TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE : TASE) INVESTORS PRESENTATION Q2 2022
08/08/2022 | 12:25pm EDT
Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE)
Investors Presentation
Second quarter 2022
1
2
TASE at a Glance / Q2'22 by the Numbers
Established in 1953, TASE is the only Securities Exchange in Israel and a cornerstone of its growing capital market
Average Daily Turnover
(NIS Billions)
(NIS Billions)
('000 Contracts)
2.4
3.6
157.5
Shares
Bonds(1)
Derivatives(2)
27% Y-o-Y Growth
5% Y-o-Y Reduction
12% Y-o-Y Growth
Market Capitalization
(NIS Billions)
(NIS Billions)
(NIS Billions)
1,078 1,086
134
Shares
Bonds(1)
T-Bills
5% Y-o-Y Growth
1% Y-o-Y Reduction
33% Y-o-Y Growth
TASE plays a critical role in the market infrastructure of Israel as well as the overall growth of its economy
Financial Metrics
(NIS Millions)
(NIS Millions)
(NIS Millions)
91.0
35.8
14.3
Revenue
Adj. EBITDA
Adj. net profit
8% Y-o-Y Growth
36% Y-o-Y Growth
16% Y-o-Y Growth
Listings and Offerings
548
(NIS Billions)
(NIS Billions)
6.8
30
Companies with
Equity Raised
Bonds Raised(3)
Share Listings
14% Y-o-Y Reduction
40% Y-o-Y Reduction
"Home court" for Israeli companies looking to raise capital
Primary source of capital raising for the Israeli government
Only clearing house infrastructure in Israel, including clearing/ settlement of mutual funds (major retail investing channel)
Includes corporate, government bonds ,ETFs and structured bonds.
(2)
Excludes options on single shares and TA-Banks indices.
3
(3)
Includes corporate, government and structured bonds.
The results for Q2'22
NIS, in thousands
Quarter Ended
IFRS (GAAP)
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Difference -%
Revenue from services
90,986
84,592
8%
Expenses
68,145
70,422
)3%(
Profit before financing income, net
22,841
14,170
61%
Financing income (expenses)
)3,416(
1,338
-
Taxes on income
5,220
3,435
52%
Profit for the quarter
14,205
12,073
18%
Diluted EPS (in NIS)
0.136
0.115
18%
Non GAAP
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
35,755
26,227
36%
Revenue
(NIS Millions)
8%
Y-o-Y Growth
Adjusted EBITDA
(NIS Millions)
36%
Y-o-Y Growth
Adjusted net profit
84.691.0
Q2'21Q2'22
35.8
26.2
Q2'21Q2'22
% EBITDA Adjusted margin
39%
31%
Adjusted net profit(1)
14,337
12,309
16%
% Adjusted net profit margin
16%
15%
(NIS Millions)
16%
Y-o-Y Growth
12.3
14.3
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Profit exclude expenses in respect to share-payments.
Q2'21Q2'22
4
Revenue Q2'22
NIS, in thousands
Quarter Ended
% of the
% of the
June 30,
Company's
June 30, 2021
Company's
Difference -%
2022
total
total
39% transactional
61% non-transactional
revenues
revenues
Trading and
clearing
35,872
39%
31,649
37%
13%
commissions
Listing fees and
20,256
22%
18,347
22%
10%
levies
Clearing House
18,345
20%
16,945
20%
8%
services
Data
distribution and
15,076
17%
13,195
16%
14%
Connectivity
services
Other revenue
1,437
2%
4,456
5%
)68%(
Total revenue
90,986
100%
84,592
100%
8%
18% of the increase in is due to an increase in the trading volumes between the periods, particularly with respect to shares (10% increase in revenue) and corporate bonds (5% increase in revenue). In opposition, a reduction in the effective commission rate, primarily in shares and mutual funds (mainly as a result of the increase in the volume of transactions that are affected by the existence of a maximum commission), deducted 5% from the increase in revenue.
7% of the increase in revenue is due to an increase in revenue from annual levies, mainly as a result of an increase in the number of companies and funds that pay an annual levy compared to the corresponding period last year, as well as an increase of 5% in revenue from listing fees. In opposition, revenue from examination fees decreased by 2%.
6% of the increase in revenue is due to an increase in revenue from Clearing House services to members. In addition, 1% of the increase in revenue is due to the rise in revenue from custodian and an increase of 1% in revenue from Clearing House services to companies.
7% of the increase in revenue is due to a rise in revenue from connectivity services (of which 3% with respect to prior periods) and 4% of the increase is due to an increase in revenue from the distribution of trading data and derivative data to overseas business customers. In addition, 2% of the increase in revenue is due to an increase in revenue from the sale of information through TASE's API service.
The revenue includes NIS 0.5 million from the sale of technological consulting services, revenue of NIS 0.5 million from the Conference Center and trade openings, and revenue of NIS 0.3 million from the rent of an office floor. The reduction in revenue is due to the effect of an agreement signed between TASE the Ministry of Finance in May 2021, which provides for the payment to the Company of a settlement amount of NIS 3.8 million.
2%
17%
Q2'22
Revenue 39%
91.0
20%
NIS Millions
22%
Trading and clearing commissions
Listing fees and levies
Clearing House services
Data distribution and connectivity services
Other revenue
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
TASE - Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 16:24:04 UTC.