Tata Power : prepares to ensure the safety of customers during monsoon
06/20/2022 | 09:14am EDT
~Activation of helpline numbers for customer's convenience and Safety ~
As the city will be welcoming its first showers this week, Tata Power, one of India's largest integrated power utility, has announced various monsoon preparedness safety measures for its customers. These measures will be implemented across all their divisions throughout the entire season to ensure seamless power supply and safety of the citizens of Mumbai.
Precautionary measures are undertaken by Tata Power:
Pre-monsoon checks and preventive maintenance of equipment have been carried out at both distribution as well as consumer sub-stations
Earth leakage tests have been carried out at more than 10000 Feeder Pillars, Junction boxes to improve public safety
A special drive took for tree trimming near TPC-D substations to avoid them from falling on electrical installation
Adequate dewatering pumps installed at all distribution and consumer sub-stations to avoid flooding
Heights of electrical installations like transformers, feeder pillars, meter room, etc have been raised
Substations have been equipped with a rescue boat and life jackets.
Vehicles with the necessary equipment to handle emergencies are kept ready.
Adequate stock of essential spare parts, tools, and equipment including transformers, switchgear, etc. has been ensured to minimize the response time toward power interruptions
Dedicated quick response teams have been strategically placed at various nodes across Mumbai to cater to any eventualities
Extensive mock drills to check monsoon preparedness have been carried out by Disaster Management Cell(T&D)
Issued monsoon advisory on Tata Power's Social Media platforms along with distributing posters of this advisory in residential societies
To help customers to connect faster and register Power failure or any other technical complaint, Tata Power has strengthened various avenues as indicated below to reach out directly and solve their issues:
Auto registering complaints on IVR (Interactive Voice Response) along with Tata Power's WhatsApp number 7045116237 and a 24*7 toll-free number 1800-209-5161. Customers can also engage with the company through Tata Power Mobile App/Website or send an SMS NS<consumer number> to 9223170707 or via the company's voice-enabled online customer assistant - ChatBot TINA.
Tata Power safety guidelines to the consumers:
Do's:
Ensure that the meter cabin providing electric supply to the premise is adequately protected from waterlogging or leakage
In case any alterations are made in the wiring, it should be thoroughly checked and tested by a licensed electrical contractor
Put on the main switch only after ensuring that all faults have been rectified properly
Put off the main switch in case there is water logging or leakage observed in the meter cabin
Unplug electrical appliances before the thunderstorm starts
Use reflective raincoats to make yourself more visible in traffic
Don'ts:
Do not touch any wires or plumbing inside a building during lightning strikes as telephone lines/metal pipes can conduct electricity
Do not take shelter beneath a tree/any temporary structure in case of heavy wind, thunderstorm, and downpour
Do not touch any Electrical installations with wet hands or without using hand gloves, safety shoes, or insulated platforms.
Do not try to walk, swim or drive through fast-moving floodwater.
Do not fly kites near any overhead lines/electrical installations.
Do not allow children to play near storm drains after rainfall.
Avoid trekking in hilly/seashore areas during days of heavy showers
Tata Power (NSE: TATAPOWER; BSE:500400) is one of India's largest integrated power companies and together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has an installed/managed capacity of 13,635 MW. The Company has a presence across the entire power value chain - generation of renewable as well as conventional power including hydro and thermal energy, transmission & distribution, coal & freight, logistics, and trading.
The Company had developed the country's first Ultra Mega Power Project at Mundra (Gujarat) based on super-critical technology. With 4.8 GW of clean energy generation from solar, wind, hydro, and waste heat recovery accounting for 35% of the overall portfolio, the company is a leader in clean energy generation. It has successful public-private partnerships in generation, transmission & distribution in India viz: Powerlinks Transmission Ltd. with Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. for evacuation of Power from Tala hydro plant in Bhutan to Delhi, Maithon Power Ltd. with Damodar Valley Corporation for a 1,050 MW Mega Power Project at Jharkhand.
Tata Power is currently serving more than 12 million consumers via its Discoms, under a public-private partnership model viz Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd. with the Government of Delhi in North Delhi, TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited, TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited, TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited, and TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited with Government of Odisha. With a focus on sustainable and clean energy development, Tata Power is steering the transformation into an integrated solutions provider by looking at new business growth in distributed generation through rooftop solar and microgrids, storage solutions, EV charging infrastructure, ESCO, home automation & smart meters et al.
With its 107 years track record of technology advancements, project execution excellence, world-class safety processes, customer care, and green initiatives, Tata Power is well poised for multi-fold growth and is committed to lighting up lives for generations to come. For more information visit us at: www.tatapower.com
Tata Power Company Limited published this content on 18 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 13:13:11 UTC.