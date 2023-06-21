Tata Power : emerges as India's ‘Most Attractive Employer Brand', according to Randstad India's REBR 2023 report

~ Financial health, reputation, and career opportunities propel Tata Power to the forefront of employer attractiveness ~

~ Empowering Diversity and Inclusion: Tata Power's various HR Initiatives drive talent development and well-being ~

~ Secures top position after rising from rank 9 in 2022 ~

Tata Power Company, one of India's largest integrated power company, has been recognised as the country's 'Most Attractive Employer Brand', according to the recently published Randstad Employer Brand Research (REBR) 2023 report by HR services provider Randstad India. As per the REBR report which was based on a survey conducted among 1.63 lakh respondents worldwide, covering 32 markets and representing 75 percent of the global economy, the report revealed that Tata Power excelled in key areas such as financial health, good reputation, and career progression opportunities.

The REBR survey findings shed light on the preferences of the Indian workforce when choosing an employer. The report emphasised that work-life balance, a good reputation, and an attractive salary with benefits were identified as the top three Employee Value Proposition (EVP) drivers that enabled Tata Power to secure the top position after rising from rank 9 in 2022.

Tata Power places a strong emphasis on human resources, and with robust HR management in place, the company strives to attract, develop, and retain top talent by offering a positive work environment, ample growth opportunities, and a strong focus on personal and professional development. Tata Power's approach to human resources centres around talent fulfilment, capability building, and fostering an internal talent pipeline. Some of the notable employee benefit initiatives include Talent NXT for future leaders, a 3-tier leadership development framework, 4 functional academies and the Tata Power Cadre Development Program (TPCDP), which is specialised functional and technical training for trainees. Moreover, the company prioritises employee well-being through the comprehensive 'A Fuller Life' program while also actively promoting diversity and inclusion, focusing on gender diversity, generational diversity, and the inclusion of persons with disabilities (PwD). These initiatives highlight Tata Power's commitment to employee empowerment, growth, and creating a thriving work environment, making it an employer of choice in the power industry.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Himal Tewari, CHRO, Chief- Sustainability, and CSR, Tata Power, expressed his delight, stating,""We are honoured to be recognized as the country's most attractive employer brand in the prestigious Randstad Employer Brand Research 2023 report. At Tata Power, we prioritize the well-being of our 23000 + strong workforce spread across the country, and we are delighted that our policies for fostering career opportunities, promoting diversity and inclusion, and nurturing the growth of our talented employees are yielding positive results. This recognition inspires us to continue creating a future ready organization with exceptional workplace experience for all, where our employees can thrive both personally and professionally."

Tata Power is also committed to empowering its workforce for the future through skilling initiatives, including the transformative Tata Power 2.0 program. The company is not only equipping its workforce with digital and green job skills but also fostering a culture of continuous learning and development in the renewable sector. By investing in the professional growth of its employees, Tata Power is ensuring that its workforce remains agile, adaptable, and ready to embrace the evolving demands of the traditional as well as clean energy sectors.