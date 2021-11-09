Tata Power offers Energy Audits service to its Industrial and commercial consumers in Mumbai

Helping customers save up to 10%-15% on energy bill
Tata Power is offering energy audit service to its commercial and industrial (C&I) customers in Mumbai. The company has conducted more than 150 energy audits, enabling them to achieve high level of energy efficiency. This initiative is in line with the company's commitment towards conservation and efficient use of energy by its consumers.
These audits have benefitted Tata Power's C&I customers such as hospitals, malls, hotels, commercial complexes and factories by providing them an opportunity to save up to 10%-15% on energy bill as well as given them actionable recommendation to save up to 45 MUs.
The energy audit is provided to both large, small & medium C&I customers. For large customers, the investment grade audits are carried out, whereas for small & medium customers, the brief walkthrough audit of their premises is being offered. For customers with large loads, specific thermal scanning and checks are carried out to identify hotspots and reduce probable faults whereas customers who have load which can distort wave forms, such as data centres, power quality audits are carried out.
This distinction is done because each facility is unique in nature and has a different load profile. The appliances, usage pattern and challenges faced by each facility is different and hence a thorough diagnostic of the energy consumption is necessary which is customised according to the needs.
Mr Sanjay Banga, President T&D, Tata Power said, "It is our constant endeavour to provide the best of services to our customers in Mumbai .Through our energy audit service, we plan to help our commercial and industrial customers manage their energy consumption better . Energy Audits are aimed at increasing energy efficiency at the facility while also helping consumers cut down on energy costs .Energy Audits also give businesses an opportunity to improve carbon emissions and explore more sustainable options . We feel this will add value in helping companies go green and make their businesses more sustainable "
Tata Power energy audit service has played an important role in contributing towards meeting Mumbai's ever growing need for reliable power supply. Over the years, it has initiated various value added services to increase awareness about reliability, safety and energy saving that would result benefitting the consumers, the utility and the society, in general.
Besides this, Tata Power has various other offerings other services including Home Automation, EV Charging, ESCO etc which helps consumers go beyond standard saving options.
