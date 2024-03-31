We aim to be a leading producer and supplier of quality sugar by adopting the most technological advancement. We intend to play a pivotal role in the economic development of Pakistan.

Furthermore, we shall strive to innovate the ways for the improvement and increase in per acre yield of sugarcane and introduce improved varieties of sugarcane having better yield characters, high sucrose contents, disease and drought resistant and better ratooning crop in the region. We shall introduce the mechanized sugarcane cultivation mehtod to the growers and to educate regarding latest developments of agriculture technology

Our goal is not only to attain technological advancements in the field of sugar but also to inculcate the most efficient, ethical and time tested business practices in our management.

We shall build on our core competencies and achieve excellence in performance to become a leading producer of best quality sugar. In doing so we aim to meet or accede the expectations of all our stakeholders.

DIRECTORS'

REVIEW

The Directors of your Company are pleased to present the Un-Audited Accounts of the Company for the Half Year Ended 31 March 2024 in compliance with the section 237 of the Companies Act, 2017.

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

During the period under review, the growers reported higher yields per acre compared to last year. Despite these factors, sugar recoveries decreased due to adverse climate conditions and flooding in the region.

For the current crushing season 2023-24, the notified support price of sugarcane was Rs. 400/- per 40 kg in Punjab & KPK and Rs. 425/- per 40 kg in the province of Sindh. Crushing commenced on 25th November 2023. Average sugarcane purchase cost remained higher than the support price.

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

As of the reporting date, the Company successfully processed 2,701,533.490 metric tons of sugarcane, resulting in the production of 260,695.850 metric tons of white refined sugar with an average recovery rate of 9.655%. In the corresponding period of the previous year, the Company processed 2,575,765.773 metric tons of sugarcane, yielding 277,663.950 metric tons of white refined sugar with an average recovery rate of 10.784%. The decline in the recovery rate is attributed to the unavailability of higher-quality sugarcane varieties and climatic disturbances.

Net sales for the first half of the current financial year amounted to Rs. 12,274.494 million, compared to Rs. 14,583.256 million for the same period last year.

The Company achieved a pretax profit of Rs. 1,718.209 million during the half-year under review, reflecting a decrease compared to the pretax profit of Rs. 2,160.207 million in the corresponding period of the previous year. This decline is primarily due to lower sugar prices in the market and higher interest costs.

All out efforts are being made to increase the production and profitability of the Company through process efficiency, installing modern and latest technology, reducing production cost by close supervision, developing good quality cane by providing the latest improved seed varieties, fertilizer, pesticides etc. and facilitating the cane growers constantly, which ultimately will result in higher sugar recovery and benefit to the cane growers.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Best Corporate Practices

Directors are committed to good corporate governance and comply with the requirements of the Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019 and the Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The statement of compliance with the CCG is enclosed.

The total number of directors are Ten as per the following: Male: Seven

Female: Three The composition of the Board of Directors (the Board") is as follows:

Category Names Independent Directors Mr. Muhammad Ashraf Khan Durani Mr. Farid Ud Din Ahmad Mr. Anwar Ahmed Khan Executive Directors Mr. Muhammad Shamim Khan (CEO) Mr. Nauman Ahmed Khan Non-Executive Directors Mrs. Qaiser Shamim Khan Mr. Adnan Ahmed Khan Mr. Muhammad Khan Mrs. Farrah Khan Mrs. Sarah Hajra Khan

3. The Board has formed committees comprising of members given below:

