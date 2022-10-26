Tata Power : Solar Systems Ltd. launches cost-efficient solar off-grid solutions

Solutions is a combination of solar modules, inverters, and batteries; will deliver renewable energy as a backup in times of grid supply shortages
Tata Power Solar Systems Limited (TPSSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) has launched off-grid solar solutions in West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand.
The off grid solutions provide a combination of high-efficient solar modules, inverters and batteries and are available in 11 variants ranging from 1 - 10 Kw with 5 year warranty. The solution offered by the company are engineered to provide an efficient integrated power system to consumers for their power backup requirements in times of grid supply shortages.
The solution was unveiled in the presence of Shri S. Suresh Kumar, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Govt. of West Bengal in the presence of Mr. Partha Pratim Mukherjee, Director (Distribution), West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited, and Mr. Nayak, Director (EV), West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited in Kolkata.
These solar off-grid solutions are charged during the day time and enable consumers access sustainable electricity by reducing their reliance on costly and polluting alternatives like diesel generators during night time and outages.
"We are happy to provide the residents of West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand the solar off grid solutions. These solutions would greatly speed up the country's switch to renewable energy and assure clean energy backup in the case of grid outages by promoting mass adoption of solar rooftops." Said Tata Power spokesperson.
Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd. has been a pioneer in promoting wide scale solar adoption and has been curating customized and strategic renewable projects, with a total portfolio of 9.8GWp. It has been consistently ranked as India's No. 1 Solar Rooftop Company by various industry research bodies, including Bridge-To-India, JMK Research, and Mercom.
Tata Power (NSE: TATAPOWER; BSE:500400) is one of India's largest integrated power companies and together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has an installed / managed capacity of 14,002 MW The Company has a presence across the entire power value chain - generation of renewable as well as conventional power including hydro and thermal energy, transmission & distribution, coal & freight, logistics, and trading.
The Company had developed the country's first Ultra Mega Power Project at Mundra (Gujarat) based on super-critical technology. With 5142 MW of clean energy generation from solar, wind, hydro, and waste heat recovery accounting for 37% of the overall portfolio, the company is a leader in clean energy generation.
It has successful public-private partnerships in generation, transmission & distribution in India viz: Powerlinks Transmission Ltd. with Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. for evacuation of Power from Tala hydro plant in Bhutan to Delhi, Maithon Power Ltd. with Damodar Valley Corporation for a 1,050 MW Mega Power Project at Jharkhand.
Tata Power is currently serving more than 12 million consumers via its Discoms, under public-private partnership model viz Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd. with Government of Delhi in North Delhi, TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited, TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited, TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited, and TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited with Government of Odisha.
With a focus on sustainable and clean energy development, Tata Power is steering the transformation as an integrated solutions providers by looking at new business growth in distributed generation through rooftop solar and microgrids, storage solutions, EV charging infrastructure, ESCO, home automation & smart meters et al.
With its 107 years track record of technology advancements, project execution excellence, world-class safety processes, customer care and green initiatives, Tata Power is well poised for multi-fold growth and is committed to lighting up lives for generations to come. For more information visit us at: www.tatapower.com