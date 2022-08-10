Tata Power : to set up EV charging points across JP Infra's residential projects to accelerate sustainable mobility in Mumbai

~ Collaboration to support the Maharashtra Government's EV policy to develop a robust ecosystem required for the faster and large-scale adoption of EVs ~

In alignment with the Maharashtra Government's EV Policy, Tata Power, a leading EV infrastructure solutions provider, and JP Infra Mumbai Private Limited, one of the prominent real estate developers in Mumbai, have joined hands to install 60+ electric vehicle charging points across all JP Infra's projects viz. JP North Garden City (North Euphoria, North Alexa, North Aviva, Codename Dream Home), North Barcelona, and North Imperia, thus providing end-to-end EV charging solutions to residents for making sustainable mobility achievable.

Residents with electric vehicles will have access to a 24x7 charging facility and can connect through the Tata Power EZ mobile application for all services, including remote vehicle charging monitoring and e-payments. The partnership will enable the residents to access a constant and universal EV charging experience.

Mr. Shubham Jain, Managing Director, JP Infra Mumbai Private Limited, said, "With a desire to embrace change, induce innovation and support the EV revolution, the collaboration with Tata Power will facilitate and strengthen India's robust EV ecosystem. This initiative will allow us to further improve the quality of the lives of our residents in a smart and sustainable manner by reducing carbon emissions and accelerating e-mobility adoption across our projects."

"We are spearheading the EV charging revolution in the country and making sustainable mobility attainable for lakhs of EV owners. We are scaling up our EV charging infrastructure in the state to contribute to the Maharashtra Govt.'s aim of a rapid transition to green mobility. The collaboration with JP infra will provide a seamless charging experience to its residents and accelerate the adoption of EV vehicles." said Tata Power's Spokesperson.

Tata Power is a pioneer in the installation of EV charging points across the country, having a presence across all segments of the EV charging eco-system - public charging, captive charging, and home and workplace charging stations.

Tata Power has also worked with the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) of Maharashtra to install up to 5,000 charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) in Maharashtra and more than 150 charging stations powered by clean energy in Mumbai

Tata Power EZ Charge is a mobile application that helps users locate EV charging stations, charge EVs, and make bill payments online. It has deployed all types of chargers, including DC and AC chargers. The company is driving e-mobility infrastructure through various collaborations. The company has deployed more than 2350+ public and semi-public charging points in India along with 18,500+ home chargers (for private use) and more than 240+ electric bus charging points across 350+ cities in India.