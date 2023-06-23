Tata Power EZ Charge is promoting e-mobility across Rajasthan

Charging infrastructure supports intercity and intrastate EV travel and alleviates range anxiety through strategic fast charging points at highway restaurants and other strategic locations.

150+ EV charging points energised across the state

Tata Power, one of India's largest and fastest growing EV Charging solution providers, is at the forefront of promoting sustainable mobility, and is actively leading the charge in establishing a strong and expansive electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure along highways in Rajasthan.

Tata Power has strategically installed fast chargers along Rajasthan's crucial highways connecting Jaipur, Ajmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Sri Ganganagar, Pachpadra, Nagaur, Rashidpura, and Nathdwara. These chargers offer convenient and reliable charging solutions for EV owners, promoting the growth of electric mobility in Rajasthan. Key routes connecting Rajasthan include Jaipur to Delhi, Jodhpur to Barmar, Bikaner to Barmar, Jaipur to Bikaner, and Jaipur to Udaipur, among others. These chargers will address range anxiety, a common concern among EV owners, and give them the confidence to embark on long interstate journeys. Tata Power has energised a total of 150+ EV charging points in Rajasthan. Through this expansive EV Charging infrastructure, Rajasthan, a popular tourist destination, will be encouraging sustainable travel and tourism as well.

Mr. Virendra Goyal , Head, Business Development ( EV Charging ) Tata Power, said, "Tata Power is at the forefront of establishing an extensive EV charging network, enabling residents and travellers to embrace electric mobility with confidence. Our steadfast commitment to driving sustainable transportation and reducing dependence on traditional fuels is unmistakably reflected in these EV Charging installations. They exemplify our leadership in building a comprehensive EV charging network, empowering residents and tourists alike to embrace electric mobility with utmost confidence."

Tata Power plans to expand its EV Charging points to 25,000+ over the next 5 years. As the largest EV charging point operator with nearly 60% market share in the country, the Company has installed 40,000+ home chargers, 4000+ public and semi-public charging points, and 250 bus charging points. It is present in 550 cities and is expanding. The company remains committed to strengthening its 'Sustainable is Attainable' initiative, which aims to accelerate India's transition to green energy by promoting and popularising clean and sustainable energy sources. Through the widespread adoption of green offerings and solutions, the company strives to make a sustainable lifestyle achievable for all Indians

