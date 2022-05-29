Tel Aviv Stock Exchange : Forbes Hosts its 2022 “Under 30 Summit EMEA” Dedicated to Promising Young People in Israel And Opens Trading on TASE

Tel Aviv, May 29, 2022 - Forbes today opened trading this morning, to mark the "Under 30 Summit EMEA" in Israel, convening the world's most inspiring and innovative young leaders across business, art and philanthropy to shape the future. Over 200 representatives from around the globe participated in the ceremony, including honorees from Forbes' globally recognized "30 Under 30" list. The list consists of 30 young trailblazers in the fields of high-tech, science and technology, and in the fields of economics, law, culture, sports and more. The list of Israel's brightest young entrepreneurs is part of the international "30 Under 30" project that recognizes trailblazing, world-changing young leaders. To date, 300 young Israeli entrepreneurs have been selected. Randall Lane - Forbes Chief Content Officer said: "Israel is one of the major hubs for entrepreneurship and innovation in the world today, and for our participants to be able to get a first-hand glimpse of this during their time in the country, combined with important dialogues like this is truly a unique experience". Sarit Berman, Economist at TASE's Listings Unit, said: "We are delighted to see here all the promising young entrepreneurs of Forbes' "30 Under 30" project in Israel. Tel Aviv is the global hub of the Start-Up Nation and TASE is the most natural venue to host you in. In the past two years we have seen dozens of new high-tech companies join TASE and we look forward to seeing you cooperate with other bright entrepreneurs from around the world participating in the conference, and create innovation, research and inspiration for all of us. I am confident that some of your ideas will materialize in the future and come to find a home in TASE for listing and trading." In the picture: Randall Lane, Forbes Chief Content Officer; Sarit Berman, Economist at TASE's Listings Unit and Forbes Expedition.



