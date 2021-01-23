Tata Power : Solar receives the EPC order for INR 1200Cr. from NTPC for setting up of 320MW ground mounted Solar PV project

Tata Power Solar, India's largest integrated solar company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has received a 'Letter of Award' (LoA) to build 320MW of ground mounted Solar PV project for NTPC. The order value of the project is approx. ÌNR 1200 crores ($162 Million). The Commercial operation date for this project is set for May 2022.

With this addition, the order pipeline of Tata Power Solar stands at approximately 4GWp with approx. value of INR. 12000 Crores.

The scope of work includes the land, acquisition, engineering, procurement, installation, and commissioning of the grid-connected solar project on a turnkey basis along with three years of operations & maintenance services for the solar plant, power evacuation system and telemetry up to the interconnecting state transmission utility (STU) substation.

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, 'Tata Power is in the forefront of producing green energy across the country. Such achievement demonstrates the trust and leadership of Tata Power's project management capability and execution skills in solar projects.'

Tata Power Solar comes with a successful background of executing large projects such as the 150MW Ayana at Ananthapur, 50 MW Kasargod at Kerala, 56MW Greenko, 30MWp Solar Power Plant in Lapanga, Odisha, 105MWp of Floating solar at Kayamkulam (under implementation). It has also won an auction conducted by Gujarat for 400 MW of projects to be built at Dholera solar Park.