reserve's (the "Fed") policy of raising interest rates to combat inflation has resulted in significant uncertainty in the financial markets. The Fed recently committed to continuing its current hawkish stance, and, although it is impossible to know whether the market has bottomed out, we believe it has largely adjusted to this situation. Therefore, we take the view that we should explore the possibility of finding stocks with growth potential and attractive valuations.

Inventories are at a historical high due to the impact of COVID-19, making predicting changes in demand more challenging. This high level of stock being held by many companies has slowed the production of new products as they wait for inventory to be digested. A direct consequence of this has been the slowdown in production of new products and services, such as Nvidia's new chip platform.

Foreign investor confidence in Taiwan remains low following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the recent heightening of tensions in the Taiwan Strait. Nonetheless, Taiwan remains the global hub of the strategically significant semiconductor industry with a highly specialized labor force and established supply chain. For these reasons, we remain confident that the semiconductor industry will remain based in Taiwan.

As this will be our last report for the Fund, we wish to thank the Fund for giving us the opportunity to manage its portfolio.

August 2022 Monthly Insights

THE TAIWAN FUND, INC.

Returns (%)

1

3

1

3

5

10

Since

Month

Month

YTD

Year

Year

Year

Year Inception

NAV

-1.48

-14.84

-31.57

-24.40

23.58

13.32

11.81

9.49

Market Price

-3.04

-11.08

-32.93

-24.01

22.78

12.14

10.99

7.94

Taiwan TAIEX

-0.46

-10.88

-21.41

-17.61

17.82

11.32

11.23

-

Total Return Index

MSCI Taiwan

-1.30

-12.80

-23.87

-20.87

18.50

11.07

11.28

-

Index (net)

Taiwan TAIEX

-1.01

-14.36

-24.69

-21.42

13.63

7.17

7.22

-

Price Index

Calendar Year Returns (%)

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

NAV

-2.25

-6.43

11.17

28.44

-14.96

47.11

41.97

55.09

Market Price

-1.28

-10.52

10.05

33.61

-19.11

46.75

39.81

58.26

Taiwan TAIEX

5.05

-10.40

17.81

29.45

-7.86

32.19

35.62

29.04

Total Return Index

MSCI Taiwan

9.36

-11.72

18.54

27.53

-8.93

36.37

40.99

26.13

Index (net)

Taiwan TAIEX

1.93

-13.81

13.11

24.56

-11.51

26.46

31.01

25.59

Price Index

Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Returns are expressed in US dollars and are annualized except for periods of less than one year. Source: Virtus, utilizing data from State Street Bank & Trust company. Returns for the Fund are historical returns that reflect changes in net asset value and market price per share during each period and assume that dividends and capital gains, if any, were reinvested. Net asset value is total assets less total liabilities divided by the number of shares outstanding. NAV performance includes the deduction of management fees and other expenses. NAV and market price returns do not reflect broker sales charges or commissions, which would reduce returns. Expense Ratio: 1.17%. For the six months ended February 28, 2022.

Premium/Discount (1/3/00 - 8/31/22)

10%

0%

-10%

-20%

-30%

1/00 1/01 1/02 1/03 1/04 1/05 1/06 1/07 1/08

1/09 1/10 1/11 1/12 1/13 1/14 1/15 1/16 1/17 1/18 1/19 1/20

1/21 1/228/22

Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Sector Breakdown (%)

Fund

Benchmark

Information

58.45

55.78

Technology

Communication

8.67

3.41

Services

Industrials

3.60

7.28

Consumer

3.55

5.73

Discretionary

Health Care

3.29

0.71

Financials

3.06

13.16

Materials

1.54

8.28

Consumer Staples

0.87

2.35

Real Estate

0.00

1.41

Utilities

0.00

0.17

Energy

0.00

1.72

Top 10 Holdings (%)

Taiwan Semiconductor

24.96

Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.

4.53

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd

3.96

Accton Technology Corp.

3.73

Delta Electronics, Inc.

3.65

Pegavision Corp.

2.89

Gold Circuit Electronics Ltd

2.42

Taiwan Mobile Co., Ltd.

2.38

Far Eastone Telecommunications

2.34

Co., Ltd.

Asia Vital Components Co., Ltd.

2.24

Holdings and sector weightings are

subject to change. As of 8/31/2022.

3

August 2022 Monthly Insights

THE TAIWAN FUND, INC.

Portfolio Characteristics

Fund

Benchmark

Forward P/E Ratio

14.33

10.74

P/B Ratio

3.89

2.92

Number of Issues

39

949

Foreign Holdings (%)

83.04

100.00

Cash (%)

16.96

0.00

Dividend Yield (%)

3.13

4.39

As of 8/31/2022.

Risk Statistics (3 Year)

Beta

1.22

0.88

Standard Deviation of NAV

27.48

Standard Deviation of Market Price

25.64

Distribution History (10 Year)

Long-term

Short-term

Ex-dividend Date

Record Date

Payable Date

Distribution/Share

Income

Capital Gain

Capital Gain

12/26/14

12/30/14

1/9/15

2.633200

0.000000

2.633200

0.000000

12/28/17

12/29/17

1/9/18

0.660000

0.660000

0.000000

0.000000

12/20/18

12/21/18

1/4/19

1.707800

0.000000

1.707800

0.000000

12/27/19

12/30/19

1/10/20

1.699100

1.469500

0.164500

0.065100

12/28/20

12/29/20

1/8/21

3.312200

0.375900

0.615600

2.320700

12/27/21

12/28/21

1/10/22

2.922700

0.478000

2.444700

0.000000

Distribution/Share includes income, long-term capital gains, and short-term capital gains.

4

August 2022 Monthly Insights

THE TAIWAN FUND, INC.

All Portfolio Holdings

As of August 31, 2022

Company

(exchange

Sector

ticker)

Price TWD

Holding

Value US$

% of Fund

Information Technology

58.45

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

2330-TW

505.00

3,367,000

55,863,162

24.96

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.

2317-TW

109.00

2,830,000

10,134,538

4.53

Accton Technology Corp.

2345-TW

283.50

897,000

8,354,809

3.73

Delta Electronics, Inc.

2308-TW

263.00

945,000

8,165,421

3.65

Gold Circuit Electronics Ltd.

2368-TW

83.60

1,969,000

5,408,079

2.42

Asia Vital Components Co., Ltd.

3017-TW

108.50

1,406,000

5,011,943

2.24

E Ink Holdings Inc.

8069-TW

239.50

628,000

4,941,470

2.21

Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corporation

8046-TW

270.50

480,000

4,265,791

1.91

Alchip Technologies Ltd.

3661-TW

857.00

129,000

3,632,131

1.62

eMemory Technology, Inc.

3529-TW

1385.00

75,000

3,412,731

1.52

MediaTek Inc.

2454-TW

667.00

148,000

3,243,236

1.45

Realtek Semiconductor Corp

2379-TW

346.00

282,000

3,205,651

1.43

Unimicron Technology Corp.

3037-TW

151.50

616,000

3,066,086

1.37

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited

4958-TW

114.00

621,000

2,325,881

1.04

SDI Corporation

2351-TW

119.00

571,000

2,232,411

1.00

Tong Hsing Electronic Industries, Ltd.

6271-TW

213.50

317,000

2,223,556

0.99

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

3711-TW

85.40

747,000

2,095,895

0.94

Gigabyte Technology Co., Ltd.

2376-TW

85.90

481,000

1,357,467

0.61

Xintec Inc.

3374-TW

131.50

177,000

764,698

0.34

Silergy Corp.

6415-TW

533.00

34,000

595,384

0.27

Micro-Star International Co., Ltd.

2377-TW

115.00

140,000

528,953

0.24

Communication Services

8.67

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.

2412-TW

121.00

2,227,000

8,853,125

3.96

Taiwan Mobile Co., Ltd.

3045-TW

99.60

1,625,000

5,317,454

2.38

Far Eastone Telecommunications Co., Ltd.

4904-TW

74.80

2,129,000

5,232,007

2.34

Industrials

3.60

Advanced Energy Solution Holding Co., Ltd.

6781-TW

980.00

146,000

4,700,780

2.10

Aerospace Industrial Development Corp.

2634-TW

35.50

1,819,000

2,121,544

0.95

Walsin Lihwa Corporation

1605-TW

39.70

955,000

1,245,618

0.56

Consumer Discretionary

3.55

Eclat Textile Co., Ltd.

1476-TW

445.50

210,000

3,073,676

1.37

Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd.

1477-TW

180.50

339,000

2,010,333

0.90

Feng Tay Enterprise Co., Ltd.

9910-TW

172.00

290,000

1,638,768

0.73

Yulon Motor Co., Ltd

2201-TW

41.25

747,000

1,012,361

0.45

Taiwan Paiho Co., Ltd.

9938-TW

63.50

100,000

208,624

0.09

Health Care

3.29

Pegavision Corp.

6491-TW

424.50

464,000

6,471,228

2.89

PharmaEssentia Corp.

6446-TW

581.00

47,000

897,150

0.40

Financials

3.06

Chailease Holding Co., Ltd.

5871-TW

197.00

460,000

2,977,248

1.33

CTBC Financial Holding Company, Ltd.

2891-TW

23.50

2,604,000

2,010,480

0.90

Cathay Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.

2882-TW

44.55

1,274,000

1,864,697

0.83

Materials

1.54

Taiwan Cement Corp.

1101-TW

39.30

2,667,181

3,443,785

1.54

Consumer Staples

0.87

Great Tree Pharmacy Co., Ltd.

6469-TW

309.50

191,064

1,942,811

0.87

Source: State Street Bank and Trust Company, Virtus.

Note: Cash (including for these purposes cash equivalents) is not included.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Taiwan Fund Inc. published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2022 06:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 3,98 M - -
Net income 2021 130 M - -
Net cash 2021 15,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,06x
Yield 2021 9,24%
Capitalization 175 M 175 M -
EV / Sales 2020 46,8x
EV / Sales 2021 63,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart THE TAIWAN FUND, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TAIWAN FUND, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Aiden J. Redmond President
Monique Labbe Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
William C. Kirby Chairman
Patrick J. Keniston Chief Compliance Officer
Shelley Rigger Independent Director