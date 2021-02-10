Tata Power : partners with Tata Basera to offer exclusive discounts on a wide range of its Solar Rooftop Products

Tata Power India's largest integrated power utility, today announced that it has partnered with Tata Basera to promote its Solar Rooftop Services and Home Automation Products amongst Individual Home Builders and Tata Steel's channel partners. Under this initiative, individual home builders purchasing rebars from Tata Steel would benefit from additional and exclusive offers from Tata Power upon purchase of solar rooftop solutions for their new homes. These exclusive benefits to Tata Steel customers would be available across 240 districts and 2,800+ Tata Steel dealers.
Solar Rooftop is a revolutionary product that helps customers save upto 80%+ electricity costs and also make a positive impact on the environment by mitigating carbon emissions. Tata Power, with its 30 years' long expertise in providing rooftop solutions, world-class engineering and execution, lifetime service and post-sales support, has been the consistent market leader in the rooftop category. By partnering with Tata Steel for the Tata Basera program, Tata Power takes one more step forward in becoming a complete solution provider for its rooftop customers, in addition to other services such as comprehensive O&M offerings, rooftop financing and insuranc etc.
Established by the Tata Group in Nov 2018, Tata Basera is an innovative initiative by the company which brings various Tata Group consumer brands under one umbrella and provides exclusive discounts and offers to consumers of Tata Steel. Brands like Croma, Voltas, Tata Sky, Tata Unistore are also part of this unique venture. Under this initiative, the company maps the entire journey of a home builder and provides offers for various products right from steel to home loans to electronics to energy-saving products.
Dr. Rajesh Naik ,Chief - New Business Services, Tata Power, said, 'Tata Basera is a collaborative effort which aims to bring the best offers from the most trusted Tata brands to an Individual Home Builder. As a sustainable organisation, we constantly seek new avenues to promote our energy saving products and services among larger consumer base. We are confident that our partnership with Tata Basera will be fruitful for our consumers to benefit by substantially saving on their monthly bill with our Solar Rooftop and Home Automation Products.'
Mr Sanjay S Sahni, Chief of Marketing and Sales-BPR, Tata Steel said, 'Every family has certain basic needs while building a home that can give it a head start. Through Tata Basera we offer Tata Tiscon consumers various home solutions with the best offers available in the market from the most trusted brands in the Tata Group company. We are glad to partner with Tata Power this year and look forward to open a whole new world of conveniences for our smart consmers who believe in making energy efficient choices.'
Tata Power is India's largest integrated power company and, together with its subsidiaries & jointly controlled entities, has an installed/ managed capacity of 12,772 MW. A pioneer in the field, it has a presence across the entire power value chain - generation of renewable as well as conventional power including hydro and thermal energy, transmission & distribution, trading and coal & freight logistics. With nearly 2.6GW of renewable energy assets in solar and wind accounting for 30% of the company's portfolio, Tata Power is a leader in clean energy generation. In line with the company's view on sustainable and clean energy development, Tata Power is steering the transformation of utilities to integrated solutions by looking at new business growth in EV charging & storage, distributed generation & rooftops, micro grids and home automation & smart meters. It boasts of an elaborate EV charging ecosystem with over 300 charging points across 40 different cities under the EZ Charge brand and recently reached commissioned the 100th Solar Microgrid project. It has successful public-private partnerships in generation, transmission & distribution in India, namely 'Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd.' with Delhi Vidyut Board for distribution in North Delhi; 'Tata Power Ajmer Distribution Ltd.' with Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. for distribution in Ajmer; 'Powerlinks Transmission Ltd.' with Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. for evacuation of Power from Tala hydro plant in Bhutan to Delhi; 'Maithon Power Ltd.' with Damodar Valley Corporation for a 1050 MW Mega Power Project at Jharkhand. It recently entered into a public-private partnership for Central, Western and Southern part of Odisha namely, 'Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Company Limited (TPCODL), TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL) and TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL)' respectively. Tata Power is serving more than 9.5 million distribution consumers in India and has developed the country's first 4000 MW Ultra Mega Power Project at Mundra (Gujarat) based on super-critical technology.
With its 105 years track record of technology leadership, project execution excellence, world-class safety processes, customer care and driving green initiatives, Tata Power is poised for multi-fold growth and committed to 'lighting up lives' for generations to come. Visit us at: www.tatapower.com
Disclaimer
Tata Power Company Limited published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 07:42:04 UTC.