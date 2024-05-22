Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE)
Investors Presentation
Quarter ended March 31, 2024
IMPORTANT: You must read the following before continuing. The following applies to the presentation with respect to The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Limited and its subsidiaries and affiliates (collectively, "TASE"). In accessing the presentation, you agree to be bound by the following terms and conditions.
The presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as an offer or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or purchase the securities of TASE, and nothing contained therein shall form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever, nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding the securities. Any investment decision in respect of the securities should be made solely on the basis of the information to be contained in the public reports of TASE.
The information in the presentation is basic and concise while the public reports of TASE contain more detailed information which may be different from, or additional to, the information contained in this presentation. In the event of any contradiction or discrepancy between the presentation and the public reports, the information in the public reports prevails. Thus, the presentation is not intended to serve as a substitute to reading TASE's public reports.
The Information contains statements and information that are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements and information are only predictions and cannot assure TASE's future performance. Investors have been cautioned that any such forward-looking statements and information are subject to many risks and uncertainties relating to the operations and business of TASE. As a result of such risks and uncertainties, the actual results of TASE may be materially different from any future result expressed or implied in the forward-looking statement or information contained herein. Any opinions expressed in this presentation are subject to change without notice and TASE is not under obligation to update or keep current any of the forward-looking statement or information contained herein.
No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained therein. The information, including but not limited to forward-looking statements, applies only as of the date of this presentation and is not intended to give any assurances as to future results. TASE expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to the information, including any financial data or forward-looking statements, and will not publicly release any revisions it may make to the information that may result from any change in TASE's expectations, any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, or other events or circumstances arising after the date of this document
TASE at a Glance / Q1'24 by the Numbers
Established in 1953, TASE is the only Securities Exchange in Israel and a cornerstone of its growing capital market
Average Daily Turnover
('000 Contracts)
(NIS Billions)
(NIS Billions)
(NIS Billions)
(NIS Billions)
150.5
1.9
3.4
1.2
2.1
Derivatives(3)
T-Bills
Government
Corporate
Shares (1)
Bonds
Bonds(1)
8% Y-o-Y Reduction
40% Y-o-Y Growth
15% Y-o-Y Growth
6% Y-o-Y Growth
Unchanged Y-o-Y
Market Capitalization
(NIS Billions)
(NIS Billions)
(NIS Billions)
(NIS Billions)
(NIS Billions)
357
256
632
487
1,155
Mutual
T-Bills
Government
Corporate
Shares (1)
Funds(6)
Bonds
Bonds(1)
29% Y-o-Y Growth
6% Y-o-Y Reduction
8% Y-o-Y Growth
11% Y-o-Y Growth
20% Y-o-Y Growth
Listings and Offerings
(NIS Billions)
(NIS Billions)
535
21.8
2.5
Corporate
Equity
Share and bond
Bonds
Raised
Companies(5)
Raised(2)
1% Y-o-Y Reduction
1% Y-o-Y Reduction
2% Y-o-Y Reduction
(NIS Billions)
(NIS Billions)
87
101.9
67.3
T-Bills Raised
Government
Bond
Bonds
Companies(5)
Raised(4)
21% Y-o-Y Reduction
309% Y-o-Y Growth
1% Y-o-Y Growth
(1)
Includes ETFs.
(4)
Includes government bonds via swap transactions.
(2)
Includes structured bonds.
(5)
Excludes TASE-UP
(3)
Includes options on individual equities
(6)
Value of the mutual funds' assets, as recorded in the in TASE Clearing House
TASE at a Glance / Q1'24 by the Numbers
Continued
Financial Metrics
(NIS Millions)
(NIS Millions)
44.8%
(NIS Millions)
25.7%
(NIS)
108.3
48.6
27.8
0.278
Revenue
Adj. EBITDA (1)
% Adj. EBITDA(1)
Adj. net profit (1)
% Adj. net profit (1)
Basic EPS
8% Y-o-Y Growth
12% Y-o-Y Growth
7% Y-o-Y Growth
9% Y-o-Y Growth
Revenue (NIS Millions)
Adjusted EBITDA & Margin(1) (NIS Millions)
Adjusted Net Profit & Margin(1) (NIS Millions)
Basic EPS (NIS)
40%
41%
23%
23%
398.1
37%
361.0
389.9
31%
32%
157.6
162.6
0.859
0.883
13%
14%
14%
89.3
91.1
323.7
304.3
132.2
95.1
103.0
51.4
0.500
0.449
46.2
0.368
38.2
2020
2021
2022
2023
LTM
2020
2021
2022
2023
LTM
2019
2020
2021
2022
LTM
2020
2021
2022
2023
LTM
(1) Exclude expenses in respect to share-payments
Issuance Volume
Equity Market
Bond Market
(NIS in billions)
Number of Issuances(2)
Secondary offerings
IPO
29
20
16
8
1
2
Q1'22 Q1'23 Q1'24
Treasury Bills Issuances
129.7
101.9
40.9
Q1'24(1)
6%
Secondary Offerings
2.5 Private Placements
42% NIS in 52% IPOs
billions
Exercise of Warrants
Government Bond Issuances(3)
67.3
15.416.5
Capital Issuances(1) (NIS in billions)
IPO
Secondary offerings
7.5
2.62.5
1.4
0.1
0.1
Q1'22 Q1'23 Q1'24
Corporate Bond Issuances
25.6
21.921.8
Q1'22 Q1'23 Q1'24
Q1'22 Q1'23 Q1'24
Q1'22 Q1'23 Q1'24
(1) Includes TASE-UP
(2) Excludes Private Placements. Includes TASE-UP5
(3) Includes Issuance via swap transactions
The results for Q1'24
NIS, in thousands
Quarter Ended
IFRS (GAAP)
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
Difference -%
Revenue from services
108,293
100,016
8%
Expenses
75,367
69,976
8%
Profit before financing income, net
32,926
30,040
10%
Financing income (expenses)
1,437
2,528
(43%)
Revenue
(NIS Millions)
8%
Y-o-Y Growth
108.3
100.0
Q1'23Q1'24
Taxes on income
8,653
7,087
22%
Profit for the quarter
25,710
25,481
1%
Basic EPS (in NIS)
0.278
0.254
9%
Non GAAP
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
(NIS Millions)
12%
Y-o-Y Growth
43.5
48.6
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
48,568
43,534
12%
% EBITDA Adjusted margin
44.8%
43.5%
Adjusted net profit(1)
27,823
26,092
7%
% Adjusted net profit margin
25.7%
26.1%
Adjusted net profit(1)
(NIS Millions)
7%
Y-o-Y Growth
Q1'23Q1'24
27.8
26.1
Q1'23Q1'24
(1) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Profit exclude expenses in respect to share-payments.
Revenue Q1'24
NIS, in thousands
Quarter Ended
% of the
% of the
March 31,
Company's
March 31,
Company's
Difference -
2024
total
2023
total
%
revenues
revenues
Trading and
clearing
42,954
40%
41,923
42%
2%
commissions
Listing fees and
21,603
20%
20,302
20%
6%
levies
Clearing House
19,980
18%
19,113
19%
5%
services
Data distribution
and Connectivity
22,601
21%
17,124
17%
32%
services
Other revenue
1,155
1%
1,554
2%
(26%)
Total revenue
108,293
100%
100,016
100%
8%
6% of the increase in revenue from trading and clearing commissions is due to an increase in the volume of creations/redemptions of mutual fund units and an increase in the trading volumes of T-bills. In opposition, a reduction in the number of trading days this quarter compared to the corresponding quarter last year, and a reduction in revenue as a result of changes of the effective commission rate, mainly in relation to T-bills, contributed 2% to the decrease in revenue, each.
4% of the increase in revenue from listing fees and levies stems from an increase in revenue from annual levies, both as a result of the increase in the number of companies and funds that pay an annual levy, and due to the linkage of the levy rates to the CPI. In addition, 2% of the increase is due to an increase in revenue from listing fees, mainly as a result of an increase in the volumes raised by companies and ETFs this quarter compared to the corresponding quarter last year.
4% of the increase in revenue from Clearing House services is due to an increase in revenue from custodian fees as a result of an increase in the value of the assets held in custodianship at TASE-CH, and 1% of the increase is due to an increase in Clearing House services to companies and members, mainly as a result of the expansion of the services in relation to information on OTC transactions and the linkage of the clearing fees to the CPI.
22% of the increase in revenue from data distribution and connectivity services is due to an increase in revenue from authorizations to use the TASE indices, mainly as a result of the updating of the index-usage authorization fees and the increased use of the TASE indices, 7% of the increase is due to an increase in revenue from data distribution to business and private customers, and 3% of the increase is due to an increase in revenue from connectivity services.
The reduction in revenue is due to one-time income received in the corresponding quarter last year - a refund of municipal taxes for prior years in an amount of NIS 0.6 million.
40% transactional
60% non-transactional
1%
21%
Q1'24
40%
Revenue
108.3
18% NIS Millions
20%
Trading and clearing commissions
Listing fees and levies
Clearing House services
Data distribution and connectivity services
Other revenue
Q1'24 Revenue Composition
40% transactional
60% non-transactional
Trading and Clearing Commissions
Clearing House Services
1%
21%
Q1'24
Revenue 40%
108.3
- Trade execution and clearing across asset classes and clearing for creation/redemption of mutual fund units.
- Volume-based,commission-per-trade revenues.
8%
Shares
20%
35%
Corporate Bonds
43.0
Government Bonds
NIS Millions
Derivatives
13%
Mutual Funds
12%
T-Bills and other
12%
- Custodian services, clearing of corporate actions, and transfer activities
- Fees are charged for any service provided and custodian fees are charged monthly based on asset values
8%
Custodian fees
16%
20.0
42%
For members
NIS Millions
For companies &
funds
Other
34%
18% NIS Millions
Listing Fees and Levies
Data Distribution and Connectivity Services
20%
Trading and clearing commissions
Listing and registration
of securities
One-time fees on
issuances and
examinations plus
9%
21.6 Annual Levies50%
Real-time data
offering to data
distributors and
financial institutions
Monthly subscription
Business clients
16%
Private clients
22.6
34%
Derivative & non-
display data
annual levies charged 41%
NIS Millions
Listing Fees
fees on terminals,
NIS Millions
Data files and others
Listing fees and levies
Clearing House services
based on market cap
Examination fees
indices, data and
connectivity services.
28%
Indices usage
6% 5%
11%
Connectivity services
Data distribution and connectivity services
Other revenue
Other
- Other revenue -NIS 1.1M
Adjusted Expenses(*) Q1'24
NIS, in thousands
Quarter Ended
% of the
% of the
March 31, 2024
Company's
March 31, 2023
Company's
Difference -%
total expenses
total expenses
Compensation
39,030
53%
38,171
55%
2%
Computer and Communications
10,837
15%
9,013
13%
20%
Property Taxes and Building
3,264
5%
3,227
5%
1%
Maintenance
Marketing
1,341
2%
863
1%
55%
Fee to the Israel Securities
2,092
3%
2,429
4%
(14%)
Authority
General and Administrative
2,485
3%
2,245
3%
11%
Other operating expenses
700
1%
534
1%
31%
Depreciation & amortization
13,496
18%
12,868
19%
5%
Other
9
0%
15
0%
(40%)
Total Expenses**
73,254
100%
69,365
100%
6%
- The total expenses include expenses in respect to share-payments expenses for share-based payments amounted to NIS 75.4 millions in Q1'24 and to NIS 70.0 millions in Q1'23.
0%
18%
1%
Q1'24
3%
Adjusted
Expenses
5%
73.3
3%
2%
53%
NIS Millions
15%
Compensation
Computer and communication
Property taxes and building maintenance
Marketing
Fee to the Israeli Securities Authority
General and administrative
Other operating expenses
Depreciation and amortization Other
(*) Expenses exclude expenses in respect to share-payments.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity Position
as of March 31, 2024 | NIS Thousands
Assets:
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
392,955
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
90,059
Trade receivables
22,387
Other receivables
14,939
Total(1)
520,340
Assets derived from clearing operations in respect of open
1,752,755
derivative positions
Total current assets
2,273,095
Non-current assets
Deferred tax assets
4,432
Property and equipment, net
313,466
Intangible assets, net
157,551
Other long-term receivables
8,766
Total non-current assets
484,215
Total assets
2,757,310
Liabilities and Equity:
Current liabilities
Current maturities of a loan from a bank
49,876
Current maturities of lease liabilities
8,183
Trade payables
10,286
Other payables
4,081
Income received in advance with respect to annual levies
31,472
Deferred income in respect of listing fees and levies
28,850
Current tax liabilities
7,561
Short-term liabilities for employee benefits
42,602
Total (1)
182,911
Liabilities derived from clearing operations in respect of
1,752,755
open derivative positions
Total current liabilities
1,935,666
Non-current liabilities:
Loan from a bank
87,486
Lease liabilities
15,782
Deferred income in respect of listing fees and levies
77,940
Non-current liabilities for employee benefits
41
Other liabilities
9,690
Total non-current liabilities
190,939
Total equity
630,705
Total liabilities and equity
2,757,310
Adjusted Equity Ratio
73%
Capital requirements in respect of the risk components:
Credit risk
9,982
Market risk
2,520
Legal and operational risk
55,030
Business continuity and reorganization
71,129
Contribution against default waterfall
29,120
Total capital requirements in respect of the risk
167,781
components
Capital base components:
Total equity
630,705
Adjustments:
Deferred income in respect of listing fees less deferred tax
82,306
Total qualifying capital base
713,011
Capital surplus (qualifying capital base, less requirements)
545,230
Liquidity requirements in respect to the risk components
Business continuity and reorganization
71,129
Projected cash flow, net
30,460
Contribution against default waterfall
29,120
Total requirements for liquid assets
130,709
Cash and cash equivalents
392,955
Securities portfolio at fair value
90,059
Less - amortization coefficients on the assets
(4,622)
Less- the balance earmarked for investment in TASE's
(230,038)
technological infrastructure
Less - current liabilities
(7,841)
Net liquid assets
240,513
Liquidity surplus (net liquid assets, less requirements)
109,804
545
NIS in Millions
(2)(Excess Capital(1
Growth compared to 31.12.23 71%
110
NIS in Millions
(3)(Excess Liquidity(1
Reduction compared to 31.12.23 25%
(1)
The Board of Directors also approved a safety cushion, which serves as an additional layer for handling stress scenarios and is at the discretion of the Board of Directors.
(2)
The capital includes consideration from the sale of the Arrangement shares
(3)
On 21.3.2024 the company paid a dividend of NIS 41.6 million.
