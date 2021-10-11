Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. The Tata Power Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500400   INE245A01021

THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED

(500400)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Auto rally powers Nifty above 18,000

10/11/2021 | 06:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares hit fresh peaks on Monday, with the Nifty 50 index crossing the 18,000 mark for the first time as auto stocks rallied on expectations of a sales surge during the upcoming festive season.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.28% at 17,945.95, having earlier risen as much as 0.82% to a record high of 18,041.95. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex firmed 0.13% to 60,135.78.

The market drew support from the central bank's pledge on Friday to maintain adequate liquidity to support economic recovery.

Leading the gains, automakers settled up 2.67%. Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) parent Tata Motors was the biggest gainer on the Nifty 50 index, rising 8.6% to its highest since January 2018. The stock has added roughly 23% this month.

Tata Motors had said https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachHis/735d6346-fe64-4607-a673-03ff2f700da7.pdf on Friday that JLR's global retail orders were at record levels.

Airline stocks also gained, with the operator of India's largest airline - Interglobe Aviation - advancing 4.4%, while rival SpiceJet added 2.02%.

Energy and utility stocks were also higher, with an 8.3% jump in Tata Power Company driving up Nifty's Energy sub-index 1.08%.

Coal India settled 4.5% higher and was among the top two gainers on the Nifty. On Sunday, the power ministry said the level of coal stocks held by power companies will rise as Coal India is ramping up the supplies.

The Nifty IT index closed down 3.36% and was the only major sub-index in the red. Tata Consultancy Services lost 6.35% and was the top drag on the benchmark index.

TCS on Friday beat market estimates for quarterly profit, but analysts flagged indications of moderating deal wins and margin pressure in future quarters.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COAL INDIA LIMITED 4.46% 196.85 Delayed Quote.39.13%
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED 4.37% 2048.2 Delayed Quote.13.88%
SPICEJET LIMITED -1.00% 74.3 End-of-day quote.-21.75%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. -6.35% 3685.6 Delayed Quote.37.48%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 1.74% 382.95 End-of-day quote.108.46%
THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED -0.51% 176.9 End-of-day quote.133.84%
All news about THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED
06:43aAuto rally powers Nifty above 18,000
RE
10/07TATA POWER : National Tata Power and Bluwave-ai join hands for AI Automation of Real-Time ..
AQ
10/06TATA POWER : Ties Up With Renewable Energy Artificial Intelligence Company
MT
10/05TATA POWER : TVS Motor Company signs MoU with Tata Power to collaborate on electric two-wh..
PU
10/05TVS MOTOR : Partners with Tata Power to Drive Electric Vehicle Adoption Among Two-Wheeler ..
MT
10/01Explainer-Why is India facing a coal shortage?
RE
09/27TATA POWER : Preparedness of TP Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd. for the Possible Cyclone..
AQ
09/27Tata Motors celebrates 10,000 EV customers
AQ
09/23GODREJ PROPERTIES : Indian shares breach record levels on banking, energy boost
RE
09/23TATA POWER : Smart Meter Testing Lab receives NABL accreditation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 421 B 5 595 M 5 595 M
Net income 2022 18 653 M 248 M 248 M
Net Debt 2022 410 B 5 445 M 5 445 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,5x
Yield 2022 0,95%
Capitalization 565 B 7 522 M 7 504 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,31x
EV / Sales 2023 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 18 626
Free-Float 52,8%
Chart THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Tata Power Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 176,90 INR
Average target price 144,84 INR
Spread / Average Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Praveer Sinha Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Ramesh Narayanswamy Subramanyam Chief Financial Officer & Co-Compliance Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Hanoz M. Mistry Secretary & Co-Compliance Officer
Anjali Bansal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED133.84%7 522
NEXTERA ENERGY3.97%157 353
ENEL S.P.A.-16.40%81 367
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.80%77 342
IBERDROLA, S.A.-19.35%67 434
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.84%66 240