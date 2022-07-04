Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. The Tata Power Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500400   INE245A01021

THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED

(500400)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-30
207.00 INR   +2.30%
05:53aTATA POWER : to set up Mega Solar Manufacturing Plant in Tamil Nadu; Signs an MoU with State Government for INR 3,000 crore investment
PU
05:47aTata Power to Set Up Manufacturing Plant in Tirunelveli, India
MT
06/27TATA POWER : Press Release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tata Power : to set up Mega Solar Manufacturing Plant in Tamil Nadu; Signs an MoU with State Government for INR 3,000 crore investment

07/04/2022 | 05:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The investment is for a greenfield manufacturing capacity of 4GW Solar cell & 4GW Solar module

Tata Power, one of India's largest integrated power companies, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu Government to invest approx. INR 3,000 crores for setting up a greenfield 4GW Solar Cell and 4GW Solar Module manufacturing plant in Tirunelveli District of Tamil Nadu. The MoU outlines the commitment made by both parties to stimulate clean energy transition and employment in the state. The investment in the plant will be made over a period of 16 months and will directly or indirectly create over 2000 employment opportunities with majority of them being women employees.

The MoU was signed by Thiru S. Krishnan IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to Government of Tamil Nadu, Industries Department, and Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power in the presence of Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru M. K. Stalin and other senior officials of the state during the Tamil Nadu Investors' First Port of Call, Investment Conclave 2022.

Tata Power is committed to establishing start-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in the country and is a forerunner in terms of investing in green technologies. The company is one of the first to put a Solar manufacturing facility in the Country in 1991 and since then has regularly upgraded the facility by setting up the Mono-PERC cell line in FY 21 at its existing manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said "India has opportunity to spearhead the usage of clean and green energy solutions to meet its energy requirements. Tata Power Solar's new production facility is being set up with the support and assistance of Tamil Nadu Government, will help to meet the rising demand for clean energy solutions in the country apart from providing huge employment opportunities."

The new plant in Tamil Nadu will integrate Mono-PERC (Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell) Bifacial Technology with future n-Type technology of Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contacts (TOPCON) and will produce High Wattage Modules with industry-leading efficiencies. For the smooth navigation of equipment, the facility will implement Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) which use lasers and cameras for transporting parts. Another highlight of the technological advancement in the plant will be the implementation of Industry 4.0 standards - a fully interconnected factory comprising smart manufacturing tools and technologies.

Tata Power Solar's Tamil Nadu facility will be the second manufacturing unit of the company after Bangalore. As one of the largest solar manufacturers in India, the company operates a world-class manufacturing unit in Bangalore, with a production capacity of 635MW of modules and 500 MW of cells.

Tata Power today signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu Govt. to set up a 4GW Mega Solar Manufacturing Plant with INR 3,000 crore investment at Tirunelveli District during Tamil Nadu Investors' First Port of Call, Investment Conclave 2022. The MoU was signed by Thiru S. Krishnan IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to Government of Tamil Nadu, Industries Department, and Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power and was exchanged in the presence of Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru M. K. Stalin and other senior officials of the state

Tata Power (NSE: TATAPOWER; BSE:500400) is one of India's largest integrated power companies and together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has an installed/managed capacity of 13,735 MW. The Company has a presence across the entire power value chain - generation of renewable as well as conventional power including hydro and thermal energy, transmission & distribution, coal & freight, logistics, and trading.

The Company had developed the country's first Ultra Mega Power Project at Mundra (Gujarat) based on super-critical technology. With 4.9 GW of clean energy generation from solar, wind, hydro, and waste heat recovery accounting for 35% of the overall portfolio, the company is a leader in clean energy generation.

It has successful public-private partnerships in generation, transmission & distribution in India viz: Powerlink's Transmission Ltd. with Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. for evacuation of Power from Tala hydro plant in Bhutan to Delhi, Maithon Power Ltd. with Damodar Valley Corporation for a 1,050 MW Mega Power Project at Jharkhand.

Tata Power is currently serving more than 12 million consumers via its Discoms, under public-private partnership model viz Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd. with the Government of Delhi in North Delhi, TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited, TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited, TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited, and TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited with Government of Odisha.

With a focus on sustainable and clean energy development, Tata Power is steering the transformation an integrated solutions providers by looking at new business growth in distributed generation through rooftop solar and microgrids, storage solutions, EV charging infrastructure, ESCO, home automation & smart meters et al.

With its 107 years track record of technology advancements, project execution excellence, world-class safety processes, customer care,and green initiatives, Tata Power is well poised for multi-fold growth and is committed to lighting up lives for generations to come. For more information visit us at: www.tatapower.com

Disclaimer

Tata Power Company Limited published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 09:52:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED
05:53aTATA POWER : to set up Mega Solar Manufacturing Plant in Tamil Nadu; Signs an MoU with Sta..
PU
05:47aTata Power to Set Up Manufacturing Plant in Tirunelveli, India
MT
06/27TATA POWER : Press Release
PU
06/26Tata Power Commissions 101.6MWp Floating Solar Power Project
MT
06/22TATA POWER : installs 150 clean energy-powered EV charging stations across Mumbai
PU
06/20TATA POWER : prepares to ensure the safety of customers during monsoon
PU
06/15Tata Power's Solar Energy Arm Commissions EPC Project for Vibrant Energy
MT
06/15Tata Power Solar Commissions 66 MW EPC Project for Vibrant Energy
CI
06/15THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/13TATA POWER : Annual General Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 407 B 5 156 M 5 156 M
Net income 2022 20 930 M 265 M 265 M
Net Debt 2022 424 B 5 377 M 5 377 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,9x
Yield 2022 0,83%
Capitalization 661 B 8 382 M 8 382 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,67x
EV / Sales 2023 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 21 636
Free-Float 52,8%
Chart THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Tata Power Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 207,00 INR
Average target price 227,44 INR
Spread / Average Target 9,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Praveer Sinha Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Sanjeev Churiwala Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Hanoz M. Mistry Secretary & Compliance Officer
Anjali Bansal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED-6.29%8 382
NEXTERA ENERGY-13.71%158 260
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION4.50%84 396
SOUTHERN COMPANY6.65%77 713
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.67%68 338
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.3.41%65 981