  Homepage
  Equities
  Israel
  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    TASE   IL0011590291

THE TEL-AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE LTD.

(TASE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange : New IPOs Continue to Create New Subsectors on TASE - New Subsector Opened - “Retail”

07/06/2021 | 02:16am EDT
New IPOs Continue to Create New Subsectors on TASE - New Subsector Opened - 'Retail'
Press Release
06/07/2021

​New IPOs Continue to Create New Subsectors on TASE -

New Subsector Opened - 'Retail'

Tel Aviv, July 5, 2021 - TASE announces today the opening of a new subsector under the Commerce and Services Sector - 'Retail'.

The growing number of IPOs on TASE, with approx. 100 new companies since the beginning of 2020, has expanded the variety of fields in which the listed companies engage. In recent years, 12 commerce companies have joined TASE, mostly large companies. To date, the Commerce Subsector in the Commerce and Services Sector comprises 39 share companies and one bond company.

In order to break down extensive subsectors and to concentrate companies with similar operations under a single subsector, TASE will be launching the Retail Subsector. In the near future, TASE plans to launch an index on those companies, to facilitate the issuance of ETFs on the retail chains.

The Retail Subsector will comprise 19 companies, with an aggregate market cap of NIS 35 billion, that operate retail chains, including online, food, household products, clothing and shoes, and electrical appliances chains. 16 of the companies are already included in the Commerce Subsector, while 3 other companies - Fox, Castro and Brill, that are included in the Industry sector, will also be included in the new subsector.

After the split, the Commerce Subsector will comprise 23 companies with an aggregate market cap of NIS 20 billion and will be dedicated to companies that engage in the trade, import and marketing of food products, consumables and raw materials, excluding retail chains.

The new subsector will open on August 1, 2021.

The shares included in the RETAIL sub-se​ctor

<_ie3a_menuitem id="MSOMenu_Help" iconsrc="/_layouts/15/images/HelpIcon.gif" onmenuclick="MSOWebPartPage_SetNewWindowLocation(MenuWebPart.getAttribute(" helplink menuwebpart.getattribute text="Help" type="option" style="display:none">

Disclaimer

TASE - Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 06:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
