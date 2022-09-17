Taiwan Fund : Monthly Insights – August 2022

August 2022 Monthly Insights

THE TAIWAN FUND, INC.

Manager's Commentary

Market Review

The Taiwan Stock Exchange closed the month of August 2022 down 0.46% in US dollar terms, with the technology sector down 0.99%, non-technology down 0.52%, the financial sector up 2.22% and over-the-counter stocks up 7.34%. The top three outperforming sectors were LCD-TFT panel, transformers and uninterruptible power supply and biotech. The bottom three underperforming sectors were shipping, handset and power supply.

Fund Review (Attribution Reports)

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") underperformed the Taiwan TAIEX Total Return Index (the "benchmark"). Both sector and stock selection were negative, yet the allocation to cash contributed to positive active performance. On the sector level, the Fund's overweight positions in technology hardware & equipment and health care equipment

services, as well as underweight positions in transportation, retailing, semiconductor

semi equipment, energy, food beverage & tobacco and diversified financials helped performance. In contrast, the Fund's overweight positions in telecommunication services and food & staples retailing, and underweight positions in banks, materials, real estate, pharmaceuticals & biotech, capital goods and automobiles & components hurt performance. At the stock level, the best active contributors were E Ink Holdings Inc., Alchip Technologies Ltd. and Accton Technology Corp.; the worst active detractors were Pegavision Corp., Asia Vital Components Co., Ltd. and Advanced Energy Solution Holding Co., Ltd.

Key Transactions

The portfolio remains in a defensive position with increased diversification across different sectors, but we have begun to explore potential opportunities in underperforming stocks in the hope that their share price will rebound in the future. Although we remain concerned over weak economic growth in China and are still in the inventory adjustment period, we can find positives in the upcoming launches of server chip platforms from Nvidia and Intel. The launch of these platforms should generate significant business for many firms in our market and we hope to be able to successfully exploit this opportunity in the next two quarters.

Two additions to the portfolio are Gigabyte Technology Co., Ltd. and Micro-Star International Co., Ltd., which represent plays on this opportunity, as we believe the new platform launches will drive demand for their products. Furthermore, the companies have been efficient at clearing their inventory, which should give them an advantage against others in the short-term, as they will be able to react to market changes more quickly. Another addition is Walsin Lihwa Corporation, which has recently begun refining its nickel production to enable it to move away from purely producing nickel for stainless steel and to penetrate the EV battery market. As such, it is a stock with strong growth potential, and we hope to see good returns on this investment in the future. Finally, we have continued to diversify our portfolio with the addition of Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd., a textiles company. Its share price has struggled recently, and we hope to see it rebound to turn a profit.

We exited both ASPEED Technology, Inc. and Wiwynn Corp., two companies that form part of the supply chain for the server market. Both revised down their third quarter guidance due to a reduction in orders as their customers had previously built up