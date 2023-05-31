Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. The Tata Power Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500400   INE245A01021

THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED

(500400)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-29
217.20 INR   +0.12%
03:16aTata Power : TPSODL appoints Amit Garg as new CEO
PU
02:57aTata Power : TPCODL appoints Arvind Singh as new CEO
PU
02:57aTata Power : Monsoon Preparedness Measures and Advisory by Tata Power
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tata Power : TPCODL appoints Arvind Singh as new CEO

05/31/2023 | 02:57am EDT
~ Mr. M. Shenbagam, the outgoing CEO, superannuates on May 31, 2023 ~

TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Arvind Singh as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. Mr. Singh will assume his new role effective June 1, 2023.

In a recent meeting held on 25th May, 2023 the Board of Directors of TPCODL unanimously appointed Mr. Arvind Singh as the CEO, expressing their confidence in his leadership abilities. The board also expressed its gratitude to Mr. M. Shenbagam for his valuable services as the outgoing CEO.

Mr. Sanjay Banga, President, Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Tata Power, said, "We welcome Mr Arvind Singh as the new CEO of TPCODL and are confident that under his leadership, the company will continue to thrive and strengthen its commitment in providing reliable and efficient power distribution services to the people of Central Odisha."

Mr. Singh's extensive experience and proven track record in the power industry, position him well to lead TPCODL into the future. Serving as the CEO of TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL), since 01st January 2021, Mr. Singh brings valuable insights and expertise to his new position.

Prior to joining TPSODL as CEO in January 2021, Mr. Singh held key leadership roles within the Tata Power Group. He served as the Executive Director and CEO at Powerlinks Transmission Limited, a joint venture of Tata Power and Powergrid, from 2010 to 2015.

With a career spanning across 40 years in Tata Power, Mr. Arvind Singh is an alumnus of Loyola College, Madras and Loyola School, Jamshedpur. He holds a B.Tech degree from IIT Madras.

Mr. Arvind Singh, Designated CEO, TPCODL said, "I thank the board of TPCODL for appointing me as the new CEO. TPCODL caters to the electricity demand of the state capital of Odisha and the regions around it and we are committed to supplying quality and efficient supply to Central Odisha. I look forward to this new assignment and would strive to take TPCODL to newer heights.

The outgoing CEO, Mr. Shenbagam has superannuated from his position on May 31, 2023. He led TPCODL since its inception in 2020 and has made significant contributions to the growth and success of the organisation.

With 37 years of experience in the power sector, including thermal and hydro generation, distribution and international business development, Mr. Shenbagam has played a vital role in establishing TPCODL as a reliable and efficient power distribution company in Central Odisha.

Mr Banga added, "We would like to extend our gratitude to Mr. M. Shenbagam for his valuable services as the CEO of TPCODL since its inception. In 2020, TPCODL was the first Discom that we took over in Odisha and he has spearheaded the Discom's transformation journey, visible in the robust network augmentation, technology integration and customer centric services and improvement in reliability indices including double digit reduction of AT&C losses."

Mr. M. Shenbagam, Outgoing CEO, TPCODL said, "It has been a rewarding 40 year journey at Tata Power and particularly the last three at TPCODL. I thank the board of TPCODL for having given me the opportunity to serve the people of Central Odisha with efficient and reliable power. My best wishes to Mr Arvind Singh who I am confident will take TPCODL to newer heights in the years to come."

TPCODL serves a population of 1.36 Cr consumers with Customer Base of 27.92 Lakh and a vast Distribution Area of 29,354 Sq. Km.

TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) is a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha with the majority stake being held by Tata Power Company (51%). Tata Power has a vast experience in electricity distribution in Mumbai, Delhi and Ajmer, and has been a benchmark performer in Delhi for the last 19 years.

TPCODL serves a population of 1.36 Crores with Customer Base of 27.92 Lakh and a vast Distribution Area of 29,354 Sq. Kms. TPCODL is focused on providing reliable power supply, enhanced customer services and reducing the existing AT&C losses in a systematic manner. The Company is working towards achieving this by upgrading the present distribution infrastructure, adopting new technologies and providing various digital services to the customers.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Tata Power Company Limited published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 06:56:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
