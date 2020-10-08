Timken to Announce Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Oct. 29
NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 8, 2020/PRNewswire / -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a world leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, will release its third-quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, Oct. 29, prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ETthat day to discuss its financial performance with investors and securities analysts. The financial results and conference call materials will be available online at http://investors.timken.com.
Conference Call:
Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Live Dial-In: 800-458-4121
Or +1 323-794-2093
(Call in 10 minutes prior to be included.)
Conference ID: Timken's 3Q Earnings Call
Or Click to Join: https://tmkn.biz/34yogAH
Conference Call Replay:
Replay Dial-In available through
Nov. 12, 2020:
888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820
Replay Passcode: 8801158
Live Webcast:
http://investors.timken.com
About The Timken Company
The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.8 billionin sales in 2019 and employs more than 17,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries.
Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
scott.schroeder@timken.com
Investor Relations:
Neil Frohnapple
234.262.2310
neil.frohnapple@timken.com
