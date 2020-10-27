Log in
Timken : to Participate in the Baird Global Industrial Virtual Conference

10/27/2020 | 07:01am EDT

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a world leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, will participate in the Baird Global Industrial Virtual Conference on Nov. 10, 2020. Participating on behalf of Timken will be Richard G. Kyle, president and chief executive officer and Philip D. Fracassa, executive vice president and chief financial officer. Materials shared during the conference will be available online at http://investors.timken.com.

About The Timken Company
The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.8 billion in sales in 2019 and employs more than 17,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries.

Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
scott.schroeder@timken.com

Investor Relations:
Neil Frohnapple
234.262.2310
neil.frohnapple@timken.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timken-to-participate-in-the-baird-global-industrial-virtual-conference-301159839.html

SOURCE The Timken Company

© PRNewswire 2020

