Tata Power : TP Renewable Microgrid announces the "Less is More" initiative to empower rural entrepreneurs with affordable energy-efficient machines and appliances

Making Sustainable is Attainable at its microgrid sites in UP & Bihar

Partners with leading consumer durable brands for affordable energy-efficient appliances TP Renewable Microgrid is transforming rural India's power supply by enabling clean, affordable, reliable & green electricity. The company today, on the occasion of Tata Group's "Founder's Day" has announced a "Less is More" initiative which focuses on addressing issues such as lack of awareness about new technologies & quality products, financial constraints for buying premium products and inaccessibility to energy-efficient appliances and machines. This initiative, launched at the Microgrid sites in rural UP & Bihar, will create awareness for BEE 4-star and 5-star appliances by enabling rural micro-enterprises to access these at an affordable price without compromising quality. The scheme will be launched at the sites in the districts of Lakhimpur, Sitapur, Gonda, Bahraich, Balrampur, Siddharth Nagar & Shravasti in Uttar Pradesh and in the districts of Muzaffarpur, Vaishali & Samastipur in Bihar. This initiative will make the availability of appliances such as BLDC Fans, Coolers, and Mixers Grinders, as well as energy-efficient machines such as Deep Freezers, Visible Coolers, and Refrigerators, possible for rural entrepreneurs. The "Less is More" initiative of TP Renewable Microgrid is a part of Tata Power's "Sustainable is Attainable" initiative.

Tata Power (NSE: TATAPOWER) is one of India's largest integrated power companies and together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has an installed / managed capacity of 14101 MW. The Company has a presence across the entire power value chain - generation of renewable as well as conventional power including hydro and thermal energy, transmission & distribution and trading. The Company had developed the country's first Ultra Mega Power Project at Mundra (Gujarat) based on super-critical technology. With 5241 MW of clean energy generation from solar, wind, hydro, and waste heat recovery accounting for 37% of the overall portfolio, the company is a leader in clean energy generation. It has successful public-private partnerships in generation, transmission & distribution in India viz: Powerlinks Transmission Ltd. with Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. for evacuation of Power from Tala hydro plant in Bhutan to Delhi, Maithon Power Ltd. with Damodar Valley Corporation for a 1,050 MW Mega Power Project at Jharkhand. Tata Power is currently serving more than 12 million consumers via its Discoms, under public-private partnership model viz Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd. with Government of Delhi in North Delhi, TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited, TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited, TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited, and TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited with Government of Odisha. With a focus on sustainable and clean energy development, Tata Power is steering the transformation as an integrated solutions providers by looking at new business growth in distributed generation through rooftop solar and microgrids, storage solutions, EV charging infrastructure, ESCO, home automation & smart meters. With its 107 years track record of technology advancements, project execution excellence, world-class safety processes, customer care and green initiatives, Tata Power is well poised for multi-fold growth and is committed to lighting up lives for generations to come. For more information visit us at: www.tatapower.com

TP Renewable Microgrid Ltd (TPRMG), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power, will provide clean, affordable, reliable & quality power supply to nearly 5 million households, directly impacting the lives of 25 million people through its 10,000 microgrids.