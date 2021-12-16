Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. The Tata Power Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500400   INE245A01021

THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED

(500400)
Tata Power : receives 'Letter of Award' from MSEDCL for setting up of 300 MW Hybrid (Wind & Solar) Project

12/16/2021 | 01:19am EST
  • TP Saurya Limited (TPSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power has been awarded the project through Tariff-based competitive bidding

TP Saurya Limited (TPSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power, received the 'Letter of Award' (LoA) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for setting up of 300 MW hybrid power capacity. This project has been awarded through Tariff-based competitive bidding followed by e-Reverse auction.

The Company has received this "Letter of Award" (LoA) in a bid announced by MSEDCL. The project will be commissioned within 18 months from the date of PPA execution.

Speaking on the achievement, Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, "It is a proud moment for Tata Power to win this large scale Hybrid(Wind & Solar) power generation project. This will further promote the share of renewable power in the overall energy mix thus strengthening our position as the market leader in the renewable space. It will also encourage other states to switch to green power to usher in an era of clean energy in the country."

With this, the total renewable capacity of Tata Power will reach 4907MW with an installed capacity of 2953MW and 1954MW under implementation.

Tata Power (NSE: TATAPOWER; BSE:500400) is one of India's largest integrated power companies and together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has an installed/managed capacity of 13,068 MW. The Company has a presence across the entire power value chain - generation of renewable as well as conventional power including hydro and thermal energy, transmission & distribution, coal & freight, logistics, and trading.

The Company had developed the country's first Ultra Mega Power Project at Mundra (Gujarat) based on super-critical technology. With 4.2 GW of clean energy generation from solar, wind, hydro, and waste heat recovery accounting for 32% of the overall portfolio, the company is a leader in clean energy generation.

It has successful public-private partnerships in generation, transmission & distribution in India viz: Powerlinks Transmission Ltd. with Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. for evacuation of Power from Tala hydro plant in Bhutan to Delhi, Maithon Power Ltd. with Damodar Valley Corporation for a 1,050 MW Mega Power Project at Jharkhand.

Tata Power is currently serving more than 12 million consumers via its Discoms, under public-private partnership model viz Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd. with Government of Delhi in North Delhi, TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited, TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited, TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited, and TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited with Government of Odisha.

With a focus on sustainable and clean energy development, Tata Power is steering the transformation an integrated solutions providers by looking at new business growth in distributed generation through rooftop solar and microgrids, storage solutions, EV charging infrastructure, ESCO, home automation & smart meters et al.

With its 107 years track record of technology advancements, project execution excellence, world-class safety processes, customer care,and green initiatives, Tata Power is well poised for multi-fold growth and is committed to lighting up lives for generations to come. For more information visit us at: www.tatapower.com

Disclaimer

Tata Power Company Limited published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 06:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
