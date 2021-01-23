Log in
THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED

(500400)
Tata Power : Solar receives the EPC order for INR 1200Cr. from NTPC for setting up of 320MW ground mounted Solar PV project

01/23/2021
Tata Power Solar, India's largest integrated solar company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has received a 'Letter of Award' (LoA) to build 320MW of ground mounted Solar PV project for NTPC. The order value of the project is approx. ÌNR 1200 crores ($162 Million). The Commercial operation date for this project is set for May 2022.

With this addition, the order pipeline of Tata Power Solar stands at approximately 4GWp with approx. value of INR. 12000 Crores.

The scope of work includes the land, acquisition, engineering, procurement, installation, and commissioning of the grid-connected solar project on a turnkey basis along with three years of operations & maintenance services for the solar plant, power evacuation system and telemetry up to the interconnecting state transmission utility (STU) substation.

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, 'Tata Power is in the forefront of producing green energy across the country. Such achievement demonstrates the trust and leadership of Tata Power's project management capability and execution skills in solar projects.'

Tata Power Solar comes with a successful background of executing large projects such as the 150MW Ayana at Ananthapur, 50 MW Kasargod at Kerala, 56MW Greenko, 30MWp Solar Power Plant in Lapanga, Odisha, 105MWp of Floating solar at Kayamkulam (under implementation). It has also won an auction conducted by Gujarat for 400 MW of projects to be built at Dholera solar Park.

Tata Power is India's largest integrated power company and, together with its subsidiaries & jointly controlled entities, has an installed/ managed capacity of 12,772 MW. A pioneer in the field, it has a presence across the entire power value chain - generation of renewable as well as conventional power including hydro and thermal energy, transmission & distribution, trading and coal & freight logistics. With nearly 2.6GW of renewable energy assets in solar and wind accounting for 30% of the company's portfolio, Tata Power is a leader in clean energy generation. In line with the company's view on sustainable and clean energy development, Tata Power is steering the transformation of utilities to integrated solutions by looking at new business growth in EV charging & storage, distributed generation & rooftops, micro grids and home automation & smart meters. It has successful public-private partnerships in generation, transmission & distribution in India, namely 'Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd.' with Delhi Vidyut Board for distribution in North Delhi; 'Tata Power Ajmer Distribution Ltd.' with Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. for distribution in Ajmer; 'Powerlinks Transmission Ltd.' with Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. for evacuation of Power from Tala hydro plant in Bhutan to Delhi; 'Maithon Power Ltd.' with Damodar Valley Corporation for a 1050 MW Mega Power Project at Jharkhand and recently entered into public-private partnership for Central part of Odisha namely, 'Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Company Limited'. Tata Power is serving more than 9.5 million distribution consumers in India and has developed the country's first 4000 MW Ultra Mega Power Project at Mundra (Gujarat) based on super-critical technology.

With its 105 years track record of technology leadership, project execution excellence, world-class safety processes, customer care and driving green initiatives, Tata Power is poised for multi-fold growth and committed to 'lighting up lives' for generations to come. Visit us at: www.tatapower.com

Disclaimer

Tata Power Company Limited published this content on 23 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2021 06:39:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 316 B 4 326 M 4 326 M
Net income 2021 14 485 M 198 M 198 M
Net Debt 2021 392 B 5 377 M 5 377 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,1x
Yield 2021 1,70%
Capitalization 254 B 3 474 M 3 474 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,05x
EV / Sales 2022 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 8 613
Free-Float 61,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 75,10 INR
Last Close Price 79,35 INR
Spread / Highest target 26,0%
Spread / Average Target -5,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Praveer Sinha Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Ramesh Narayanswamy Subramanyam Chief Financial Officer & Co-Compliance Officer
Surendra Kumar A. Banmali Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Anjali Bansal Independent Non-Executive Director
