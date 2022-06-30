Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. The Thal Industries Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TICL   PK0002301015

THE THAL INDUSTRIES CORPORATION LIMITED

(TICL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-26
265.00 PKR   +6.00%
05/31The Thal Industries Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/30THAL INDUSTRIES : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended
PU
02/01The Thal Industries Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thal Industries : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 2022-06-30

07/29/2022 | 07:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GIN

A

A

M

T

I

I

O

N

20

TUR

N

S

T

O

I

N

3rd QUARTER

REPORT

22

N O V A T I NO

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION For the Nine Months Ended 30 June 2022 (Un-audited)

CONTENTS

Company Information

2

Directors' Review

4

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

10

Condensed Interim Statement of ProRt or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

12

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

13

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows

14

Selected Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Information

15

3rd Quarter Report 2022 1

COMPANY INFORMATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

CHAIRPERSON

Mrs. Qaiser Shamim Khan

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

Mr. Muhammad Shamim Khan

MANAGING DIRECTOR

Mr. Nauman Ahmed Khan

DIRECTORS

Mr. Muhammad Shamim Khan

(Director)

Mrs. Qaiser Shamim Khan

(Director)

Mr. Adnan Ahmed Khan

(Director)

Mr. Nauman Ahmed Khan

(Director)

Mr. Muhammad Khan

(Director)

Mr. Muhammad Ashraf Khan Durani

(Independent Director)

Mr. Abdul Wahid Khan

(Independent Director)

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Mr. Haz Muhammad Arif

COMPANY SECRETARY

Mr. Wasif Mahmood

AUDITORS

M/s. Rahman Sarfaraz Rahim Iqbal Raq

Chartered Accountants, Lahore

LEGAL ADVISOR

Mr. Shehzad Ata Elahi, Advocate

BANKERS

Allied Bank Limited

Askari Bank Limited

Bank Al-Habib Limited

Bank Alfalah Limited

Bank Islamic (Pakistan) Limited

Faysal Bank Limited

Habib Bank Limited

Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited

MCB Bank Limited

MCB Islamic Bank Limited

Meezan Bank Limited

National Bank of Pakistan

Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited

Soneri Bank Limited

United Bank Limited

The Bank of Punjab

NBP Aitemaad Islamic Bank Limited

Samba Bank Limited

Dubai Islamic Bank (Pakistan) Limited

Pakistan Kuwait Investment Company Pvt. Limited

2

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Mr. Muhammad Ashraf Khan Durani

(Chairman)

Mrs. Qaiser Shamim Khan

(Member)

Mr. Adnan Ahmed Khan

(Member)

HUMAN RESOURCE &

Mr. Abdul Wahid Khan

(Chairman)

REMUNERATION

Mr. Adnan Ahmed Khan

(Member)

COMMITTEE

Mr. Muhammad Khan

(Member)

RISK MANAGEMENT

Mr. Abdul Wahid Khan

(Chairman)

COMMITTE

Mr. Muhammad Ashraf Khan Durani

(Member)

NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Mr. Abdul Wahid Khan

(Chairman)

Mr. Muhammad Ashraf Khan Durani

(Member)

SHARE REGISTRAR

M/s. CORPLINK (Pvt) Ltd

Wings Arcade, 1-K- Commercial

Model Town, Lahore

Tel: 042-35839182, 35887262

Fax: 042-35869037

REGISTERED OFFICE

23- Pir Khurshid Colony Gulgasht, Multan

Tel: 061-6524621, 6524675

Fax: 061-6524675

LAHORE OFFICE

2-D-1Gulberg-III, Lahore - 54600

Tel: 042-35771066-71

Fax: 042-357771175

FACTORY ADDRESSES

Unit 1: Layyah Sugar Mills, Layyah

Tel: 0606-411981-4,0606-410014

Fax: 0606-411284

Unit 2: Sana Sugar Mills, Lalian District Chinniot.

Tel: 047-6610011-6

Fax: 047-6610010

WEBSITE

www.thalindustries.com

3rd Quarter Report 2022 3

DIRECTORS' REVIEW

The Directors of your Company are pleased to present the Un-Audited Accounts of the Company for the Period Ended 30th June 2022 in compliance with the section 237 of the Companies Act, 2017.

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

During the period under review, cultivated area of sugarcane crop remained higher and yield per acre being reported by the growers is also higher as compared to last year. Despite of early start of crop harvesting, company achieved better sugar recoveries in current season as compared to last year due to extra ordinary eHorts made by agri team to promote better varieties of sugar cane and good practices.

For current crushing season 2021-22, noti ed support price of sugarcane is Rs. 225/- per 40 kg in Punjab & KPK and Rs. 250/- per 40 kg in the province of Sindh. Due to early start of crushing season from 15 November 2021 tough competition has been observed in cane procurement that resulted into price war like situation in the region. Average sugarcane purchase cost remained higher than the support price.

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Company is able to crush 3,059,465 M. Tons sugarcane and produced 305,521 M. Tons white reHned sugar at an average recovery of 9.989% during the period ending June 30, 2022 as compared to corresponding period of last year sugarcane crushing of 2,374,600 M. Tons and production of 228,107 M. Tons white reHned sugar at an average recovery of 9.609%.

Net sales were recorded at Rs. 13,324.090 million during the period under review as compared to Rs. 14,725.808 million against the corresponding period of last year.

The Company earned after tax proRt of Rs. 1,336.220 million during the period under review as compared to after tax proRt of Rs. 993.948 million in the corresponding period of last year. This substantial increase in proRtability is attributed to better sugar prices in the rst quarter on contract carried forward from last year and increase in sugarcane recovery.

All out eHorts are being made to increase the production and proRtability of the Company through process eHciency, installing modern and latest technology, reducing production cost by close supervision, developing good quality cane by providing the latest improved seed varieties, fertilizer, pesticides etc. and facilitating the cane growers constantly, which ultimately will result in higher sugar recovery and also nancial beneQt to the cane growers.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Best Corporate Practices

Directors are committed to good corporate governance and comply with the requirements of the Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019 and the Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Thal Industries Corporation Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 11:37:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE THAL INDUSTRIES CORPORATION LIMITED
05/31The Thal Industries Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter..
CI
05/30THAL INDUSTRIES : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended
PU
02/01The Thal Industries Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter ..
CI
01/06The Thal Industries Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ende..
CI
2021The Thal Industries Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter ..
CI
2021Factbox-U.S. Treasury updates list of Chinese entities hit by investment ban
RE
2021The Thal Industries Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter..
CI
2021The Thal Industries Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter ..
CI
2020The Thal Industries Corporation Limited Announces Dividend for the Year Ended September..
CI
2020The Thal Industries Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ende..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 21 424 M - -
Net income 2021 1 630 M - -
Net Debt 2021 731 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,56x
Yield 2021 1,08%
Capitalization 3 981 M 16,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 593
Free-Float 5,30%
Chart THE THAL INDUSTRIES CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Thal Industries Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Muhammad Shamim Khan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hafiz Muhammad Arif Chief Financial Officer
Qaiser Shamim Khan Chairman
Muhammad Ashraf Khan Durani Independent Director
Abdul Wahid Khan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE THAL INDUSTRIES CORPORATION LIMITED-8.11%17
SÜDZUCKER AG2.72%2 822
SÃO MARTINHO S.A.1.74%2 395
COSUMAR SA-17.62%1 969
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED4.45%983
ADECOAGRO S.A.5.47%889