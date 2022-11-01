Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Timken Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TKR   US8873891043

THE TIMKEN COMPANY

(TKR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:57 2022-11-01 pm EDT
72.65 USD   +1.90%
12:31pTimken Completes Sale of Aerospace Drive Systems Business
PR
10/31Timken's Extensive Mounted Bearing Offering Addresses the World's Toughest Jobs
PR
10/27Oppenheimer Adjusts Timken Company Price Target to $84 From $80, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Timken Completes Sale of Aerospace Drive Systems Business

11/01/2022 | 12:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, today announced it has closed the sale of its Aerospace Drive Systems (ADS) business to PCX Aerostructures, LLC. Terms were not disclosed.

ADS is a supplier of drive system components and sub-assemblies for military and civil rotorcraft applications. ADS revenue is expected to be around $50 million in 2022.

About The Timken Company
The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and industrial motion products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $4.1 billion in sales in 2021 and employs more than 18,000 people globally, operating from 43 countries. Timken has been recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, and America's Best EmployersBest Employers for New Graduates and Best Employers for Women by Forbes.

Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
scott.schroeder@timken.com

Investor Relations:
Neil Frohnapple
234.262.2310
neil.frohnapple@timken.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timken-completes-sale-of-aerospace-drive-systems-business-301665070.html

SOURCE The Timken Company


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about THE TIMKEN COMPANY
12:31pTimken Completes Sale of Aerospace Drive Systems Business
PR
10/31Timken's Extensive Mounted Bearing Offering Addresses the World's Toughest Jobs
PR
10/27Oppenheimer Adjusts Timken Company Price Target to $84 From $80, Maintains Outperform R..
MT
10/27Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Timken Company to $70 From $69, Maintains Equalw..
MT
10/27Timken to Participate in the Baird Global Industrial Conference
PR
10/26TIMKEN CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF O..
AQ
10/26The Timken Company Announces Earnings Guidance for 2022
CI
10/26Transcript : The Timken Company, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 26, 2022
CI
10/26Timken Company Earnings, Sales Increase in Q3; Guides Upside Full-Year Earnings
MT
10/26Timken : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE TIMKEN COMPANY
More recommendations