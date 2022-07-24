Log in
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange : Management of Fintech Company, Tarya, Opens Trading in Celebration of Its IPO on TASE

07/24/2022 | 09:24am EDT
Management of Fintech Company, Tarya, Opens Trading in Celebration of Its IPO on TASE
Press Release
24/07/2022

Tel Aviv, July 24, 2022 - Management of Tarya opened trading this morning in celebration of its IPO on TASE.

Tarya was established in 2014 by Eyal Elhayany, Varda Lusthaus and Assaf Shlush. The company operates a web-based platform for online credit brokerage, which brings together borrowers and lenders and enables the lenders to save and invest their money in return for interest, while dispersing the deposited amounts among multiple borrowers. The value of the company is NIS 360 million.

Tarya has close to 100 employees and its technology-based platform serves more than 40 thousand customers.

Tarya is included in TASE's Technology Sector under the Software and Internet Subsector that currently comprises 40 companies with a total market cap of NIS 65 billion.

At the end of trading on August 4, 2022, the semi-annual rebalancing date, the shares of the company are expected to join TASE's TA-Growth, TA Tech-Elite, TA-Technology and TA-Global BlueTech indices.

Shahaf Erlich, CEO of Tarya, said: "Tarya's transformation into a public company is a significant milestone for us and will enable the investors on TASE exposure to one of the world's fastest growing and most advanced investment channel. Tarya's innovative activity, combined with its growth, most notably in the mortgages sector, will allow us to spearhead financing and provide cutting-edge financial solutions to our customers."

Sarit Berman, Economist at TASE's Economics Department, said: "Since the beginning of the year, 15 new companies joined TASE, raising an aggregate of NIS 1.4 billion. We wish the management of the company and its employees the best of success, towards a healthy competition in the non-banking credit sector and for the benefit of borrowers and lenders and of the Israeli capital market."

In the picture: Hani Shitrit Bach, EVP and Head of Listings at TASE; Varda Lusthaus, Founder of Tarya; Amos Luzon,​ Dןirectot; Eyal Elhayany, Founder of Tarya; Shahaf Erlich, CEO of Tarya; the management of Tarya; and Sarit Berman, Economist at TASE's Economics Department.

Photography credit: Koby Wolf, authorized for use for no consideration.
Disclaimer

TASE - Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2022 13:23:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
