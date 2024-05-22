Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE)

Investors Presentation

Quarter ended March 31, 2024

IMPORTANT: You must read the following before continuing. The following applies to the presentation with respect to The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Limited and its subsidiaries and affiliates (collectively, "TASE"). In accessing the presentation, you agree to be bound by the following terms and conditions.

The presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as an offer or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or purchase the securities of TASE, and nothing contained therein shall form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever, nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding the securities. Any investment decision in respect of the securities should be made solely on the basis of the information to be contained in the public reports of TASE.

The information in the presentation is basic and concise while the public reports of TASE contain more detailed information which may be different from, or additional to, the information contained in this presentation. In the event of any contradiction or discrepancy between the presentation and the public reports, the information in the public reports prevails. Thus, the presentation is not intended to serve as a substitute to reading TASE's public reports.

The Information contains statements and information that are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements and information are only predictions and cannot assure TASE's future performance. Investors have been cautioned that any such forward-looking statements and information are subject to many risks and uncertainties relating to the operations and business of TASE. As a result of such risks and uncertainties, the actual results of TASE may be materially different from any future result expressed or implied in the forward-looking statement or information contained herein. Any opinions expressed in this presentation are subject to change without notice and TASE is not under obligation to update or keep current any of the forward-looking statement or information contained herein.

No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained therein. The information, including but not limited to forward-looking statements, applies only as of the date of this presentation and is not intended to give any assurances as to future results. TASE expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to the information, including any financial data or forward-looking statements, and will not publicly release any revisions it may make to the information that may result from any change in TASE's expectations, any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, or other events or circumstances arising after the date of this document

TASE at a Glance / Q1'24 by the Numbers

Established in 1953, TASE is the only Securities Exchange in Israel and a cornerstone of its growing capital market

Average Daily Turnover

('000 Contracts)

(NIS Billions)

(NIS Billions)

(NIS Billions)

(NIS Billions)

150.5

1.9

3.4

1.2

2.1

Derivatives(3)

T-Bills

Government

Corporate

Shares (1)

Bonds

Bonds(1)

8% Y-o-Y Reduction

40% Y-o-Y Growth

15% Y-o-Y Growth

6% Y-o-Y Growth

Unchanged Y-o-Y

Market Capitalization

(NIS Billions)

(NIS Billions)

(NIS Billions)

(NIS Billions)

(NIS Billions)

357

256

632

487

1,155

Mutual

T-Bills

Government

Corporate

Shares (1)

Funds(6)

Bonds

Bonds(1)

29% Y-o-Y Growth

6% Y-o-Y Reduction

8% Y-o-Y Growth

11% Y-o-Y Growth

20% Y-o-Y Growth

Listings and Offerings

(NIS Billions)

(NIS Billions)

535

21.8

2.5

Corporate

Equity

Share and bond

Bonds

Raised

Companies(5)

Raised(2)

1% Y-o-Y Reduction

1% Y-o-Y Reduction

2% Y-o-Y Reduction

(NIS Billions)

(NIS Billions)

87

101.9

67.3

T-Bills Raised

Government

Bond

Bonds

Companies(5)

Raised(4)

21% Y-o-Y Reduction

309% Y-o-Y Growth

1% Y-o-Y Growth

(1)

Includes ETFs.

(4)

Includes government bonds via swap transactions.

(2)

Includes structured bonds.

(5)

Excludes TASE-UP

(3)

Includes options on individual equities

(6)

Value of the mutual funds' assets, as recorded in the in TASE Clearing House

TASE at a Glance / Q1'24 by the Numbers

Continued

Financial Metrics

(NIS Millions)

(NIS Millions)

44.8%

(NIS Millions)

25.7%

(NIS)

108.3

48.6

27.8

0.278

Revenue

Adj. EBITDA (1)

% Adj. EBITDA(1)

Adj. net profit (1)

% Adj. net profit (1)

Basic EPS

8% Y-o-Y Growth

12% Y-o-Y Growth

7% Y-o-Y Growth

9% Y-o-Y Growth

Revenue (NIS Millions)

Adjusted EBITDA & Margin(1) (NIS Millions)

Adjusted Net Profit & Margin(1) (NIS Millions)

Basic EPS (NIS)

40%

41%

23%

23%

398.1

37%

361.0

389.9

31%

32%

157.6

162.6

0.859

0.883

13%

14%

14%

89.3

91.1

323.7

304.3

132.2

95.1

103.0

51.4

0.500

0.449

46.2

0.368

38.2

2020

2021

2022

2023

LTM

2020

2021

2022

2023

LTM

2019

2020

2021

2022

LTM

2020

2021

2022

2023

LTM

(1) Exclude expenses in respect to share-payments

Issuance Volume

Equity Market

Bond Market

(NIS in billions)

Number of Issuances(2)

Secondary offerings

IPO

29

20

16

8

1

2

Q1'22 Q1'23 Q1'24

Treasury Bills Issuances

129.7

101.9

40.9

Q1'24(1)

6%

Secondary Offerings

2.5 Private Placements

42% NIS in 52% IPOs

billions

Exercise of Warrants

Government Bond Issuances(3)

67.3

15.416.5

Capital Issuances(1) (NIS in billions)

IPO

Secondary offerings

7.5

2.62.5

1.4

0.1

0.1

Q1'22 Q1'23 Q1'24

Corporate Bond Issuances

25.6

21.921.8

Q1'22 Q1'23 Q1'24

Q1'22 Q1'23 Q1'24

Q1'22 Q1'23 Q1'24

(1) Includes TASE-UP

(2) Excludes Private Placements. Includes TASE-UP5

(3) Includes Issuance via swap transactions

The results for Q1'24

NIS, in thousands

Quarter Ended

IFRS (GAAP)

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Difference -%

Revenue from services

108,293

100,016

8%

Expenses

75,367

69,976

8%

Profit before financing income, net

32,926

30,040

10%

Financing income (expenses)

1,437

2,528

(43%)

Revenue

(NIS Millions)

8%

Y-o-Y Growth

108.3

100.0

Q1'23Q1'24

Taxes on income

8,653

7,087

22%

Profit for the quarter

25,710

25,481

1%

Basic EPS (in NIS)

0.278

0.254

9%

Non GAAP

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

(NIS Millions)

12%

Y-o-Y Growth

43.5

48.6

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

48,568

43,534

12%

% EBITDA Adjusted margin

44.8%

43.5%

Adjusted net profit(1)

27,823

26,092

7%

% Adjusted net profit margin

25.7%

26.1%

Adjusted net profit(1)

(NIS Millions)

7%

Y-o-Y Growth

Q1'23Q1'24

27.8

26.1

Q1'23Q1'24

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Profit exclude expenses in respect to share-payments.

Revenue Q1'24

NIS, in thousands

Quarter Ended

% of the

% of the

March 31,

Company's

March 31,

Company's

Difference -

2024

total

2023

total

%

revenues

revenues

Trading and

clearing

42,954

40%

41,923

42%

2%

commissions

Listing fees and

21,603

20%

20,302

20%

6%

levies

Clearing House

19,980

18%

19,113

19%

5%

services

Data distribution

and Connectivity

22,601

21%

17,124

17%

32%

services

Other revenue

1,155

1%

1,554

2%

(26%)

Total revenue

108,293

100%

100,016

100%

8%

6% of the increase in revenue from trading and clearing commissions is due to an increase in the volume of creations/redemptions of mutual fund units and an increase in the trading volumes of T-bills. In opposition, a reduction in the number of trading days this quarter compared to the corresponding quarter last year, and a reduction in revenue as a result of changes of the effective commission rate, mainly in relation to T-bills, contributed 2% to the decrease in revenue, each.

4% of the increase in revenue from listing fees and levies stems from an increase in revenue from annual levies, both as a result of the increase in the number of companies and funds that pay an annual levy, and due to the linkage of the levy rates to the CPI. In addition, 2% of the increase is due to an increase in revenue from listing fees, mainly as a result of an increase in the volumes raised by companies and ETFs this quarter compared to the corresponding quarter last year.

4% of the increase in revenue from Clearing House services is due to an increase in revenue from custodian fees as a result of an increase in the value of the assets held in custodianship at TASE-CH, and 1% of the increase is due to an increase in Clearing House services to companies and members, mainly as a result of the expansion of the services in relation to information on OTC transactions and the linkage of the clearing fees to the CPI.

22% of the increase in revenue from data distribution and connectivity services is due to an increase in revenue from authorizations to use the TASE indices, mainly as a result of the updating of the index-usage authorization fees and the increased use of the TASE indices, 7% of the increase is due to an increase in revenue from data distribution to business and private customers, and 3% of the increase is due to an increase in revenue from connectivity services.

The reduction in revenue is due to one-time income received in the corresponding quarter last year - a refund of municipal taxes for prior years in an amount of NIS 0.6 million.

40% transactional

60% non-transactional

1%

21%

Q1'24

40%

Revenue

108.3

18% NIS Millions

20%

Trading and clearing commissions

Listing fees and levies

Clearing House services

Data distribution and connectivity services

Other revenue

Q1'24 Revenue Composition

40% transactional

60% non-transactional

Trading and Clearing Commissions

Clearing House Services

1%

21%

Q1'24

Revenue 40%

108.3

  • Trade execution and clearing across asset classes and clearing for creation/redemption of mutual fund units.
  • Volume-based,commission-per-trade revenues.

8%

Shares

20%

35%

Corporate Bonds

43.0

Government Bonds

NIS Millions

Derivatives

13%

Mutual Funds

12%

T-Bills and other

12%

  • Custodian services, clearing of corporate actions, and transfer activities
  • Fees are charged for any service provided and custodian fees are charged monthly based on asset values

8%

Custodian fees

16%

20.0

42%

For members

NIS Millions

For companies &

funds

Other

34%

18% NIS Millions

Listing Fees and Levies

Data Distribution and Connectivity Services

20%

Trading and clearing commissions

Listing and registration

of securities

One-time fees on

issuances and

examinations plus

9%

21.6 Annual Levies50%

Real-time data

offering to data

distributors and

financial institutions

Monthly subscription

Business clients

16%

Private clients

22.6

34%

Derivative & non-

display data

annual levies charged 41%

NIS Millions

Listing Fees

fees on terminals,

NIS Millions

Data files and others

Listing fees and levies

Clearing House services

based on market cap

Examination fees

indices, data and

connectivity services.

28%

Indices usage

6% 5%

11%

Connectivity services

Data distribution and connectivity services

Other revenue

Other

  • Other revenue -NIS 1.1M

Adjusted Expenses(*) Q1'24

NIS, in thousands

Quarter Ended

% of the

% of the

March 31, 2024

Company's

March 31, 2023

Company's

Difference -%

total expenses

total expenses

Compensation

39,030

53%

38,171

55%

2%

Computer and Communications

10,837

15%

9,013

13%

20%

Property Taxes and Building

3,264

5%

3,227

5%

1%

Maintenance

Marketing

1,341

2%

863

1%

55%

Fee to the Israel Securities

2,092

3%

2,429

4%

(14%)

Authority

General and Administrative

2,485

3%

2,245

3%

11%

Other operating expenses

700

1%

534

1%

31%

Depreciation & amortization

13,496

18%

12,868

19%

5%

Other

9

0%

15

0%

(40%)

Total Expenses**

73,254

100%

69,365

100%

6%

  1. The total expenses include expenses in respect to share-payments expenses for share-based payments amounted to NIS 75.4 millions in Q1'24 and to NIS 70.0 millions in Q1'23.

0%

18%

1%

Q1'24

3%

Adjusted

Expenses

5%

73.3

3%

2%

53%

NIS Millions

15%

Compensation

Computer and communication

Property taxes and building maintenance

Marketing

Fee to the Israeli Securities Authority

General and administrative

Other operating expenses

Depreciation and amortization Other

(*) Expenses exclude expenses in respect to share-payments.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity Position

as of March 31, 2024 | NIS Thousands

Assets:

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

392,955

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

90,059

Trade receivables

22,387

Other receivables

14,939

Total(1)

520,340

Assets derived from clearing operations in respect of open

1,752,755

derivative positions

Total current assets

2,273,095

Non-current assets

Deferred tax assets

4,432

Property and equipment, net

313,466

Intangible assets, net

157,551

Other long-term receivables

8,766

Total non-current assets

484,215

Total assets

2,757,310

Liabilities and Equity:

Current liabilities

Current maturities of a loan from a bank

49,876

Current maturities of lease liabilities

8,183

Trade payables

10,286

Other payables

4,081

Income received in advance with respect to annual levies

31,472

Deferred income in respect of listing fees and levies

28,850

Current tax liabilities

7,561

Short-term liabilities for employee benefits

42,602

Total (1)

182,911

Liabilities derived from clearing operations in respect of

1,752,755

open derivative positions

Total current liabilities

1,935,666

Non-current liabilities:

Loan from a bank

87,486

Lease liabilities

15,782

Deferred income in respect of listing fees and levies

77,940

Non-current liabilities for employee benefits

41

Other liabilities

9,690

Total non-current liabilities

190,939

Total equity

630,705

Total liabilities and equity

2,757,310

Adjusted Equity Ratio

73%

Capital requirements in respect of the risk components:

Credit risk

9,982

Market risk

2,520

Legal and operational risk

55,030

Business continuity and reorganization

71,129

Contribution against default waterfall

29,120

Total capital requirements in respect of the risk

167,781

components

Capital base components:

Total equity

630,705

Adjustments:

Deferred income in respect of listing fees less deferred tax

82,306

Total qualifying capital base

713,011

Capital surplus (qualifying capital base, less requirements)

545,230

Liquidity requirements in respect to the risk components

Business continuity and reorganization

71,129

Projected cash flow, net

30,460

Contribution against default waterfall

29,120

Total requirements for liquid assets

130,709

Cash and cash equivalents

392,955

Securities portfolio at fair value

90,059

Less - amortization coefficients on the assets

(4,622)

Less- the balance earmarked for investment in TASE's

(230,038)

technological infrastructure

Less - current liabilities

(7,841)

Net liquid assets

240,513

Liquidity surplus (net liquid assets, less requirements)

109,804

545

NIS in Millions

(2)(Excess Capital(1

Growth compared to 31.12.23 71%

110

NIS in Millions

(3)(Excess Liquidity(1

Reduction compared to 31.12.23 25%

(1)

The Board of Directors also approved a safety cushion, which serves as an additional layer for handling stress scenarios and is at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

(2)

The capital includes consideration from the sale of the Arrangement shares

(3)

On 21.3.2024 the company paid a dividend of NIS 41.6 million.

