- The project shall be carried out in the Raipur area (Raipur city and Raipur rural areas) of Chhattisgarh
- Tata Power will install and maintain 18.60 lakh meters in the given area
Tata Power has received Letter of Award 'LOA' to implement smart metering project in Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited (CSPDCL).
The LOA has been issued in conclusion to the tender floated by CSPDCL for three packages for different areas under the Chhattisgarh Discom. Tata Power participated in package 2 and emerged as a winner. The value of Project awarded to TPCL is ~Rs 1744 Crore and the project will be spanned over a period of 10 years.
Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO& MD, Tata Power said "We are pleased to announce that we have won a significant order worth Rs. 1744 crore to implement Smart metering project in Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited. It is a testament to our execution expertise in delivering high value and specialized projects which are aimed at transforming the power distribution domain."
The Project shall include Design, Supply, Installation, Commissioning followed by Operation and Maintenance of smart meters at consumer end and at Distribution Transformers level. The project will be executed under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) and is expected to improve the AT&C losses in the designated area and increase revenue collection for CSPDCL.
CSPDCL is a state-owned electricity distribution company responsible for providing electricity to consumers across the state of Chhattisgarh.
Tata Power (NSE: TATAPOWER; BSE:500400) is one of India's largest integrated power companies and together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has an installed/managed capacity of 14,294 MW. The Company has a presence across the entire power value chain - generation of renewable as well as conventional power including hydro and thermal energy, transmission & distribution, and trading. The Company developed the country's first Ultra Mega Power Project at Mundra (Gujarat) based on super-critical technology. With 5,434 MW of clean energy generation from solar, wind, hydro, and waste heat recovery accounting for 38% of the overall portfolio, the company is a leader in clean energy generation. It has successful public-private partnerships in generation, transmission & distribution in India viz: Powerlinks Transmission Ltd. with Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. for evacuation of Power from the Tala hydro plant in Bhutan to Delhi, Maithon Power Ltd. with Damodar Valley Corporation for a 1,050 MW Mega Power Project at Jharkhand.
Tata Power is currently serving more than 12.9 million consumers via its Discoms, under a public-private partnership model viz Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd. with the Government of Delhi in North Delhi, TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited, TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited, TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited, and TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited with Government of Odisha.
With a focus on sustainable and clean energy development, Tata Power is steering the transformation as an integrated solutions provider by looking at new business growth in distributed generation through rooftop solar and microgrids, storage solutions, EV charging infrastructure, ESCO, home automation & smart meters et al. In its 108 years track record of technology advancements, project execution excellence, world-class safety processes, customer care and green initiatives, Tata Power is well poised for multi-fold growth and is committed to lighting up lives for generations to come. For more information visit us at: www.tatapower.com
