  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TASE   IL0011590291

THE TEL-AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE LTD.

(TASE)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-02-27
17.85 ILS   +0.96%
02/28Tel Aviv Stock Exchange : Immidiate Report
PU
02/10Enlight Renewable Energy Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering in the United States
AQ
02/01BATM Advanced Communications Limited Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange : TASE SCHEDUALS FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL ON MARCH 28, 2023

03/01/2023 | 05:05am EST
March 1, 2023

The Company is pleased to announce that its financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2022 will be published on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, after market close.

The financial statements and the presentation will be posted on TASE's MAYA website as well as on the website of the Israel Securities Authority (MAGNA) and under Investor Relations in TASE's website, at https://ir.tase.co.il/eng. The reports will include links to accessible reports.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that at 8:30 PM (Israeli time) on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, a conference call will take place, in English, in which the Company's financial statements for the year of 2022 will be reviewed before the Company's investors.

The Company's CEO, Mr. Ittai Ben-Zeev, and its CFO, Mr. Yehuda Ben Ezra, will host the call followed by Q&A.

Conference Call Dial-in Details (on passcode required):

Israel: 03-9180609

US: 1-888-744-5399 (toll free)

Canada: 1--888-604-5839 (toll free)

UK: 0-800-917-5108 (toll free)

All other Locations: + 972-3-9180609

The conference call will be held in English and will be accompanied by a presentation, which will be reported on the Israeli Securities Authority website (MAGNA), on the MAYA website and on the Company's website. A day after the call, a recording of the conference call will be uploaded to the Company's website, under News in the Investor Relations area.

The conference call is not a substitute for perusing the Company's interim financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2022 in which full and precise information is presented.

Disclaimer

TASE - Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 363 M 99,6 M 99,6 M
Net income 2022 53,8 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 799 M 493 M 493 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,95x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,61x
Nbr of Employees 258
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart THE TEL-AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE LTD.
Duration : Period :
The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TEL-AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 17,85 ILS
Average target price 27,00 ILS
Spread / Average Target 51,3%
Managers and Directors
Ittai Ben Zeev Chief Executive Officer
Yehuda Menachem van der Walde Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Salah Saabneh Chairman
Uri Shavit EVP, Chief Information & Operation Officer
Adi Barkan EVP, Chief Compliance & Enforcement Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TEL-AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE LTD.-15.00%493
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-0.77%56 891
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-6.70%50 723
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC4.15%49 680
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG2.23%32 163
NASDAQ, INC.-8.15%27 414