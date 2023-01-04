Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. The Tata Power Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500400   INE245A01021

THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED

(500400)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-02
211.25 INR   -0.24%
02:32aIndian coal power plants should be compensated for 2022 forced generation - regulator
RE
01/03Indian power plants should be compensated for importing coal -regulator
RE
2022Tata Power Raises INR10 Billion from Bond Sale
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indian coal power plants should be compensated for 2022 forced generation - regulator

01/04/2023 | 02:32am EST
NEW DELHI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Indian power plants that rely on imported coal should be fully compensated when forced to supply electricity, the country's power regulator said on Tuesday, paving the way for companies to recover losses resulting from a government order last year.

In May, India invoked an emergency clause in the Electricity Act to direct plants using imported coal to resume generation to meet high demand. The power stations, with a combined capacity of about 17 gigawatts, had ceased operating due to high coal prices.

Power tariffs for plants using imported coal should cover their costs as well as a "reasonable profit margin," the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) said in an order dated Jan. 3.

The order came after Tata Power Co Ltd appealed to the CERC against the tariff fixed by the power ministry after the directive last year forced them to keep operating to avert a power crisis in the country.

Other companies, including Adani Power and JSW Energy, would now be able to claim compensation for being compelled to supply electricity during that period, an industry official said.

Tata Power said the CERC order would benefit its power plant at Mundra in Gujarat, which burns imported coal. The plant would recover the full cost incurred for supplying power under the emergency direction last year, it said in a statement.

"We are thankful to the CERC for granting all prayers in our favour," the company said.

The CERC order also said that the tariff that the power ministry had allowed under the emergency provision had been interim and no longer applied. (Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh in New Delhi and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Bradley Perrett)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI POWER LIMITED -1.70% 289.85 Delayed Quote.-1.60%
COAL INDIA LIMITED -2.99% 217.45 Delayed Quote.-0.42%
JSW ENERGY LIMITED -1.23% 290 End-of-day quote.0.89%
JSW SA -5.14% 55 Delayed Quote.-5.43%
THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED -0.24% 211.25 End-of-day quote.1.71%
Financials
Sales 2023 520 B 6 273 M 6 273 M
Net income 2023 35 847 M 433 M 433 M
Net Debt 2023 457 B 5 514 M 5 514 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,3x
Yield 2023 1,18%
Capitalization 675 B 8 144 M 8 144 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,18x
EV / Sales 2024 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 21 636
Free-Float 52,8%
Chart THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Tata Power Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 211,25 INR
Average target price 233,05 INR
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Praveer Sinha Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Sanjeev Churiwala Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Hanoz M. Mistry Secretary & Compliance Officer
Anjali Bansal Independent Non-Executive Director
