Tata Power : to develop 110 MW Solar Project for Kerala State Electricity Board Limited

Tata Power, India's largest integrated power company, announced that the Company has received a Letter of Award from Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEBL) on 6th January 2021 to develop a 110 MW solar project.
The energy will be supplied to KSEBL under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), valid for a period of 25 years from scheduled commercial operation date. The Company has won this capacity in a bid announced by KSEBL in September 2020. The project has to be commissioned within 18 months from the date of execution of the PPA.
The Plant is expected to generate about 274 MUs of energy per year and will annually offset approximately 274 Million Kg of CO2.
With this, Tata Power's renewable capacity will increase to 4,032 MW, out of which 2,667 MW is operational and 1365 MW is under implementation including 110 MW won under this LOA.
Speaking on this achievement, Mr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said, 'We are proud to announce that we have been awarded 110 MW Solar Project by KSEBL, and are thankful to the Government of Kerala and the officials at KSEBL for this opportunity. We are delighted to contribute towards the realisation of our country's commitment towards clean and green energy through solar power generation'.
Tata Power is India's largest integrated power company and, together with its subsidiaries & jointly controlled entities, has an installed/ managed capacity of 12,772 MW. A pioneer in the field, it has a presence across the entire power value chain - generation of renewable as well as conventional power including hydro and thermal energy, transmission & distribution, trading and coal & freight logistics. With nearly 2.6GW of renewable energy assets in solar and wind accounting for 30% of the company's portfolio, Tata Power is a leader in clean energy generation. In line with the company's view on sustainable and clean energy development, Tata Power is steering the transformation of utilities to integrated solutions by looking at new business growth in EV charging & storage, distributed generation & rooftops, micro grids and home automation & smart meters.
It has successful public-private partnerships in generation, transmission & distribution in India, namely 'Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd.' with Delhi Vidyut Board for distribution in North Delhi; 'Tata Power Ajmer Distribution Ltd.' with Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. for distribution in Ajmer; 'Powerlinks Transmission Ltd.' with Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. for evacuation of Power from Tala hydro plant in Bhutan to Delhi; 'Maithon Power Ltd.' with Damodar Valley Corporation for a 1050 MW Mega Power Project at Jharkhand. Tata Power is serving more than 5.2 million distribution consumers in India and has developed the country's first 4000 MW Ultra Mega Power Project at Mundra (Gujarat) based on super-critical technology.
With its 105 years track record of technology leadership, project execution excellence, world-class safety processes, customer care and driving green initiatives, Tata Power is poised for multi-fold growth and committed to 'lighting up lives' for generations to come. Visit us at: www.tatapower.com
