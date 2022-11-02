Tata Power : collaborates with The Indian Army to set up EV charging points in Delhi Cantonment

~17 fast charging points installed at six locations in Delhi Cantonment ~

Tata Power, one of India's largest integrated power companies and country's largest EV charging solutions providers has collaborated with the Indian Army to install 17 fast charging points for electric vehicles at six locations in the Delhi Cantonment. Tata Power is a pioneer in the installation of EV charging points across the country, having a presence across all segments of the EV charging eco-system - public charging, captive charging, and home and workplace charging stations.

The EV charging point at the Taurus Station Canteen in Delhi Cantonment was inaugurated today by the Lt Gen. Dhiraj Seth, GOC Delhi in the presence of senior officials from Tata Power and Tata Motors .All 17 charging points set up under the collaboration are operational. The chargers will be used for charging personal and official electrical vehicles of The Indian Army and the employees working in the Delhi Cantonment. The Cantonment administration has provided the space for setting up EV Charging Station in the parking lot along with arranging upstream power infrastructure to energise the fast charging points.

Inaugurating the first EV charging point at the Taurus Station Canteen, Lt Gen. Dhiraj Seth, GOC, Delhi said, "This is a unique initial step by Indian Army and Tata Power toward implementation of Government of India's National electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) and Indian Army's go green initiative."

He further urged everyone to contribute towards these eco-friendly initiatives to maintain an emission free environment, a bounden duty mankind has towards future generations.

Tata Power presently has a strong network of 23500+ home chargers (for private usage) and 240+ electric bus charging points, as well as more than 3000+ public and semi-public chargers across 300 cities, towns and national highways.

"This is a one-of-a-kind collaboration between two of India's remarkable legacy organisations, one of which guarantees territorial security and the other of which is enhancing the nation's energy security with clean and green energy products and solutions. We are pleased to work with the Indian Army to set up convenient fast charging stations for EV users within the Delhi Cantonment. To speed up the transition to clean mobility, we will keep working with like-minded institutions to jointly develop EV charging infrastructure in line with the Government of India's National Electric Mobility Mission Plan." said Mr. Virendra Goyal, Head- Business Development- EV Charging, Tata Power

Tata Power EZ Charge Mobile app is also supporting the e-mobility transition with more than one lakh downloads on the Google Play Store, it has a variety of features which provide a seamless EV charging experience to EV users.

In urban areas too, Tata Power has been installing public/semi-public EV charging points at key residential complexes, malls, and petrol pumps to enable wider adoption among urban audiences. Recently, Tata Power has gone one step ahead and installed more than 150 charging points powered by clean energy sources in Mumbai. The company has also set up over 450 charging points across more than 350 national highways, including one at the longest highway (NH 44) and the busiest highway (NH 19).