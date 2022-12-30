Taiwan Fund : Monthly Insights – November 2022

The Taiwan Stock Exchange Weighted Index ("TWSE") surged 19.80% in November 2022, in US dollar terms. The Information Technology sector rose 11.9%, followed by non- technology (TWSE market sectors exclusive of Information Technology and Financial), which was up 5.45% and the Financial sector which was up 2.42%. The Taiwan TPEx Exchange Index, ("TWOTCI", the over-the-counter index) was up 18.81% during the month in US dollar terms. The top three outperforming Industry Groups in the TWSE were Semiconductor & Semiconductor Equipment, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences and Diversified Financials. The bottom three underperforming Industry Groups were Telecommunication Services, Food & Staples Retailing and Energy.
Fund Review (Attribution Reports)
The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") outperformed the Taiwan TAIEX Total Return Index (the "benchmark") in November, benefiting from positive stock selection effects. Additionally, the local cash position of New Taiwan Dollars (TWN) attributed positively as the currency appreciated against the US dollar. At the Industry Group level, overweight positions in Semiconductor & Semiconductor Equipment and Technology Hardware & Equipment bolstered performance. The Capital Goods Industry Group outperformed on the basis of better stock picks. On the other hand, the Fund's underweight position in Insurance and Transportation, and the overweight position in Telecommunication Services were major detractors to performance. On the stock level, the best performers were Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd., Global Unichip Corp. and eMemory Technology Inc. The worst performers were E Ink Holding Inc., Far Eastone Telecom Co., and Genius Electronic Optical Co.
Key Transactions
The total securities holding percentage at the end of November was 88.11% representing an increase from 82.6% at October month end. The major changes to the portfolio were additions to Capital Goods, and reallocations within the Technology Hardware
& Equipment and Consumer Durables & Apparel, Those decisions were driven by the better growth forecast for those industries. The Fund's position in Semiconductor
Semiconductor Equipment rose to 48.6% at November month end, up from 43.9% at October month end, which was primarily driven by stronger share prices.
US Core CPI inflation for November was a softer than expected at +0.27% MoM. It is our belief that this may lead the Fed to slow down the pace of interest rate hikes to 50bp in December. This prospect has brought some relief and supports a long expected market rebound. Semiconductor and IP companies rebounded sharply in November after a long correction period commencing in mid-September.
The Fund has added positions in Capital Goods, such as AES-KY, which captures growing demand from data centers. Within the Technology Hardware & Equipment industry group, we have switched to data centers and cloud servers which we believe present long-term growth. The Fund has also added additional positions in Lotes Co. Ltd. In addition, the Fund has added Genius Electronic Optical on expected new product spec upgrades in the future. The Fund eliminated its position in Nanya Technology Corp due to high inventory levels. The Fund also reduced exposure to Hon Hai Precision Industry on the back of a weaker than forecasted iPhone shipments.
Fund Data
Description
Seeks long-term
capital appreciation
primarily through
investments in equity
securities listed in Taiwan.
Inception Date
December 23, 1986
Total Fund Assets
$224.8
(millions)
Median Market
$3.4
Cap (in billions)
Distribution
Annual
Frequency
Management
Nomura Asset
Firm
Management U.S.A. Inc.
Fund Manager
Sky Chen
Lead Portfolio Manager
Performance
(US$ Returns as of 11/30/2022)
Fund Benchmark1
One Month
23.98%
19.80%
Three Month
0.43%
-2.66%
One Year
-28.80%
-19.52%
Three Year
17.93%
12.54%
(Annualized)
Net Asset Value/Market Price
(as of 11/30/2022)
NAV/Market Price
$30.09 / $24.50
High/Low Ranges (52-Week)
High/Low NAV
$46.65 / $23.07
High/Low Market Price
$39.60 / $18.70
Premium/Discount to NAV
-18.58
(as of 11/30/2022)
Fund Data (Common Shares)
Shares
7,470,494
Outstanding
Average Daily
13,456
Volume
Expense Ratio2
1.02%
1Taiwan TAIEX Total Return Index.
212 months ended August 31, 2022, before waiver fee.NOMURA ASSET MANAGEMENT The expense ratio after the fee waiver is 0.96%.
Nomura Asset Management U.S.A. Inc.
Manager's Commentary (continued)
Outlook and Strategy
Though the TWSE surged 19.80% in November, it remained down YTD on rising interest rates, the TWD's depreciation versus the US dollar, inventory destocking, and concerns over a decelerating global economy. Looking into 2023, we forecast fewer negative factors to be at play. Interest rates may continue to rise, but we believe with a much smaller magnitude. While overall inventory levels have remained high across various industries, we forecast that those levels to normalize in the 1st half of 2023. The local currency, the TWD, should also be more stable in 2023. The main concerns will be economic and corporate earnings growth, which could still remain and bring some uncertainties.
As we do not expect any V-shaped recovery in economic growth, the current rally could well take a pause or offer some consolidation. We forecast earnings to contract QoQ in 1Q 2023, partially due to the Chinese New Year effect. Earnings should remain relatively flat QoQ in 2Q 2023, before meaningful improvements in the second half of 2023. This could lead to some downward earnings revisions during the first half of 2023, reflecting uncertainties in inventory adjustments and a slower global economy. Hence, our strategy remains to add on weakness and accumulate positions in growth sectors and stocks in which earnings revisions are largely done and trading at reasonable valuations.
Returns (%)
1
3
1
3
5
10
Since
Month
Month
YTD
Year
Year
Year
Year Inception
NAV
23.98
0.43
-31.27
-28.80
17.93
13.74
11.76
9.44
Market Price
30.53
-2.78
-34.79
-29.45
16.09
11.73
10.66
7.80
Taiwan TAIEX
19.80
-2.66
-23.50
-19.52
12.54
10.62
10.31
-
Total Return Index
Taiwan TAIEX
19.80
-2.92
-26.89
-23.19
8.53
6.46
6.32
-
Price Index
MSCI Taiwan
22.21
-2.41
-25.71
-21.68
12.56
10.78
10.23
-
Index (net)
Calendar Year Returns (%)
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
NAV
-2.25
-6.43
11.17
28.44
-14.96
47.11
41.97
55.09
Market Price
-1.28
-10.52
10.05
33.61
-19.11
46.75
39.81
58.26
Taiwan TAIEX
5.05
-10.40
17.81
29.45
-7.86
32.19
35.62
29.04
Total Return Index
Taiwan TAIEX
1.93
-13.81
13.11
24.56
-11.51
26.46
31.01
25.59
Price Index
MSCI Taiwan
9.36
-11.72
18.54
27.53
-8.93
36.37
40.99
26.13
Index (net)
Past performance is not indicative of future results.
Returns are expressed in US dollars and are annualized except for periods of less than one year. Source: Nomura Asset Management U.S.A. Inc., utilizing data from State Street Bank & Trust company. Returns for the Fund are historical returns that reflect changes in net asset value and market price per share during each period and assume that dividends and capital gains, if any, were reinvested. Net asset value is total assets less total liabilities divided by the number of shares outstanding. NAV performance includes the deduction of management fees and other expenses. NAV and market price returns do not reflect broker sales charges or commissions, which would reduce returns. Expense Ratio: 1.02%. for the 12 month period ended August 31, 2022, before waiver fee. The expense ratio after the fee waiver is 0.96%.
Past performance is not indicative of future results.
Sector Breakdown (%)
Fund
Benchmark
Information
72.54
55.60
Technology
Consumer
5.46
5.86
Discretionary
Communication
4.23
3.22
Services
Industrials
3.46
7.40
Financials
1.35
13.23
Consumer Staples
0.61
2.36
Materials
0.46
8.37
Energy
0.00
1.75
Real Estate
0.00
1.42
Health Care
0.00
0.63
Utilities
0.00
0.15
Top 10 Holdings (%)
Taiwan Semiconductor
24.06
Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
Delta Electronics, Inc.
4.16
eMemory Technology, Inc.
4.02
Nuvoton Technology Corp.
3.48
Global Unichip Corp.
3.47
Advanced Energy Solution Holding
3.46
Co. Ltd.
Alchip Technologies Ltd.
2.94
ASPEED Technology, Inc.
2.94
Lotes Co. Ltd.
2.56
Gold Circuit Electronics Ltd.
2.52
Holdings and sector weightings are subject to change. As of 11/30/2022.
Portfolio Characteristics
Fund
Number of Issues
40
Foreign Holdings (%)
88.11
Cash (%)
11.89
Dividend Yield (%)
1.95
As of 11/30/2022.
Distribution History (10 Year)
Long-term
Short-term
Ex-dividend Date
Record Date
Payable Date
Distribution/Share
Income
Capital Gain
Capital Gain
12/26/14
12/30/14
1/9/15
2.633200
0.000000
2.633200
0.000000
12/28/17
12/29/17
1/9/18
0.660000
0.660000
0.000000
0.000000
12/20/18
12/21/18
1/4/19
1.707800
0.000000
1.707800
0.000000
12/27/19
12/30/19
1/10/20
1.699100
1.469500
0.164500
0.065100
12/28/20
12/29/20
1/8/21
3.312200
0.375900
0.615600
2.320700
12/27/21
12/28/21
1/10/22
2.922700
0.478000
2.444700
0.000000
Distribution/Share includes income, long-term capital gains, and short-term capital gains.
All Portfolio Holdings
As of November 30, 2022
Company
(exchange
Sector
ticker)
Price TWD
Holding
Value US$
% of Fund
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
72.54
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
2330-TW
490.00
3,367,000
54,073,511
24.06
Delta Electronics, Inc.
2308-TW
302.00
945,000
9,344,831
4.16
eMemory Technology, Inc.
3529-TW
1,460.00
185,000
9,028,736
4.02
Nuvoton Technology Corp.
4919-TW
121.00
1,950,000
7,820,213
3.48
Global Unichip Corp.
3443 TW
731.00
322,000
7,791,738
3.47
Alchip Technologies Ltd.
3661-TW
927.00
215,000
6,605,546
2.94
ASPEED Technology, Inc.
5274-TW
2,085.00
95,000
6,605,517
2.94
Lotes Co. Ltd.
3533-TW
864.00
203,000
5,749,252
2.56
Gold Circuit Electronics Ltd.
2368-TW
97.50
1,772,100
5,671,685
2.52
Asia Vital Components Co. Ltd.
3017-TW
113.00
1,406,000
5,238,155
2.33
MediaTek, Inc.
2454-TW
733.00
202,000
4,881,088
2.17
E Ink Holdings, Inc.
8069-TW
181.00
691,000
4,143,322
1.84
Accton Technology Corp.
2345-TW
271.50
407,000
3,621,594
1.61
Wiwynn Corp.
6669-TW
880.00
125,000
3,607,240
1.60
Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corp.
8046-TW
269.50
387,000
3,465,426
1.54
SDI Corp.
2351-TW
104.00
934,000
3,213,881
1.43
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.
2317-TW
100.50
916,000
2,999,246
1.33
Jentech Precision Industrial Co. Ltd.
3653-TW
379.00
240,000
2,994,209
1.33
Realtek Semiconductor Corp.
2379-TW
317.00
282,000
2,931,656
1.30
Unimicron Technology Corp.
3037-TW
155.50
566,000
2,913,737
1.30
Tong Hsing Electronic Industries Ltd.
6271-TW
194.00
389,000
2,489,366
1.11
Genius Electronic Optical Co. Ltd.
3406-TW
393.50
181,000
2,352,243
1.05
Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd.
2376-TW
108.00
481,000
1,714,305
0.76
M31 Technology Corp.
6643-TW
508.00
83,000
1,391,435
0.62
Globalwafers Co. Ltd.
6488-TW
470.00
78,000
1,211,305
0.54
Parade Technologies Ltd.
4966-TW
794.00
45,000
1,180,987
0.53
CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY
5.46
Eclat Textile Co. Ltd.
1476-TW
457.00
241,000
3,621,106
1.61
Fulgent Sun International Holding Co. Ltd.
9802-TW
151.00
505,000
2,493,753
1.11
Feng TAY Enterprise Co. Ltd.
9910-TW
186.50
290,000
1,772,145
0.79
Nien Made Enterprise Co. Ltd.
8464-TW
291.00
160,000
1,518,940
0.68
Makalot Industrial Co. Ltd.
1477-TW
233.00
196,000
1,492,176
0.66
Merida Industry Co. Ltd.
9914-TW
185.00
198,000
1,198,295
0.53
Taiwan Paiho Ltd.
9938-TW
55.00
100,000
179,568
0.08
COMMUNICATION SERVICES
4.23
Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd.
2412-TW
113.50
1,285,000
4,729,969
2.10
Far EasTone Telecommunications Co. Ltd.
4904-TW
68.00
1,639,000
3,619,039
1.61
Taiwan Mobile Co. Ltd.
3045-TW
95.50
373,000
1,155,348
0.51
INDUSTRIALS
3.46
Advanced Energy Solution Holding Co., Ltd.
6781-TW
808.00
290,000
7,771,656
3.46
FINANCIALS
1.35
Chailease Holding Co. Ltd.
5871-TW
201.50
460,000
3,036,176
1.35
CONSUMER STAPLES
0.61
President Chain Store Corp.
2912-TW
272.50
155,000
1,370,292
0.61
MATERIALS
0.46
Swancor Holding Co. Ltd.
3708-TW
3,708.00
323,000
1,036,664
0.46
Source: State Street Bank and Trust Company, Nomura Asset Management U.S.A. Inc..
Note: Cash (including for these purposes cash equivalents) is not included.
