Tata Power EV Charging Solutions Limited (TPEVCSL) , a Tata Power Group Company and one of the leading EV Charging solutions provider formally announced its forthcoming collaboration with the Assam Government, aimed at augmenting the electric vehicle ecosystem. This significant partnership, formalized through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), will introduce the convenience of EV charging infrastructure in the dynamic city of Guwahati. As part of this initiative, Tata Power is poised to deploy a network of 10 advanced EV chargers strategically situated across 10 pivotal locations as a pilot within the city, with key installations planned for high-traffic areas such as Dispur.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) took place in the esteemed presence of Assam's Hon'ble Transport Minister, Excise & Fisheries Shri. Parimal Suklabaidya, alongside a distinguished gathering of dignitaries including the Secretary Transport to the Govt. of Assam Mr. Adil Khan (IAS), Dr. Rabin Kumar ( IPS) - Commissioner of Transport-Assam, representing the state's highest officials, Mr Virendra Goyal, Head- Business development (EV Charging), Tata Power, along with key officials from the Transport Ministry. This undertaking underscores Tata Power's unwavering dedication to advancing sustainable and eco-friendly mobility, aligning seamlessly with the Assam Government's vision to foster environmentally-conscious transportation solutions and bolster the adoption of electric vehicles throughout the region.

The Hon'ble Transport Minister of Assam, Shri. Parimal Suklabaidya stated, "In our collaboration with Tata Power, a prominent leader in the electric charging sector, we exemplify our shared vision of advancing sustainability and improving the quality of life for the people of Assam. This initiative not only guarantees cleaner and more sustainable transportation but also a notable enhancement in the lives of our citizens. Together, we stand resolute in our commitment to shaping a better world and a brighter future for the people of Assam."

Mr. Virendra Goyal, Head of Business Development (EV Charging) at Tata Power, articulated the company's strategic approach to its expansion and charger deployment in niche areas within Assam, stating, " In our steadfast pursuit of network expansion, we are meticulously exploring distinctive locations for charger deployment. Tata Power through its expansive network is driving adopting and mitigating range anxiety while driving EV adoption in Assam . With each passing day, we are steadfastly progressing towards solidifying Tata Power's position as a prominent player in this transformative sector. We are thrilled to partner with the Assam Government and reinforce our commitment to actively support their e-mobility initiatives, thereby contributing to the realization of cleaner and more sustainable urban environments."

Nestled in the scenic landscapes of India's Northeast, Assam, one of the 'Seven Sisters,' is renowned for its lush tea gardens, the majestic Brahmaputra River, rich cultural heritage and its tourist spots. As Tata Power embarks on an initiative to establish an extensive electric vehicle charging network in Guwahati, it seeks to not only advance modern transportation but also enhance the region's natural beauty. This strategic MoU underscores Tata Power and Assam government's commitment to a cleaner, greener Guwahati, aligning with Assam's vision for sustainable urban development and environmental preservation. This partnership signifies a significant step toward realizing a cleaner and more beautiful future for Assam, embracing the electric mobility transformation seamlessly within its picturesque landscapes.

Tata Power has solidified its position as a leader in the electric vehicle charging sector, boasting a substantial market share of nearly 60%. Their expansive nationwide network, reaching more than 420 cities, offers a wide array of charging solutions, including over 59,000 home chargers, 4,800 public and semi-public charging points, and 430 bus charging stations. Notably, this network is continuously expanding, underscoring Tata Power's unwavering commitment to enhancing electric vehicle charging accessibility across the nation.