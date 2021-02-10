Tata Power : partners with Tata Basera to offer exclusive discounts on a wide range of its Solar Rooftop Products

Tata Power India's largest integrated power utility, today announced that it has partnered with Tata Basera to promote its Solar Rooftop Services and Home Automation Products amongst Individual Home Builders and Tata Steel's channel partners. Under this initiative, individual home builders purchasing rebars from Tata Steel would benefit from additional and exclusive offers from Tata Power upon purchase of solar rooftop solutions for their new homes. These exclusive benefits to Tata Steel customers would be available across 240 districts and 2,800+ Tata Steel dealers.

Solar Rooftop is a revolutionary product that helps customers save upto 80%+ electricity costs and also make a positive impact on the environment by mitigating carbon emissions. Tata Power, with its 30 years' long expertise in providing rooftop solutions, world-class engineering and execution, lifetime service and post-sales support, has been the consistent market leader in the rooftop category. By partnering with Tata Steel for the Tata Basera program, Tata Power takes one more step forward in becoming a complete solution provider for its rooftop customers, in addition to other services such as comprehensive O&M offerings, rooftop financing and insuranc etc.

Established by the Tata Group in Nov 2018, Tata Basera is an innovative initiative by the company which brings various Tata Group consumer brands under one umbrella and provides exclusive discounts and offers to consumers of Tata Steel. Brands like Croma, Voltas, Tata Sky, Tata Unistore are also part of this unique venture. Under this initiative, the company maps the entire journey of a home builder and provides offers for various products right from steel to home loans to electronics to energy-saving products.

Dr. Rajesh Naik ,Chief - New Business Services, Tata Power, said, 'Tata Basera is a collaborative effort which aims to bring the best offers from the most trusted Tata brands to an Individual Home Builder. As a sustainable organisation, we constantly seek new avenues to promote our energy saving products and services among larger consumer base. We are confident that our partnership with Tata Basera will be fruitful for our consumers to benefit by substantially saving on their monthly bill with our Solar Rooftop and Home Automation Products.'

Mr Sanjay S Sahni, Chief of Marketing and Sales-BPR, Tata Steel said, 'Every family has certain basic needs while building a home that can give it a head start. Through Tata Basera we offer Tata Tiscon consumers various home solutions with the best offers available in the market from the most trusted brands in the Tata Group company. We are glad to partner with Tata Power this year and look forward to open a whole new world of conveniences for our smart consmers who believe in making energy efficient choices.'