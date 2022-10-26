Tata Power : Solar Systems Ltd. launches cost-efficient solar off-grid solutions

Solutions is a combination of solar modules, inverters, and batteries; will deliver renewable energy as a backup in times of grid supply shortages

Tata Power Solar Systems Limited (TPSSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) has launched off-grid solar solutions in West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

The off grid solutions provide a combination of high-efficient solar modules, inverters and batteries and are available in 11 variants ranging from 1 - 10 Kw with 5 year warranty. The solution offered by the company are engineered to provide an efficient integrated power system to consumers for their power backup requirements in times of grid supply shortages.

The solution was unveiled in the presence of Shri S. Suresh Kumar, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Govt. of West Bengal in the presence of Mr. Partha Pratim Mukherjee, Director (Distribution), West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited, and Mr. Nayak, Director (EV), West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited in Kolkata.

These solar off-grid solutions are charged during the day time and enable consumers access sustainable electricity by reducing their reliance on costly and polluting alternatives like diesel generators during night time and outages.

"We are happy to provide the residents of West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand the solar off grid solutions. These solutions would greatly speed up the country's switch to renewable energy and assure clean energy backup in the case of grid outages by promoting mass adoption of solar rooftops." Said Tata Power spokesperson.

Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd. has been a pioneer in promoting wide scale solar adoption and has been curating customized and strategic renewable projects, with a total portfolio of 9.8GWp. It has been consistently ranked as India's No. 1 Solar Rooftop Company by various industry research bodies, including Bridge-To-India, JMK Research, and Mercom.