The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Results Release and Conference Call for Monday, November 22, 2021

11/01/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd (TASE: TASE) is pleased to announce that its financial statements for the period ended September 31, 2021 will be published on Monday, November 22, 2021, after market close.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that at 8:00 PM (Israeli time) on Monday, November 22, 2021, a conference call will take place, in English, in which the Company's financial statements for the third Quarter of 2021 will be reviewed before the Company's investors.

The Company's CEO, Mr. Ittai Ben-Zeev, and its CFO, Mr. Yehuda van der Walde, will host the call followed by Q&A.

Conference Call Dial-in Details (on passcode required):
Israel: 03-9180609
US: 1-866-744-5399 (toll free)
Canada: 1-888-604-5839 (toll free)
UK: 0-800-917-5108  (toll free)
All other Locations:  + 972-3-9180609

The conference call will be held in English and will be accompanied by a presentation, which will be reported on the Israeli Securities Authority website (MAGNA) and on the MAYA website, in both Hebrew and English, shortly before the conference call and, subsequently, also on the Company's website, under Investor Relations, whose address is: https://ir.tase.co.il/en

A day after the call, a recording of the English conference call will be uploaded to the Company's website, under Investor Relations.

The conference call is not a substitute for perusing the Company's interim financial statements for the period ended September 31, 2021 in which full and precise information is presented.

https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1408738

Contact:
Orna Goren
Head of Communication and Public Relations Unit
Tel: +972 76 8160405
tase.ir@tase.co.il

 

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-tel-aviv-stock-exchange-tase-schedules-third-quarter-2021-results-release-and-conference-call-for-monday-november-22-2021-301412987.html

SOURCE The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.


