Timken : to Announce Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Oct. 29

10/08/2020 | 07:05am EDT

Timken to Announce Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Oct. 29

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 8, 2020/PRNewswire / -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a world leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, will release its third-quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, Oct. 29, prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ETthat day to discuss its financial performance with investors and securities analysts. The financial results and conference call materials will be available online at http://investors.timken.com.

Conference Call:

Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Live Dial-In: 800-458-4121

Or +1 323-794-2093

(Call in 10 minutes prior to be included.)

Conference ID: Timken's 3Q Earnings Call

Or Click to Join: https://tmkn.biz/34yogAH

Conference Call Replay:

Replay Dial-In available through

Nov. 12, 2020:

888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820

Replay Passcode: 8801158

Live Webcast:

http://investors.timken.com

About The Timken Company
The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.8 billionin sales in 2019 and employs more than 17,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries.

Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
scott.schroeder@timken.com

Investor Relations:
Neil Frohnapple
234.262.2310
neil.frohnapple@timken.com

SOURCE The Timken Company

Disclaimer

The Timken Co. published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 11:04:00 UTC
