    TKR   US8873891043

THE TIMKEN COMPANY

(TKR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-17 pm EDT
53.93 USD   -0.07%
01:04pTIMKEN : Investor Presentation - June 2022
PU
07:01aTimken's Philadelphia Gear to Provide Main Reduction Gears for U.S. Navy Frigate USS Congress
PR
06/06Timken Providing Bearings for GE's Haliade-X, The World's Most Powerful Offshore Wind Turbine
PR
Timken : Investor Presentation - June 2022

06/20/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
The Timken Company

Investor Presentation

June 2022

Advancing as a Global Industrial Leader

Forward-Looking Statements Safe Harbor and Non-GAAP Financial Information

Certain statements in this presentation (including statements regarding the company's forecasts, beliefs, estimates and expectations) that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, the statements related to Timken's plans, outlook, projected cost savings, targets, projected sales, cash flows, liquidity and expectations regarding the future financial performance of the company are forward-looking.

The Company cautions that actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in forward-looking statements due to a variety of important factors, including: the company's ability to respond to changes in its end markets that could affect demand for the company's products or services; unanticipated changes in business relationships with customers or their purchases from the company; changes in the financial health of the company's customers, which may have an impact on the company's revenues, earnings and impairment charges; logistical issues associated with port closures or congestion, delays or increased costs; the impact of changes to the company's accounting methods; political risks associated with government instability; recent world events that have increased the risk posed by international trade disputes, tariffs and sanctions; weakness in global or regional general economic conditions and capital markets; the impact of inflation on employee expenses, shipping costs, raw material costs, energy and fuel prices, and other production costs; the company's ability to satisfy its obligations under its debt agreements and renew or refinance borrowings on favorable terms; fluctuations in currency valuations; changes in the expected costs associated with product warranty claims; the ability to achieve satisfactory operating results in the integration of acquired companies, including realizing any accretion, synergies, and expected cashflow generation within expected timeframes or at all; fluctuations in customer demand; the impact on the company's pension obligations and assets due to changes in interest rates, investment performance and other tactics designed to reduce risk; the introduction of new disruptive technologies; unplanned plant shutdowns; the effects of government-imposed restrictions and commercial requirements meant to address climate change; unanticipated litigation, claims, investigations or assessments; the Company's ability to maintain appropriate relations with unions and works councils; the company's ability to compete for skilled labor; negative impacts to the company's operations or financial position as a result of COVID-19 or other epidemics and associated governmental measures; and the company's ability to complete and achieve the benefits of announced plans, programs, initiatives, acquisitions and capital investments. Additional factors are discussed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Except as required by the federal securities laws, the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP equivalents are provided in the Appendix to this presentation.

2

The Timken Company

Company Overview and Strategy

Advancing as a Global Industrial Leader

Timken at a Glance

2021 Key Metrics

TKR

>18K

42

100

13.9%

$4.1B

Revenue

$718M

Adjusted EBITDA

Founded 1899

Timken

Countries

Years

3-year

17.4%

Adjusted EBITDA Margins

NYSE listed

employees

worldwide

continuous

annualized

since 1922

quarterly

total

$4.72

Adjusted EPS

dividends

shareholder

return(1)(2)

$239M

Free Cash Flow

2.0%

Dividend Yield(1)

Product Offering Sales(3)

Sales by Channel(3)

Sales By Geography(3)

32%

40%

Original Equipment

Engineered Bearings

Manufacturers (OEM)

Power Transmission

60%

Distribution/End-Users

68%

Products

  1. Total shareholder return and dividend yield as of March 31, 2022.
  2. Total shareholder return for the Company was calculated on an annualized basis, assumes quarterly reinvestment of dividends
  3. Percentage of actual sales for 2021.

45%

24%

North America

Asia Pacific

6%

Latin America

25%

Europe, Middle East, Africa

See appendix for reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EPS and free cash flow to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Free cash flow is defined as net

4

cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures.

A Broad and Market-Leading Product Portfolio

BEARINGS

LINEAR MOTION

LUBRICATION SYSTEMS

DRIVES & GEARS

BELTS & CHAIN

COUPLINGS, CLUTCHES & BRAKES

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Timken Co. published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 17:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 471 M - -
Net income 2022 396 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 277 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 2,33%
Capitalization 3 998 M 3 998 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 83,8%
