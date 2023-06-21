Advanced search
    500400   INE245A01021

THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED

(500400)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-19
224.90 INR   +0.78%
09:54aTata Power : emerges as India's ‘Most Attractive Employer Brand', according to Randstad India's REBR 2023 report
PU
06/20Tata Power Earmarks INR120 Billion Capex for FY24
MT
06/19Tata Power To Double Its Capex This Financial Year To Rs 12,000 Cr; Well Positioned To Lead Green Energy Transition : Chairman N. Chandrasekaran at 104th AGM
PU
Tata Power : emerges as India's ‘Most Attractive Employer Brand', according to Randstad India's REBR 2023 report

06/21/2023 | 09:54am EDT
~ Financial health, reputation, and career opportunities propel Tata Power to the forefront of employer attractiveness ~
~ Empowering Diversity and Inclusion: Tata Power's various HR Initiatives drive talent development and well-being ~
~ Secures top position after rising from rank 9 in 2022 ~

Tata Power Company, one of India's largest integrated power company, has been recognised as the country's 'Most Attractive Employer Brand', according to the recently published Randstad Employer Brand Research (REBR) 2023 report by HR services provider Randstad India. As per the REBR report which was based on a survey conducted among 1.63 lakh respondents worldwide, covering 32 markets and representing 75 percent of the global economy, the report revealed that Tata Power excelled in key areas such as financial health, good reputation, and career progression opportunities.

The REBR survey findings shed light on the preferences of the Indian workforce when choosing an employer. The report emphasised that work-life balance, a good reputation, and an attractive salary with benefits were identified as the top three Employee Value Proposition (EVP) drivers that enabled Tata Power to secure the top position after rising from rank 9 in 2022.

Tata Power places a strong emphasis on human resources, and with robust HR management in place, the company strives to attract, develop, and retain top talent by offering a positive work environment, ample growth opportunities, and a strong focus on personal and professional development. Tata Power's approach to human resources centres around talent fulfilment, capability building, and fostering an internal talent pipeline. Some of the notable employee benefit initiatives include Talent NXT for future leaders, a 3-tier leadership development framework, 4 functional academies and the Tata Power Cadre Development Program (TPCDP), which is specialised functional and technical training for trainees. Moreover, the company prioritises employee well-being through the comprehensive 'A Fuller Life' program while also actively promoting diversity and inclusion, focusing on gender diversity, generational diversity, and the inclusion of persons with disabilities (PwD). These initiatives highlight Tata Power's commitment to employee empowerment, growth, and creating a thriving work environment, making it an employer of choice in the power industry.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Himal Tewari, CHRO, Chief- Sustainability, and CSR, Tata Power, expressed his delight, stating,""We are honoured to be recognized as the country's most attractive employer brand in the prestigious Randstad Employer Brand Research 2023 report. At Tata Power, we prioritize the well-being of our 23000 + strong workforce spread across the country, and we are delighted that our policies for fostering career opportunities, promoting diversity and inclusion, and nurturing the growth of our talented employees are yielding positive results. This recognition inspires us to continue creating a future ready organization with exceptional workplace experience for all, where our employees can thrive both personally and professionally."

Tata Power is also committed to empowering its workforce for the future through skilling initiatives, including the transformative Tata Power 2.0 program. The company is not only equipping its workforce with digital and green job skills but also fostering a culture of continuous learning and development in the renewable sector. By investing in the professional growth of its employees, Tata Power is ensuring that its workforce remains agile, adaptable, and ready to embrace the evolving demands of the traditional as well as clean energy sectors.

Tata Power (NSE: TATA POWER; BSE:500400) is one of India's largest integrated power companies and together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has an installed/managed capacity of 14,240 MW. The Company has a presence across the entire power value chain - generation of renewable as well as conventional power including hydro and thermal energy, transmission & distribution, and trading. The Company developed the country's first Ultra Mega Power Project at Mundra (Gujarat) based on super-critical technology. With 5380 MW of clean energy generation from solar, wind, hydro, and waste heat recovery accounting for 38% of the overall portfolio, the company is a leader in clean energy generation. It has successful public-private partnerships in generation, transmission & distribution in India viz: Powerlinks Transmission Ltd. with Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. for evacuation of Power from the Tala hydro plant in Bhutan to Delhi, Maithon Power Ltd. with Damodar Valley Corporation for a 1,050 MW Mega Power Project at Jharkhand.

Tata Power is currently serving more than 12.9 million consumers via its Discoms, under a public-private partnership model viz Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd. with the Government of Delhi in North Delhi, TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited, TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited, TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited, and TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited with Government of Odisha.

With a focus on sustainable and clean energy development, Tata Power is steering the transformation as an integrated solutions provider by looking at new business growth in distributed generation through rooftop solar and microgrids, storage solutions, EV charging infrastructure, ESCO, home automation & smart meters et al. In its 108 years track record of technology advancements, project execution excellence, world-class safety processes, customer care, and green initiatives, Tata Power is well poised for multi-fold growth and is committed to lighting up lives for generations to come. For more information visit us at: www.tatapower.com

Disclaimer

Tata Power Company Limited published this content on 21 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


