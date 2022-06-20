Tata Power : prepares to ensure the safety of customers during monsoon

Auto registering complaints on IVR (Interactive Voice Response) along with Tata Power's WhatsApp number 7045116237 and a 24*7 toll-free number 1800-209-5161. Customers can also engage with the company through Tata Power Mobile App/Website or send an SMS NS<consumer number> to 9223170707 or via the company's voice-enabled online customer assistant - ChatBot TINA.

To help customers to connect faster and register Power failure or any other technical complaint, Tata Power has strengthened various avenues as indicated below to reach out directly and solve their issues:

As the city will be welcoming its first showers this week, Tata Power, one of India's largest integrated power utility, has announced various monsoon preparedness safety measures for its customers. These measures will be implemented across all their divisions throughout the entire season to ensure seamless power supply and safety of the citizens of Mumbai.

