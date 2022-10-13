Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Timken Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TKR   US8873891043

THE TIMKEN COMPANY

(TKR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-12 pm EDT
62.22 USD   -1.75%
07:01aTimken to Announce Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Oct. 26
PR
10/12Timken Steel Provides Q3 Adjusted EBITDA Outlook
MT
09/30Oppenheimer Adjusts Timken Company Price Target to $80 From $77, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Timken to Announce Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Oct. 26

10/13/2022 | 07:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, will release its third-quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, Oct. 26, prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a conference call that day to discuss its financial performance with investors and securities analysts. The financial results and conference call materials will be available online at http://investors.timken.com.

Conference Call:

Timken's 3Q 2022 Earnings Results        


Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022


11:00 a.m. Eastern Time


Live Dial-In: 833-927-1758


or 646-904-5544


Access Code: 721564


(Call in 10 minutes prior to be included.)



Conference Call Replay:

Replay Dial-In available through 


Nov. 9, 2022:


866-813-9403 or 929-458-6194


Replay Passcode: 883154



Live Webcast:

http://investors.timken.com

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and industrial motion products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $4.1 billion in sales in 2021 and employs more than 18,000 people globally, operating from 43 countries. Timken has been recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere and America's Best Employers, America's Best Employers for New Graduates and America's Best Employers for Women by Forbes.

Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
scott.schroeder@timken.com

Investor Relations:
Neil Frohnapple
234.262.2310
neil.frohnapple@timken.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timken-to-announce-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-oct-26-301647842.html

SOURCE The Timken Company


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about THE TIMKEN COMPANY
07:01aTimken to Announce Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Oct. 26
PR
10/12Timken Steel Provides Q3 Adjusted EBITDA Outlook
MT
09/30Oppenheimer Adjusts Timken Company Price Target to $80 From $77, Maintains Outperform R..
MT
09/28The Timken Seeks M&A
CI
09/28Transcript : The Timken Company - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
09/28Timken to Hold Sept. 28 Investor Day; Will Highlight Accomplishments and Outline Plans ..
PR
09/27Timken Sets 2030 Target for Greenhouse Gas Emissions
MT
09/27Timken Issues Annual CSR Report, Sets 2030 Target for Greenhouse Gas Emissions
PR
09/26Timken Celebrates Century of Trading on New York Stock Exchange
PR
09/07Timken's Planned Acquisition of EnPro's GGB Unit a 'Strategic Fit,' Oppenheimer & Co. S..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE TIMKEN COMPANY
More recommendations