  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. The Tata Power Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500400   INE245A01021

THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED

(500400)
Tata Power : Resurgent Power Ventures Pte Ltd completes acquisition of NRSS XXXVI Transmission Ltd

04/05/2022 | 08:18am EDT
  • ~Transaction pursuant to lender driven process for acquisition of 100% shareholding in NRSS XXXVI Transmission Ltd and one time settlement of lender's dues.~
  • ~Resurgent Power is an Investment Platform based out of Singapore and is held 26% by Tata Power through its wholly owned Singapore based subsidiary~

Pursuant to the Letter of Intent (LOI) issued by the lenders of NRSS XXXVI Transmission Limited (NRSS XXXVI), Resurgent Power Ventures Pte Ltd (Resurgent) has completed the acquisition of NRSS XXXVI and settled the debt of the lender of NRSS XXXVI. The transaction is part of stressed asset resolution process initiated by PTC India Financial Services Ltd (PFS), lender of NRSS XXXVI through a competitive bidding process.

NRSS XXXVI was incorporated as a special purpose vehicle to establish and operate transmission system for System Strengthening Scheme in Northern Region (NRSS-XXXVI) along with LILO of Sikar-Neemrana 400kV D/C line at Babai on Build-Own-Operate-Maintain (BOOM) basis.

NRSS XXXVI has three elements with a total length of 153 Kms spread across the states of Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Haryana.

  • Element 1:- consisting of LILO of one Ckt. of 400 KV D/C Sikar (PG) - Neemrana (PG) line at Babai (RRVPNL) along with 2 Nos. of 400 kV Line Bays at Babai,
  • Element 2:- consisting of 400 kV D/C Babai - Bhiwani D/C Transmission Line along with 2 Nos. of 400 kV Line Bays at Babai.
  • Element 3:- consisting of 400 kV link between Rishikesh & Koteshwar

Out of this Element 1 comprising of 1.5 km of transmission line and 2 bays of 400 KV are completed while work for balance 151 km of lines and 4 bays of 400 KV is underway.

The transaction entails payment for one-time settlement of outstanding debt and purchase of equity shares for a total consideration of ? 127 crore and additional payouts linked to certain events outlined in the share purchase and debt settlement agreement. In addition, Resurgent Power will invest equity and raise debt in NRSS XXXVI for completion of Element 2 and 3. When completed, the total enterprise value will be approx. Rs 470 crores.

Speaking on the development, Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, "The completion of acquisition of a 100 percent stake in NRSS XXXVI Transmission Ltd. is another significant milestone for Resurgent Power, and it aligns with our aspirations of expanding our transmission business while also successfully resolving stressed assets for lenders. This asset will bring more value to the Resurgent portfolio after the successful turnaround of the 1980 MW Prayagraj Power in the last three years, and it aligns with our broader strategy of maximizing shareholder value through expansion and sound investments."

Resurgent Power is co-sponsored by Tata Power and ICICI Bank and has other global reputed institutional investors. It was set up to acquire stressed assets in the Indian Power Sector. Tata Power International Pte. Ltd (TPIPL) (a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power), owns 26% stake in Resurgent Power and the balance 74% is held by ICICI Bank and other global investors. Resurgent Power owns 75.01% stake in Prayagraj Power Generation Company Limited, which owns and operates a 1.980 MW supercritical power plant in Uttar Pradesh.

Tata Power (NSE: TATAPOWER; BSE:500400) is one of India's largest integrated power companies and together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has an installed / managed capacity of 13,515 MW. The Company has a presence across the entire power value chain - generation of renewable as well as conventional power including hydro and thermal energy, transmission & distribution, coal & freight, logistics, and trading.

The Company had developed the country's first Ultra Mega Power Project at Mundra (Gujarat) based on super-critical technology. With 4.7 GW of clean energy generation from solar, wind, hydro, and waste heat recovery accounting for 34% of the overall portfolio, the company is a leader in clean energy generation.

It has successful public-private partnerships in generation, transmission & distribution in India viz: Powerlinks Transmission Ltd. with Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. for evacuation of Power from Tala hydro plant in Bhutan to Delhi, Maithon Power Ltd. with Damodar Valley Corporation for a 1,050 MW Mega Power Project at Jharkhand.

Tata Power is currently serving more than 12 million consumers via its Discoms, under public-private partnership model viz Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd. with Government of Delhi in North Delhi, TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited, TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited, TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited, and TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited with Government of Odisha.

With a focus on sustainable and clean energy development, Tata Power is steering the transformation as an integrated solutions providers by looking at new business growth in distributed generation through rooftop solar and microgrids, storage solutions, EV charging infrastructure, ESCO, home automation & smart meters et al.

With its 107 years track record of technology advancements, project execution excellence, world-class safety processes, customer care and green initiatives, Tata Power is well poised for multi-fold growth and is committed to lighting up lives for generations to come. For more information visit us at: www.tatapower.com

Disclaimer

Tata Power Company Limited published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 12:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 409 B 5 424 M 5 424 M
Net income 2022 21 722 M 288 M 288 M
Net Debt 2022 415 B 5 508 M 5 508 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,7x
Yield 2022 0,71%
Capitalization 805 B 10 675 M 10 675 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,98x
EV / Sales 2023 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 18 626
Free-Float 52,8%
Technical analysis trends THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 251,95 INR
Average target price 215,50 INR
Spread / Average Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Praveer Sinha Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Sanjeev Churiwala Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Hanoz M. Mistry Secretary & Co-Compliance Officer
Ramesh Narayanswamy Subramanyam Co-Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED14.06%10 675
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.29%168 195
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION6.57%86 067
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.08%77 524
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.65%70 056
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.8.64%69 191