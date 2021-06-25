Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange : Management of Biotechnology Company, Envizion Medical, Opens Trading on the Occasion of its IPO on TASE

06/25/2021 | 08:34am EDT
Management of Biotechnology Company, Envizion Medical, Opens Trading on the Occasion of its IPO on TASE
Press Release
23/06/2021

Tel Aviv, June 23, 2021 - Envizion Medical management opened this morning trading celebrating its IPO on TASE.

Envizion Medical is the third medical devices company, since the beginning of the year, to join TASE's Biomed Sector, which comprises 56 companies with a total market cap of NIS 85 billion. Since the beginning of the year, 63 new companies joined TASE, raising an aggregate of NIS 7.8 billion.

The company, established in 2017, is engaged in the research and development, manufacturing, marketing and sales of an enteral feeding medical device. The company is in the initial stage of commercialization of its proprietary systems that facilitates feeding tube placement, using integrated sensors and navigation and accurate on-screen body mapping.

The ENvue™ electromagnetic navigation system allows the safe and rapid insertion of the tube into the patient's digestive tract. In early 2019, the company received FDA's approval for the commercial marketing and sale of the system, primarily to hospitals in the United States. The system offers multiple advantages compared to the common method of nasogastric tube insertion without navigation, which entails potential medical complications.

To date, the company has entered into agreements with 11 hospitals for the supply of the system and dedicated feeding tubes and more agreements, in various stages of progress, are underway.

The company raised NIS 19.7 million in an IPO of shares and warrants to institutional investors and to the public, based on a company value of NIS 109 million.

At the end of trading on August 5, 2021, the semi-annual rebalancing date, the shares of the company are expected to join TASE's TA-Growth, TA Tech-Elite, TA-Global BlueTech and TA-Biomed indices.

Dr. Doron Besser, CEO and Founder of Envizion, said: 'We are thrilled to open this morning trade on TASE. We completed a successful IPO, raising NIS 19.7 million. Envizion Medical is revolutionizing enteral feeding. We aim to address the medical needs of all patient populations and will continue to develop our technology to achieve this goal.'

Drorit Vilnai, Listings Unit Manager at TASE, said: 'The Biomed Sector enjoys continuous growth through TASE, and we expect to see more biomed companies join us. TASE, as home of the Israeli economy, is the natural and most suitable venue for the development and growth of pioneering companies, such as Envizion Medical. We wish Envision management and its employee's success in further development of the medical device, for the wellbeing of patients, for the benefit of investors who can now partake in the success of the company, and for the advancement of the Israeli economy.'

In the picture from right to left: Dr. Anat Hofshi, VP Clinical Affairs at Envizion; Gabriel Portnoy, Chief Operating Officer of Envizion; Dr. Doron Besser, CEO and Founder of Envizion; Shay Zuker, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Founder of Envizion; Guy Ben-Ezra, R&D Manager at Envizion; Ran Cohen, CTO of Envizion; Drorit Vilnai, Listings Unit Manager at TASE; and Amnon Neubach, Chairman ofTASE.

Photography credit: Magma, the photo is free of charge.

Disclaimer

TASE - Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 12:26:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
