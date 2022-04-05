Tata Power : Resurgent Power Ventures Pte Ltd completes acquisition of NRSS XXXVI Transmission Ltd

~Transaction pursuant to lender driven process for acquisition of 100% shareholding in NRSS XXXVI Transmission Ltd and one time settlement of lender's dues.~

~Resurgent Power is an Investment Platform based out of Singapore and is held 26% by Tata Power through its wholly owned Singapore based subsidiary~

Pursuant to the Letter of Intent (LOI) issued by the lenders of NRSS XXXVI Transmission Limited (NRSS XXXVI), Resurgent Power Ventures Pte Ltd (Resurgent) has completed the acquisition of NRSS XXXVI and settled the debt of the lender of NRSS XXXVI. The transaction is part of stressed asset resolution process initiated by PTC India Financial Services Ltd (PFS), lender of NRSS XXXVI through a competitive bidding process.

NRSS XXXVI was incorporated as a special purpose vehicle to establish and operate transmission system for System Strengthening Scheme in Northern Region (NRSS-XXXVI) along with LILO of Sikar-Neemrana 400kV D/C line at Babai on Build-Own-Operate-Maintain (BOOM) basis.

NRSS XXXVI has three elements with a total length of 153 Kms spread across the states of Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Haryana.

Element 1:- consisting of LILO of one Ckt. of 400 KV D/C Sikar (PG) - Neemrana (PG) line at Babai (RRVPNL) along with 2 Nos. of 400 kV Line Bays at Babai,

Element 2:- consisting of 400 kV D/C Babai - Bhiwani D/C Transmission Line along with 2 Nos. of 400 kV Line Bays at Babai.

Element 3:- consisting of 400 kV link between Rishikesh & Koteshwar

Out of this Element 1 comprising of 1.5 km of transmission line and 2 bays of 400 KV are completed while work for balance 151 km of lines and 4 bays of 400 KV is underway.

The transaction entails payment for one-time settlement of outstanding debt and purchase of equity shares for a total consideration of ? 127 crore and additional payouts linked to certain events outlined in the share purchase and debt settlement agreement. In addition, Resurgent Power will invest equity and raise debt in NRSS XXXVI for completion of Element 2 and 3. When completed, the total enterprise value will be approx. Rs 470 crores.

Speaking on the development, Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, "The completion of acquisition of a 100 percent stake in NRSS XXXVI Transmission Ltd. is another significant milestone for Resurgent Power, and it aligns with our aspirations of expanding our transmission business while also successfully resolving stressed assets for lenders. This asset will bring more value to the Resurgent portfolio after the successful turnaround of the 1980 MW Prayagraj Power in the last three years, and it aligns with our broader strategy of maximizing shareholder value through expansion and sound investments."

Resurgent Power is co-sponsored by Tata Power and ICICI Bank and has other global reputed institutional investors. It was set up to acquire stressed assets in the Indian Power Sector. Tata Power International Pte. Ltd (TPIPL) (a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power), owns 26% stake in Resurgent Power and the balance 74% is held by ICICI Bank and other global investors. Resurgent Power owns 75.01% stake in Prayagraj Power Generation Company Limited, which owns and operates a 1.980 MW supercritical power plant in Uttar Pradesh.