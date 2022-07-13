Log in
    TASE   IL0011590291

THE TEL-AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE LTD.

(TASE)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-07-11
16.31 ILS   -0.37%
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange : TASE SCHEDUALS SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS RELEASE FOR AUGUST 8, 2022

07/13/2022 | 11:14am EDT
July 13, 2022

The Company is pleased to announce that its financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2022 will be published on Monday, August 8, 2022, after market close.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that at 8:00 PM (Israeli time) on Monday, August 8, 2022, a conference call will take place, in English, in which the Company's financial statements for the second Quarter of 2022 will be reviewed before the Company's investors.

The Company's CEO, Mr. Ittai Ben-Zeev, and its CFO, Mr. Yehuda van der Walde, will host the call followed by Q&A.

Conference Call Dial-in Details (on passcode required):

Israel: 03-9180609

US: 1-888-744-5399 (toll free)

Canada: 1-888-604-5839 (toll free)

UK: 0-800-917-5108 (toll free)

All other Locations: + 972-3-9180609

The conference call will be held in English and will be accompanied by a presentation, which will be reported, in both Hebrew and English, on the Israeli Securities Authority website (MAGNA) and on the MAYA website, shortly before the conference call and, subsequently, also on the Company's website, under Investor Relations, whose address is:

https://ir.tase.co.il/en

A day after the call, a recording of the English conference call will be uploaded to the Company's website, under Investor Relations.

The conference call is not a substitute for perusing the Company's interim financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2022 in which full and precise information is presented.

Disclaimer

TASE - Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 15:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
