Tel Aviv Stock Exchange : Unicorn in TASE - IPO of the Largest High-Tech Company Management of Nayax Opens Trading this Morning

05/20/2021 | 09:56am EDT
Unicorn in TASE - IPO of the Largest High-Tech Company Management of Nayax Opens Trading this Morning
Press Release
20/05/2021

Tel Aviv, May 20, 2021 - Management of fintech company, Nayax, opened trading this morning in Celebration of its IPO on TASE.

The IPO of Nayax is the largest in the history of TASE's High Tech Sector, in terms of both the company value and the amount raised.

Nayax is joining the 42 new companies and partnerships that listed on TASE since the beginning of 2021, raising, together with Nayax, a total of NIS 4.9 billion. The company is included in TASE's Technology Sector, which currently comprises shares of 114 companies, with a total market cap of NIS 207 billion.

Nayax is a global fintech company, specializing in payments and M2M communication. The company has more than 19,000 customers operating 370,000 POSs in some 50 countries worldwide. Nayax accepts close to 40 currencies and cooperates with more than 80 global financial institutions, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, PayPal and others, and is also a Licensed Payment Institution in Europe.

Nayax has more than 400 employees in 9 countries, of which 270 at the company's head office in Herzliya, Israel. The revenue of Nayax in 2020 totaled US$ 79 million.

Nayax listed on TASE as part of a global IPO with the international investment bank, Jefferies, in collaboration with Israeli underwriters, Oppenheimer and Leader. The company raised NIS 462 million in a book building IPO of 13.5% of the share capital to international and Israeli institutional investors and an additional 6% of the share capital was issued in a secondary offering by the controlling shareholders for a consideration of NIS 205 million, all based on a company value of NIS 3.4 billion. Upwards of 70% of the shares participating in the IPO were purchased by international investors.

In view of its size, the company is expected to join TASE's leading indices: TA-90, TA-125, TA Tech-Elite, TA-Global BlueTech, TA-Technology and TA-Industrials on the semi-annual rebalancing at the end of trading on August 5, 2021.

Yair Nechmad, CEO, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Co-Founder of Nayax, said: 'This occasion is a milestone for Nayax, which over the 15 years since its inception has evolved into a technology company with more than 370,000 points of sale worldwide. Joining TASE grants us exposure to international investors by way of the global offering and solidifies our DNA of an Israeli company that manages, develops and manufactures in Israel but is always open to the world and constantly expands its footprint and its range of solutions. I would like to thank TASE, our business partners and most of all, the employees of Nayax that have made it all possible. The success of the company is first and foremost their success.'

Ittai Ben Zeev, CEO of TASE, said: 'TASE, as home of the Israeli economy, enables all Israeli companies, including those that are listed on foreign exchanges, to list on TASE and enjoy all of the benefits of the home court, while allowing the Israeli public exposure to their success. This is the first global offering of a unicorn on TASE, and we are confident that more international companies will follow this path. By opting for a global offering on TASE, Israeli companies enjoy significantly reduced costs compared to an offering in the United States, as well as exposure to major international institutions alongside the Israeli investors. I wish the management and employees of the company the best of success and am hopeful that this IPO will pave the way for other unicorns to join TASE.'

In the picture from right to left: Ella Shechtman, VP HR Nayax; Moshe Orenstein, VP product Nayax; Saffi Keisari, Development Manager Nayax; Keren Sharir, VP Marketing Nayax; Amir Nechmad, Co- Founder Nayax; Yair Nechmad, CEO, Chairman & Co- Founder Nayax; David Ben-Avi, Chief Technology Officer Nayax; Liron Grosman, CEO Nayax; Tami Erel, Chief Business Operations Nayax; Michael Galai, Chief Legal Officer Nayax; Ittai Ben-Zeev, CEO TASE and Amnon Neubach, Chairman TASE.

Photography credit: Sivan Farag, the photo is free of charge

Disclaimer

TASE - Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 13:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
