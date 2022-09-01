Log in
    TASE   IL0011590291

THE TEL-AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE LTD.

(TASE)
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-08-30
15.88 ILS   -0.81%
TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE : Filing of a Motion with the High Court of Justice Against the Israel Securities Authority
08/26TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE : Immidiate Report
08/17ICL and Lavie Bio Enter Strategic Collaboration to Develop Novel Bio-Stimulant Products - Evogene
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange : Filing of a Motion with the High Court of Justice Against the Israel Securities Authority

09/01/2022 | 11:11am EDT
September 1, 2022

Re: Filing of a Motion with the High Court of Justice Against the Israel Securities

Authority

The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. (hereafter: "TASE") hereby announces that on September 1, 2022, it filed a motion for an order nisi with the Supreme Court, in its capacity as the High Court of Justice (hereafter: "the Court"), against the Israel Securities Authority (hereafter: "the Authority").

The motion addresses primarily (but not exclusively) the resolution of the Board of Directors of TASE from March 20, 2022 to amend of TASE Rules (hereafter: "the TASE Resolution") as regarding "Sources and Uses for the Development of the Indices' Activity on TASE - Pricelist Amendment" (hereafter: "the Indices' Activity"), whereas as of the date of filing of the motion the TASE Resolution has not been approved by the Authority. The grounds for the motion is the claim that the Authority maintains a misconstrued interpretation with regard to the latitude of its powers of supervision over TASE following Amendment 63 to the Securities Law and TASE's transformation into a for-profit company, and consequently oversteps its powers and acts in contradiction of the provisions and purpose of the law, by assuming regulatory powers in relation to "auxiliary services" operated by TASE, such as the Indices' Activity, which are not a part of its core activity and that cover matters that do not substantially give rise to a potential conflict of interest (hereafter: "Auxiliary Services"). Moreover, TASE argues that the conduct of the Authority is tainted by a series of administrative deficiencies, by failing to respond in a matter-of-fact manner to TASE's recurring applications, refraining from reaching a decision with regard to the TASE Resolution, and in practice imposing on TASE a price supervision regime that has no clear mechanisms and rules. It is more broadly argued that the Authority is unreasonably impeding the activity of TASE as a business entity.

In view of the stated above, the Court has been requested to issue orders nisi ordering the Authority to appear and explain, inter alia, the reasons for its refusal to (a) provide a reasoned response to TASE's application concerning the TASE Resolution; (b) approve the TASE Resolution; (c) rescind the Authority's requirement for advance approval of TASE resolutions on matters concerning "Auxiliary Services", and solely alternatively, rescind its requirement for the advance approval of TASE resolutions concerning the tariffs of the Indices' Activity, and (d) set principles, rules and qualifications for the scope of the Authority's powers of supervision over "Auxiliary Services".

Yours sincerely,

Ittai Ben Zeev, CEO

Disclaimer

TASE - Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 15:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
