  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. The Thai Setakij Insurance Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSI   TH0220A10Z07

THE THAI SETAKIJ INSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TSI)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-07
0.3700 THB   -2.63%
03/01THAI SETAKIJ INSURANCE PUBLIC : Notification Convening Date of the Public Presentation
PU
02/28THAI SETAKIJ INSURANCE PUBLIC : Agenda for Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for year 2022 none of dividend payment (Revised Template)
PU
02/28THAI SETAKIJ INSURANCE PUBLIC : Agenda for Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for year 2022 none of dividend payment
PU
News 
Most relevantAll News

Thai Setakij Insurance Public : Resignation of Director

04/11/2022 | 06:32am EDT
Date/Time
11 Apr 2022 17:08:06
Headline
Resignation of Director
Symbol
TSI
Source
TSI
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Thai Setakij Insurance pcl published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 10:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 471 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
Net income 2021 -59,8 M -1,78 M -1,78 M
Net cash 2021 154 M 4,58 M 4,58 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 704 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 243
Free-Float 20,7%
Chart THE THAI SETAKIJ INSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Thai Setakij Insurance Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Santi Piyatat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ves Visavayothin Chairman
Sivavuth Devahastin Na Ayudhaya Independent Director
Sudapandh Ingawanij Independent Director
Louis Weesongsak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE THAI SETAKIJ INSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%21
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.11.04%50 906
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES18.17%44 358
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION20.64%39 506
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.3.10%36 058
SAMPO OYJ6.38%27 382