NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, will release its third-quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, Nov. 1, prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a conference call that day to discuss its financial performance with investors and securities analysts. The financial results and conference call materials will be available online at http://investors.timken.com.

Conference Call: Timken's Q3 2023 Earnings Results

Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Live Dial-In: 833-470-1428

or 404-975-4839

Access Code: 533023

(Call in 10 minutes prior to be included.)



Conference Call Replay: Replay Dial-In available through

Nov. 15, 2023:

866-813-9403 or 929-458-6194

Replay Access Code: 470841



Live Webcast: http://investors.timken.com

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and industrial motion products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $4.5 billion in sales in 2022 and employs more than 19,000 people globally, operating from 46 countries. Timken has been recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune and America's Best Large Employers, Best Employers for New Graduates and Best Employers for Women by Forbes.

Media Relations:

Scott Schroeder

234.262.6420

scott.schroeder@timken.com

Investor Relations:

Neil Frohnapple

234.262.2310

neil.frohnapple@timken.com

