Tata Power : MG Motor and Tata Power inaugurate first superfast EV charging Station in Nagpur

Public charging station to enable cars such as ZS EV to attain 80% charge in 50 minutes

MG Motor India and Tata Power Corporation Limited today inaugurated the first Superfast Charging EV station in the city. Further strengthening the electric vehicle ecosystem, the move is part of MG's recent partnership with Tata Power for deployment of 50 KW DC Superfast Charging Stations across the country.

The public EV charging station is available to all vehicles compatible with CCS/ CHAdeMO fast-charging standards and is in line with MG's commitment to provide a 5-way charging ecosystem. The MG ZS EV can be charged up to 80% in 50 minutes at the facility. Other charging options with the MG ZS, India's first pure electric internet SUV - include - free-of-cost AC fast-charger installation at the customer's home/office, extended charging network, a cable to charge anywhere and charge-on-the-go with RSA (Roadside Assistance).

Speaking on the inauguration, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, 'Further strengthening the EV charging ecosystem in Nagpur, the partnership aims to provide customers with a robust charging ecosystem to promote the adoption of cleaner and greener mobility solutions. We feel confident that it will pave the way for superior EV adoption in the region. With Tata Power as partner, a renowned major in the field of renewable energy, we are confident that we will create a distinct synergy together.'

Commenting on the inauguration, Mr. Rajesh Naik, Chief - New Business Services, Tata Power said, 'Now, more than ever, businesses have to work with a purpose - one of which is to ensure we take responsibility for protecting our environment. At Tata Power, we are heavily committed to sustainable energy solutions. Our collaboration with MG Motor demonstrates our commitment to add impetus to the EV migration in India. Nagpur's first-ever Superfast Charging EV station is just the beginning and we look forward to quickly adding more cities to this exciting transformation.'

MG Motor India has a total of 10 SuperFast 50 kW charging stations across its dealerships in five cities - New Delhi- NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad with similar expansions to more cities. Tata Power, on the other hand, has established an elaborate EV Charging ecosystem with 200+ Charging points in 24 different cities under the EZ Charge brand along with a digital platform to facilitate an easy & smooth customer experience. The MG-Tata Power partnership will involve core values and operating models that are in line with their existing customer-centric approach.

MG ZS EV starts at an attractive price of INR 20.88 lakhs (ex-showroom, Nagpur). In less than a year of its launch, MG has rolled-out more than 1,000 ZS EVs from its Halol manufacturing unit in Gujarat. The ZS EV comes with the 'eShield', with free-of-charge 5-year manufacturer warranty for unlimited kilometers on the car, 8 yrs /150k km warranty on battery and includes round-the-clock roadside assistance (RSA) for a period of 5 years, for private registered cars. Apart from eShield, the company has also entered in to a strategic alliance with CarDekho.com who would be offering a pioneering 3-50 plan. CarDekho.com shall provide guaranteed buyback to ZS EV customers at a residual value of 50% upon completion of three years of ownership.