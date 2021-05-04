Log in
    TVAVF   IL0011590291

THE TEL-AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE LTD.

(TVAVF)
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange : TASE) Schedules First Quarter 2021 Results Release and Conference Call for Monday, May 24, 2021

05/04/2021 | 01:31pm EDT
TEL AVIV, Israel, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd (TASE: TASE) is pleased to announce that its financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2021 will be published on Monday, May 24, 2021, after market close.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that at 8:00 PM (Israeli time) on Monday, May 24, 2021, a conference call will take place, in English, in which the Company's financial statements for the first Quarter of 2021 will be reviewed before the Company's investors.

The Company's CEO, Mr. Ittai Ben-Zeev, and its CFO, Mr. Yehuda van der Walde, will host the call followed by Q&A.

Conference Call Dial-in Details (on passcode required):

Israel: 03-9180609

US: 1-866-744-5399 (toll free)

Canada: 1-888-604-5839 (toll free)

UK: 0-800-917-5108  (toll free)

All other Locations:  + 972-3-9180609

The conference call will be held in English and will be accompanied by a presentation, which will be reported on the Israeli Securities Authority website (MAGNA) and on the MAYA website, in both Hebrew and English, shortly before the conference call and, subsequently, also on the Company's website, under Investor Relations, whose address is: https://ir.tase.co.il/en

A day after the call, a recording of the English conference call will be uploaded to the Company's website, under Investor Relations.

The conference call is not a substitute for perusing the Company's interim financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2021 in which full and precise information is presented.

https://maya.tase.co.il/en/reports/details/1367939

Contact:
Orna Goren
Head of Communication and Public Relations Unit
Tel: +972 76 8160405
tase.ir@tase.co.il

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-tel-aviv-stock-exchange-tase-schedules-first-quarter-2021-results-release-and-conference-call-for-monday-may-24-2021-301283616.html

SOURCE The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2021
