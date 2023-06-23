- Tata Power EZ Charge is promoting e-mobility across Rajasthan
- Charging infrastructure supports intercity and intrastate EV travel and alleviates range anxiety through strategic fast charging points at highway restaurants and other strategic locations.
- 150+ EV charging points energised across the state
Tata Power, one of India's largest and fastest growing EV Charging solution providers, is at the forefront of promoting sustainable mobility, and is actively leading the charge in establishing a strong and expansive electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure along highways in Rajasthan.
Tata Power has strategically installed fast chargers along Rajasthan's crucial highways connecting Jaipur, Ajmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Sri Ganganagar, Pachpadra, Nagaur, Rashidpura, and Nathdwara. These chargers offer convenient and reliable charging solutions for EV owners, promoting the growth of electric mobility in Rajasthan. Key routes connecting Rajasthan include Jaipur to Delhi, Jodhpur to Barmar, Bikaner to Barmar, Jaipur to Bikaner, and Jaipur to Udaipur, among others. These chargers will address range anxiety, a common concern among EV owners, and give them the confidence to embark on long interstate journeys. Tata Power has energised a total of 150+ EV charging points in Rajasthan. Through this expansive EV Charging infrastructure, Rajasthan, a popular tourist destination, will be encouraging sustainable travel and tourism as well.
Mr. Virendra Goyal , Head, Business Development ( EV Charging ) Tata Power, said, "Tata Power is at the forefront of establishing an extensive EV charging network, enabling residents and travellers to embrace electric mobility with confidence. Our steadfast commitment to driving sustainable transportation and reducing dependence on traditional fuels is unmistakably reflected in these EV Charging installations. They exemplify our leadership in building a comprehensive EV charging network, empowering residents and tourists alike to embrace electric mobility with utmost confidence."
Tata Power plans to expand its EV Charging points to 25,000+ over the next 5 years. As the largest EV charging point operator with nearly 60% market share in the country, the Company has installed 40,000+ home chargers, 4000+ public and semi-public charging points, and 250 bus charging points. It is present in 550 cities and is expanding. The company remains committed to strengthening its 'Sustainable is Attainable' initiative, which aims to accelerate India's transition to green energy by promoting and popularising clean and sustainable energy sources. Through the widespread adoption of green offerings and solutions, the company strives to make a sustainable lifestyle achievable for all Indians
Tata Power (NSE: TATA POWER; BSE:500400) is one of India's largest integrated power companies and together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has an installed/managed capacity of 14,240 MW. The Company has a presence across the entire power value chain - generation of renewable as well as conventional power including hydro and thermal energy, transmission & distribution, and trading. The Company developed the country's first Ultra Mega Power Project at Mundra (Gujarat) based on super-critical technology. With 5380 MW of clean energy generation from solar, wind, hydro, and waste heat recovery accounting for 38% of the overall portfolio, the company is a leader in clean energy generation. It has successful public-private partnerships in generation, transmission & distribution in India viz: Powerlinks Transmission Ltd. with Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. for evacuation of Power from the Tala hydro plant in Bhutan to Delhi, Maithon Power Ltd. with Damodar Valley Corporation for a 1,050 MW Mega Power Project at Jharkhand.
Tata Power is currently serving more than 12.9 million consumers via its Discoms, under a public-private partnership model viz Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd. with the Government of Delhi in North Delhi, TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited, TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited, TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited, and TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited with Government of Odisha.
With a focus on sustainable and clean energy development, Tata Power is steering the transformation as an integrated solutions provider by looking at new business growth in distributed generation through rooftop solar and microgrids, storage solutions, EV charging infrastructure, ESCO, home automation & smart meters et al. In its 108 years track record of technology advancements, project execution excellence, world-class safety processes, customer care, and green initiatives, Tata Power is well poised for multi-fold growth and is committed to lighting up lives for generations to come. For more information visit us at: www.tatapower.com
