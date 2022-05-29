Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TASE   IL0011590291

THE TEL-AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE LTD.

(TASE)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05-25
15.90 ILS   +7.00%
05:46aTEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE : Forbes Hosts its 2022 “Under 30 Summit EMEA” Dedicated to Promising Young People in Israel And Opens Trading on TASE
PU
05/25TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE : TASE Conference Call Recording May 24, 2022- Financial Report 1Q year 2022
PU
05/25TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE : Continues to Upgrade the Israeli Capital Market and Adjust It with International Standards An all New Bond Indices Methodology is Introduced -
PU
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange : Forbes Hosts its 2022 "Under 30 Summit EMEA" Dedicated to Promising Young People in Israel And Opens Trading on TASE

05/29/2022 | 05:46am EDT
Forbes Hosts its 2022 "Under 30 Summit EMEA" Dedicated to Promising Young People in Israel And Opens Trading on TASE
Press Release
29/05/2022

Tel Aviv, May 29, 2022 - Forbes today opened trading this morning, to mark the "Under 30 Summit EMEA" in Israel, convening the world's most inspiring and innovative young leaders across business, art and philanthropy to shape the future.

Over 200 representatives from around the globe participated in the ceremony, including honorees from Forbes' globally recognized "30 Under 30" list. The list consists of 30 young trailblazers in the fields of high-tech, science and technology, and in the fields of economics, law, culture, sports and more.

The list of Israel's brightest young entrepreneurs is part of the international "30 Under 30" project that recognizes trailblazing, world-changing young leaders. To date, 300 young Israeli entrepreneurs have been selected.

Randall Lane - Forbes Chief Content Officer said: "Israel is one of the major hubs for entrepreneurship and innovation in the world today, and for our participants to be able to get a first-hand glimpse of this during their time in the country, combined with important dialogues like this is truly a unique experience".

Sarit Berman, Economist at TASE's Listings Unit, said: "We are delighted to see here all the promising young entrepreneurs of Forbes' "30 Under 30" project in Israel. Tel Aviv is the global hub of the Start-Up Nation and TASE is the most natural venue to host you in. In the past two years we have seen dozens of new high-tech companies join TASE and we look forward to seeing you cooperate with other bright entrepreneurs from around the world participating in the conference, and create innovation, research and inspiration for all of us. I am confident that some of your ideas will materialize in the future and come to find a home in TASE for listing and trading."

In the picture: Randall Lane, Forbes Chief Content Officer; Sarit Berman, Economist at TASE's Listings Unit and Forbes Expedition.
<_ie3a_menuitem id="MSOMenu_Help" iconsrc="/_layouts/15/images/HelpIcon.gif" onmenuclick="MSOWebPartPage_SetNewWindowLocation(MenuWebPart.getAttribute('helpLink'), MenuWebPart.getAttribute('helpMode'))" text="Help" type="option" style="display:none">

Disclaimer

TASE - Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2022 09:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 366 M 109 M 109 M
Net income 2022 60,9 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 621 M 484 M 484 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,43x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 258
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart THE TEL-AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE LTD.
Duration : Period :
The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TEL-AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 15,90 ILS
Average target price 21,00 ILS
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
Managers and Directors
Ittai Ben Zeev Chief Executive Officer
Yehuda Menachem van der Walde Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Salah Saabneh Chairman
Uri Shavit EVP, Chief Information & Operation Officer
Adi Barkan EVP, Chief Compliance & Enforcement Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TEL-AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE LTD.-5.30%484
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-24.91%57 557
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-27.36%53 332
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC9.06%53 162
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG11.32%32 213
NASDAQ-25.89%25 630