Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. The Tata Power Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500400   INE245A01021

THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED

(500400)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-16
210.45 INR   +0.29%
09:14aTATA POWER : prepares to ensure the safety of customers during monsoon
PU
06/15Tata Power's Solar Energy Arm Commissions EPC Project for Vibrant Energy
MT
06/15Tata Power Solar Commissions 66 MW EPC Project for Vibrant Energy
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tata Power : prepares to ensure the safety of customers during monsoon

06/20/2022 | 09:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

~Activation of helpline numbers for customer's convenience and Safety ~

As the city will be welcoming its first showers this week, Tata Power, one of India's largest integrated power utility, has announced various monsoon preparedness safety measures for its customers. These measures will be implemented across all their divisions throughout the entire season to ensure seamless power supply and safety of the citizens of Mumbai.

Precautionary measures are undertaken by Tata Power:

  • Pre-monsoon checks and preventive maintenance of equipment have been carried out at both distribution as well as consumer sub-stations
  • Earth leakage tests have been carried out at more than 10000 Feeder Pillars, Junction boxes to improve public safety
  • A special drive took for tree trimming near TPC-D substations to avoid them from falling on electrical installation
  • Adequate dewatering pumps installed at all distribution and consumer sub-stations to avoid flooding
  • Heights of electrical installations like transformers, feeder pillars, meter room, etc have been raised
  • Substations have been equipped with a rescue boat and life jackets.
  • Vehicles with the necessary equipment to handle emergencies are kept ready.
  • Adequate stock of essential spare parts, tools, and equipment including transformers, switchgear, etc. has been ensured to minimize the response time toward power interruptions
  • Dedicated quick response teams have been strategically placed at various nodes across Mumbai to cater to any eventualities
  • Extensive mock drills to check monsoon preparedness have been carried out by Disaster Management Cell(T&D)
  • Issued monsoon advisory on Tata Power's Social Media platforms along with distributing posters of this advisory in residential societies

To help customers to connect faster and register Power failure or any other technical complaint, Tata Power has strengthened various avenues as indicated below to reach out directly and solve their issues:

Auto registering complaints on IVR (Interactive Voice Response) along with Tata Power's WhatsApp number 7045116237 and a 24*7 toll-free number 1800-209-5161. Customers can also engage with the company through Tata Power Mobile App/Website or send an SMS NS<consumer number> to 9223170707 or via the company's voice-enabled online customer assistant - ChatBot TINA.

Tata Power safety guidelines to the consumers:

Do's:

  • Ensure that the meter cabin providing electric supply to the premise is adequately protected from waterlogging or leakage
  • In case any alterations are made in the wiring, it should be thoroughly checked and tested by a licensed electrical contractor
  • Put on the main switch only after ensuring that all faults have been rectified properly
  • Put off the main switch in case there is water logging or leakage observed in the meter cabin
  • Unplug electrical appliances before the thunderstorm starts
  • Use reflective raincoats to make yourself more visible in traffic

Don'ts:

  • Do not touch any wires or plumbing inside a building during lightning strikes as telephone lines/metal pipes can conduct electricity
  • Do not take shelter beneath a tree/any temporary structure in case of heavy wind, thunderstorm, and downpour
  • Do not touch any Electrical installations with wet hands or without using hand gloves, safety shoes, or insulated platforms.
  • Do not try to walk, swim or drive through fast-moving floodwater.
  • Do not fly kites near any overhead lines/electrical installations.
  • Do not allow children to play near storm drains after rainfall.
  • Avoid trekking in hilly/seashore areas during days of heavy showers

Tata Power (NSE: TATAPOWER; BSE:500400) is one of India's largest integrated power companies and together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has an installed/managed capacity of 13,635 MW. The Company has a presence across the entire power value chain - generation of renewable as well as conventional power including hydro and thermal energy, transmission & distribution, coal & freight, logistics, and trading.

The Company had developed the country's first Ultra Mega Power Project at Mundra (Gujarat) based on super-critical technology. With 4.8 GW of clean energy generation from solar, wind, hydro, and waste heat recovery accounting for 35% of the overall portfolio, the company is a leader in clean energy generation. It has successful public-private partnerships in generation, transmission & distribution in India viz: Powerlinks Transmission Ltd. with Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. for evacuation of Power from Tala hydro plant in Bhutan to Delhi, Maithon Power Ltd. with Damodar Valley Corporation for a 1,050 MW Mega Power Project at Jharkhand.

Tata Power is currently serving more than 12 million consumers via its Discoms, under a public-private partnership model viz Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd. with the Government of Delhi in North Delhi, TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited, TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited, TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited, and TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited with Government of Odisha. With a focus on sustainable and clean energy development, Tata Power is steering the transformation into an integrated solutions provider by looking at new business growth in distributed generation through rooftop solar and microgrids, storage solutions, EV charging infrastructure, ESCO, home automation & smart meters et al.

With its 107 years track record of technology advancements, project execution excellence, world-class safety processes, customer care, and green initiatives, Tata Power is well poised for multi-fold growth and is committed to lighting up lives for generations to come. For more information visit us at: www.tatapower.com

Disclaimer

Tata Power Company Limited published this content on 18 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 13:13:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED
09:14aTATA POWER : prepares to ensure the safety of customers during monsoon
PU
06/15Tata Power's Solar Energy Arm Commissions EPC Project for Vibrant Energy
MT
06/15Tata Power Solar Commissions 66 MW EPC Project for Vibrant Energy
CI
06/15THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/13TATA POWER : Annual General Meeting
PU
06/09Tata Power Solar Commissions a landmark EPC project of 450MWDC for Brookfield Renewable..
AQ
06/08Tata Power Arm Commissions 450 MWdc Solar Power Plant in Rajasthan, India
MT
06/08Tata Motors bags an order for delivering the biggest EV fleet in India; Signs an agreem..
AQ
06/07Kolte-Patil Developers and Tata Power partner to ease EV adoption, drive sustainability
AQ
06/06Tata Power's Mundra Thermal Power Station 'Desi Beej Bank' empowers farmers in the Kutc..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 407 B 5 213 M 5 213 M
Net income 2022 20 930 M 268 M 268 M
Net Debt 2022 424 B 5 436 M 5 436 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,4x
Yield 2022 0,82%
Capitalization 672 B 8 616 M 8 616 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,70x
EV / Sales 2023 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 21 636
Free-Float 52,8%
Chart THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Tata Power Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 210,45 INR
Average target price 234,28 INR
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Praveer Sinha Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Sanjeev Churiwala Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Hanoz M. Mistry Secretary & Compliance Officer
Anjali Bansal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED-4.73%8 616
NEXTERA ENERGY-24.15%139 106
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-6.75%75 312
SOUTHERN COMPANY-4.65%69 478
IBERDROLA, S.A.-5.28%65 554
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-6.56%59 621