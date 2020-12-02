Log in
THE TIMKEN COMPANY

(TKR)
Timken : Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

12/02/2020 | 11:01am EST
NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a world leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, has earned a spot on the America's Most Responsible Companies 2021 list compiled by Newsweek and Statista.

"We are honored to have contributed many advancements to our communities and seek to expand the impact we make around the world as a responsible global corporate citizen," said Richard G. Kyle, Timken president and chief executive officer. "Together, our Timken team is committed to building a more efficient and resilient world, and as an engineering-focused organization, we are well equipped to do so. Being named to this esteemed list of leading corporate citizens underscores the importance of our work, and we know we have more to do as we seek to improve the lives of our many stakeholders and benefit the planet."

Statista and Newsweek compiled the list based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from corporate social responsibility (CSR) reports as well as an independent survey of United States residents. The final list recognizes the top 400 most responsible companies across 14 different industry subcategories. Timken is ranked among the top 10 companies honored in the materials subcategory.

The full list of the America's Most Responsible Companies 2021 can be found at https://tmkn.biz/36vPev6. Read more about Timken's CSR commitments and vision here.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs and manages a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.8 billion in sales in 2019 and employs more than 17,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries.

Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
Scott.Schroeder@timken.com

