Indian coal power plants should be compensated for 2022 forced generation - regulator

NEW DELHI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Indian power plants that
rely on imported coal should be fully compensated when forced to
supply electricity, the country's power regulator said on
Tuesday, paving the way for companies to recover losses
resulting from a government order last year.
In May, India invoked an emergency clause in the Electricity
Act to direct plants using imported coal to resume generation to
meet high demand. The power stations, with a combined capacity
of about 17 gigawatts, had ceased operating due to high coal
prices.
Power tariffs for plants using imported coal should
cover their costs as well as a "reasonable profit margin," the
Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) said in an
order dated Jan. 3.
The order came after Tata Power Co Ltd appealed to
the CERC against the tariff fixed by the power ministry after
the directive last year forced them to keep operating to avert a
power crisis in the country.
Other companies, including Adani Power and JSW
Energy, would now be able to claim compensation for
being compelled to supply electricity during that period, an
industry official said.
Tata Power said the CERC order would benefit its power plant
at Mundra in Gujarat, which burns imported coal. The plant would
recover the full cost incurred for supplying power under the
emergency direction last year, it said in a statement.
"We are thankful to the CERC for granting all prayers in our
favour," the company said.
The CERC order also said that the tariff that the power
ministry had allowed under the emergency provision had been
interim and no longer applied.
(Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh in New Delhi and Nallur
Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Bradley
Perrett)