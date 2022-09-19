Advanced search
    TWN   US8740361063

THE TAIWAN FUND, INC.

(TWN)
2022-09-19
23.22 USD   -0.98%
05:41pThe Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces that Nomura Asset Management U.S.A. Inc. has Commenced Managing the Fund's Portfolio
PR
09/17TAIWAN FUND : Monthly Insights – August 2022
PU
09/06The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces the Results of the Special Stockholders Meeting to Approve a New Investment Manager by Stockholders
PR
The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces that Nomura Asset Management U.S.A. Inc. has Commenced Managing the Fund's Portfolio

09/19/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the "Fund") announced today that Nomura Asset Management U.S.A. Inc. has commenced managing the Fund's portfolio.

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-800-426-5523.

SOURCE The Taiwan Fund, Inc.


