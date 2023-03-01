Advanced search
    TKR   US8873891043

THE TIMKEN COMPANY

(TKR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:46:03 2023-03-01 am EST
86.72 USD   +1.48%
Timken : Investor Presentation - March 2023

03/01/2023
Investor Presentation

March 2023

The Timken Company

Forward-Looking Statements Safe Harbor and Non-GAAP Financial Information

2

Certain statements in this presentation (including statements regarding the company's forecasts, beliefs, estimates and expectations) that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, the statements related to Timken's plans, outlook, future financial performance, targets, projected sales, cash flows, liquidity, cost reduction measures and expectations regarding the future financial performance of the company are forward-looking.

The Company cautions that actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in forward-looking statements due to a variety of important factors, including: the company's ability to respond to changes in its end markets that could affect demand for the company's products or services; unanticipated changes in business relationships with customers or their purchases from the company; changes in the financial health of the company's customers, which may have an impact on the company's revenues, earnings and impairment charges; logistical issues associated with port closures or congestion, delays or increased costs; the impact of changes to the company's accounting methods; political risks associated with government instability; recent world events that have increased the risk posed by international trade disputes, tariffs, sanctions, and hostilities; weakness in global or regional general economic conditions and capital markets; the impact of inflation on employee expenses, shipping costs, raw material costs, energy and fuel prices, and other production costs; the company's ability to satisfy its obligations under its debt agreements and renew or refinance borrowings on favorable terms in a rising interest rate environment; fluctuations in currency valuations; changes in the expected costs associated with product warranty claims; the ability to achieve satisfactory operating results in the integration of acquired companies, including realizing any accretion, synergies, and expected cashflow generation within expected timeframes or at all; fluctuations in customer demand; the impact on the company's pension obligations and assets due to changes in interest rates, investment performance and other tactics designed to reduce risk; the introduction of new disruptive technologies; unplanned plant shutdowns; the effects of government-imposed restrictions, commercial requirements and company goals associated with climate change and emissions or other waste reduction initiatives; unanticipated litigation, claims, investigations or assessments; the Company's ability to maintain appropriate relations with unions and works councils; the company's ability to compete for skilled labor and to attract, retain and develop management and other key employees; negative impacts to the company's operations or financial position as a result of COVID-19 or other epidemics and associated governmental measures; and the company's ability to complete and achieve the benefits of announced plans, programs, initiatives, acquisitions and capital investments. Additional factors are discussed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Except as required by the federal securities laws, the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the Appendix to this presentation.

Company

Overview

and Strategy

The Timken Company

Company Overview

4

Founded in 1899; NYSE-listed since 1922

Leader in Engineered Bearings and Industrial Motion >19K Employees Operating in 46 Countries

100 Years of Continuous Quarterly Dividends

2022 Key Metrics

$4.5B Revenue

$856M Adjusted EBITDA

$6.46 Adjusted EPS*

19.0% Adjusted EBITDA Margins

$285M Free Cash Flow

1.8% Dividend Yield(1)

Flagship Brands

Sales by Geography(2)

48% North America

22% Europe, Middle East,

Africa

23% Asia Pacific

7% Latin America

Business Segment Sales(2) Product Offering Sales(2)

Channel Overview(2)

53%

Process Industries

69%

Engineered Bearings

60%

OEM

47%

Mobile Industries

31%

Industrial Motion

40%

Distribution/End Users

  1. Total dividend yield as of December 31, 2022.
  2. Percentage of actual sales for 2022.

See appendix for reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EPS and free cash flow to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures.

*Adj. EPS reflects new definition (excludes acquisition intangible amortization expense)

Attractive and Diverse Market Mix

5

Strong distribution and aftermarket channel position, including services

Complements OE business and provides recurring revenue at higher margins

Diverse and fragmented mix of industrial and other

OE end-market sectors

Renewable Energy is the company's single largest OE end market

Total 2022

Heavy Truck (OE)

End-Market/Sector

3%

Sales Mix

Services

Marine

3%

4%

Construction

4%

Auto/Truck AM

4%

Metals & Mining

5%

Aerospace

5%

Rail 6%

Agriculture/Turf

7%

Automotive (OE)

7%Automation

8%

Industrial Distribution

25%

Renewable Energy

10%

Other OE

9%

Note: Market/Sector Mix in chart above represents percentage of actual sales for 2022. Certain data contained in the pie chart above has been rounded for presentation purposes.

Disclaimer

The Timken Co. published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 15:20:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
