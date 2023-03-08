Tel Aviv Stock Exchange : Women Executives of the Founder Families TASE-listed Companies Opened the Trading Today

Tel Aviv, March 8, 2023 - Women executives of the founder families of TASE-listed companies participated in the Opening Bell ceremony this morning to mark International Women's Day 2023. This special ceremony is part of a worldwide initiative of ringing the opening trading bell to mark this day, which is celebrated at more than 100 stock exchanges worldwide.

TASE is part of the worldwide initiative of ringing the opening trading bell to mark this day, which is celebrating this week at more than 100 stock exchanges around the world. The initiative is the product of an exceptional collaboration between six international organizations: UN Women, World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), the UN Global Compact, the Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative, International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Women in ETFs. The opening bell was pressed by: Etti Elishkov, Founder and CEO of Libra Insurance Company Ltd.; Yoni Goldstein Carasso, Chairperson of Carasso Real Estate; Liora Ofer, Chairperson of Melisron Ltd.; Ofra Strauss, Chairperson of Strauss GroupTamar Galili, CEO of Ilex Medical; alongside Zohar Sela, EVP and Head of HR at TASE, and additional TASE women executives. y, said: "As an entrepreneur and the owner of Libra Insurance Company, I strongly believe that any woman can prove her worth and climb the ladder. In my view, gender should not be a consideration and should never stop any woman's career advancement, and as proof of that, 50% of the company's management at Libra are women. In this regard, I do not believe in glass ceilings, as professionalism and persistence can shatter any glass." Yoni Goldstein Carasso, Chairperson of Carasso Real Estate, said: "This day reminds me how gifted women are and the value that they bring both to businesses and in the public domain. Women can create unity, dialogue, understanding and peace within our society, especially nowadays. We must all be involved in building bridges toward each other, preserve and nurture a place that is right and good for all of us." Liora Ofer, Chairperson of Melisron, said: "Every year, the opening of trading on International Women's Day is a special occasion for me. It is proof that women can lead, and do lead, the largest companies in the Israeli economy and reach every peak in whatever field they choose. I believe that gender is not the issue, but rather a person's decisiveness and free will - be it man or woman - how and where to steer their lives in search of self-fulfillment.' Ofra Strauss, Chairperson of Strauss Group, said: "Together we can generate a positive change. Democratic instability - of the government, the parliament and the courts - also affects the stock exchange indices. An egalitarian society that joins forces to advance minorities or underprivileged sectors is crucial for a strong and growing stock exchange. We have to "ring the bell" loud and clear for movements that will boost our development as a society, and the rest is up to us, the companies. We thank TASE for serving as a welcoming home for companies for many years, helping us make the right choices." Tamar Galili, CEO of Ilex Medical, said: "Newton's third law states that whenever one object exerts a force on a second object, the second object exerts an equal and opposite force on the first. The action and reaction are equal and opposite forces that act on two objects. Therefore, they cannot cancel each other out, even though their vector sum is zero. Hence, who would have thought that at a time when we already know how to engineer the DNA, perform invasive procedures in in-uteri fetuses, and apply holograms in advanced brain and heart surgeries, there is still a need for International Women's Day? Alongside these developments, we understand what kind of reality we live in, in Israel and worldwide. A reality that offers no escape from celebrating International Women's Day and fighting for the obvious. An egalitarian, respectful world that accepts people on merit rather than gender or sector. Until that day comes, we will continue to evaluate people based on values and achievements, will encourage free thinking, initiative and entrepreneurship, and regard excellence, solidarity and forward thinking." Zohar Sela, EVP and Head of Human Resources at TASE, said: "As home of the Israeli economy, TASE believes in professionalism, economic innovation and technological advancement, as well as in the value of human capital - of every person, whomever they may be. We must remember and remind ourselves every day what human dignity is; we must remember that there is room for any opinion that is respectfully expressed, and also learn how to listen. Whether you are a woman or a man, I wholeheartedly believe that all of us can live together, pave the way, dream big and make every dream come true. Until that long-awaited day comes, and with complete faith in our path, we at TASE will continue to evaluate people based solely on merit - achievements, professional development and - yes- values. We will continue to value excellence, solidarity, and initiative and encourage genuine open discussion, listening and mutual respect." Photography credit: In the picture from right to left: Tamar Galili, CEO of Ilex Medical; Ofra Strauss, Chairperson of Strauss Group; Liora Ofer, Chairperson of Melisron; Yoni Goldstein Carasso, Chairperson of Carasso Real Estate; Etti Elishkov, Founder and CEO of Libra Insurance Company and Zohar Sela, EVP and Head of Human Resources at TASE. Photography credit: Kobi Wolf.



