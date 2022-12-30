Taiwan Fund : Monthly Insights – November 2022

November 2022 Monthly Insights

THE TAIWAN FUND, INC.

Manager's Commentary

Market Review

The Taiwan Stock Exchange Weighted Index ("TWSE") surged 19.80% in November 2022, in US dollar terms. The Information Technology sector rose 11.9%, followed by non- technology (TWSE market sectors exclusive of Information Technology and Financial), which was up 5.45% and the Financial sector which was up 2.42%. The Taiwan TPEx Exchange Index, ("TWOTCI", the over-the-counter index) was up 18.81% during the month in US dollar terms. The top three outperforming Industry Groups in the TWSE were Semiconductor & Semiconductor Equipment, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences and Diversified Financials. The bottom three underperforming Industry Groups were Telecommunication Services, Food & Staples Retailing and Energy.

Fund Review (Attribution Reports)

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") outperformed the Taiwan TAIEX Total Return Index (the "benchmark") in November, benefiting from positive stock selection effects. Additionally, the local cash position of New Taiwan Dollars (TWN) attributed positively as the currency appreciated against the US dollar. At the Industry Group level, overweight positions in Semiconductor & Semiconductor Equipment and Technology Hardware & Equipment bolstered performance. The Capital Goods Industry Group outperformed on the basis of better stock picks. On the other hand, the Fund's underweight position in Insurance and Transportation, and the overweight position in Telecommunication Services were major detractors to performance. On the stock level, the best performers were Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd., Global Unichip Corp. and eMemory Technology Inc. The worst performers were E Ink Holding Inc., Far Eastone Telecom Co., and Genius Electronic Optical Co.

Key Transactions

The total securities holding percentage at the end of November was 88.11% representing an increase from 82.6% at October month end. The major changes to the portfolio were additions to Capital Goods, and reallocations within the Technology Hardware

& Equipment and Consumer Durables & Apparel, Those decisions were driven by the better growth forecast for those industries. The Fund's position in Semiconductor

Semiconductor Equipment rose to 48.6% at November month end, up from 43.9% at October month end, which was primarily driven by stronger share prices.

US Core CPI inflation for November was a softer than expected at +0.27% MoM. It is our belief that this may lead the Fed to slow down the pace of interest rate hikes to 50bp in December. This prospect has brought some relief and supports a long expected market rebound. Semiconductor and IP companies rebounded sharply in November after a long correction period commencing in mid-September.

The Fund has added positions in Capital Goods, such as AES-KY, which captures growing demand from data centers. Within the Technology Hardware & Equipment industry group, we have switched to data centers and cloud servers which we believe present long-term growth. The Fund has also added additional positions in Lotes Co. Ltd. In addition, the Fund has added Genius Electronic Optical on expected new product spec upgrades in the future. The Fund eliminated its position in Nanya Technology Corp due to high inventory levels. The Fund also reduced exposure to Hon Hai Precision Industry on the back of a weaker than forecasted iPhone shipments.